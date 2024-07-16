Skip to Content
Community Champions: El Paso wrestler Hailey Delgado

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso wrestler is making a name for herself on the mat, and she's not even in high school yet.

Hailey Delgado had a stellar performance last month at the under 17 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic.

Delgado won four matches, lost one and ended up winning the silver medal in her weigh class.

Her performance helped team USA win the overall championship.

Delgado's Summer season is far from over.

She next plans to compete at the World Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Delgado will begin her freshman year in high school and is looking forward to her first season competing at the high school level.

For all of her accomplishments, Delgado is this week's Community Champion.

