New Mexico State begins fall camp

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Fall camp has begun for the New Mexico State Aggies.

Wednesday, the team took the field as they prepare for their season opener in just four weeks.

NMSU head coach Tony Sanchez held his first fall camp as head coach, but he's no stranger to the program.

He was the team's wide receivers coach the last two seasons under previous head coach Jerry Kill.

As the Aggies look to finalize their depth chart, one of the biggest questions this camp is who will be the starting quarterback?

Last season's starting QB Diego Pavia transferred to Vanderbilt.

The NMSU Aggies will open their season at home August 31 against Southeast Missouri State.