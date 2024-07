EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Stephanie Han 8-0 (2 KO) went toe-to-toe against Miranda Reyes 7-2-1 (3 KO) for the WBA Intercontinental lightweight title at the El Paso County Coliseum late Saturday evening.

This duo went the full eight rounds and based off a unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 79-73), Han won the title over Reyes.

Han remains undefeated and moves to 9-0 and Reyes moves to 7-3-1.