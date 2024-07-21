Former NMSU Cornerback dies at 22-years-old

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Andre Seldon Jr. died on Saturday due to an apparent drowning accident at the Porcupine Reservoir in Utah.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called out to the area about 2 p.m. Saturday after callers reported a young man was seen cliff diving and did not resurface.

Officials with Utah State University say it appeared he drowned after what appears to be a cliff-diving accident.

It's evident Seldon left his mark here in the Borderland. During his time as NMSU he was team captain for two seasons before entering the portal in December of 2023 and transferring to Texas Christian University.

He recorded 96 tackles for the Aggies as well as 12 pass deflections and two interceptions.

Former NMSU head football coach Jerry Kill is torn by this news and says Seldon was like his son.

"I think our memories were always when we left each other," Kill said. "I'd give him a hug and he'd give me a cut hug and he'd go I love you coach and I'd say I love you too. Five days ago I got to tell him I loved him and I guarantee I'll never forget that. I'll always have his phone number in my phone and at least I had that. To the people in Las Cruces, we lost a good on. Each day I ask you all to think about Andre Seldon because he could teach us all something every single day."