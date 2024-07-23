UTEP & NMSU participate in Conference USA Media Day

FRISCO, Texas - Tuesday was Conference USA Media Day, and it was a day of firsts for UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden, and NMSU head football coach Tony Sanchez.

Both are entering their first seasons as head coach with their respective progams.

Coach Walden was joined by wide receiver Trey Goodman, and defensive end Maurice Westmoreland.

Along with a news conference, the teams took part in a kickoff show on ESPN Plus.

Walden is gearing up for his first season as head coach of the Miners as he looks to turn around a program that finished 3-9 last season.

NMSU is also entering a new era under new head coach Tony Sanchez.

Coach Sanchez was joined at CUSA Media Day by offensive lineman Shiyaz Pete, and defensive end Buddha Peleti.

Sanchez is not a stranger to the program as he was the team's wide receivers coach under former NMSU head coach Jerry Kill.

The Aggies do have some holes to fill as NMSU lost 17 starters from a season ago.

It was a season that saw the Aggies reach the Conference USA championship game.