High school volleyball season begins; Coronado tops El Paso in five sets

EL PASO, Texas - The high school volleyball season is officially underway.

Tuesday, several El Paso teams took the court to begin their respective seasons.

At Coronado High School, it was a battle between the Coronado Thunderbirds and the El Paso Tigers.

Both teams won bi-district championships last season, and are expecting to have another great season in 2024.

Tuesday's match would end with Coronado getting the better of El Paso in five sets, 3-2.