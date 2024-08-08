New Mexico State opens 2024 season with exhibition against Cochise College

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State is set to play Cochise College in an exhibition match on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Soccer Athletic Complex. Friday’s exhibition will serve as the Aggie’s first contest ahead of the 2024 season.

Back for More

NM State returns nine starters from last season’s 10-6-3 squad, including a trio of Preseason All-CUSA selections in Ariana Leamons, Loma McNeese and Xitlaly Hernandez.

The Crimson & White also return much of their offensive production, including 75% of goals scored (21-28) and 91.6% of assists (22-24).

Preseason Picks

On Aug. 8, CUSA released their coaches’ poll, with NM State picked to finish second in the conference, tallying a pair of first-place votes.

Liberty was selected to the top spot with eight first-place votes following last season’s CUSA championship.

Welcome to the Squad

The Aggies made several additions to the roster ahead of the 2024 season, including Portland transfer Marlee Cavitt, Washington State transfer Jaiden McClellan and Southern Utah transfer Bella Hicken.

Milana Eyrich, Ariana Ellison, Andrea Alvarenga, Daniela Portillo, Rachel Haan and Gabriella Semlick join NM State as freshman looking to make an instant impact.

History

This will be the third time NM State has squared off against Cochise in the past two years as the Aggies hosted Cochise in their 2023 Exhibition as well as an exhibition match in spring of 2024.

Up Next

The Aggies will host USC in the season opener at the Soccer Athletic Complex, on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

The Aggies will host USC in the season opener at the Soccer Athletic Complex, on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.