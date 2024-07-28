Cade McConnell held passing and skills Football Camp at Canutillo High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's quarterback, Cade McConnell, held his first passing and skills football camp Saturday morning at Canutillo High School.

"These camps can be really cool when they can be intimate and you can actually go out and coach kids," McConnell said. "Earlier in the week I said it would feel like it would be a total disservice to not be able to pass on some of the football information and knowledge that I've been lucky enough to be blessed with and gifted to."

McConnell even had some former Miner football players participate in the camp including s few of his current teammates including wide receiver Trey Goodman and cornerback AJ Odoms.

"This is our off time right now before we start fall camp so we don't get a whole lot of time," McConnell said. "These guys chose to stay back here in El Paso instead of going home and resetting before we start camp so I can't thank them enough for being out here."