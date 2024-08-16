UTEP’s Maurice Westmoreland lands on Lombardi Award watch list

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP football’s Maurice Westmoreland was one of 90 defensive linemen and linebackers selected to the Lombardi Award Watch List on Thursday.

Westmoreland led the Miners with 7.5 sacks and finished second in Conference USA in 2023.

The senior led the league with 64 sack yards, and ranked fourth in CUSA with 10.5 tackles for loss (75 yards ranked second in the league).

“Mo”, who moved to the bandit position recently, added 37 tackles (24 solo), three breakups, four hurries and a forced fumble.

The product of Houston put up big numbers on national television at FIU on Oct. 11, tallying career-highs in tackles (six), tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (2.5). Westmoreland earned the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after the tremendous effort. He also produced 2.5 TFLs and a sack during the Miners’ come-from-behind win at Sam Houston on national TV on Oct. 25.

Westmoreland recorded his first career sack at Northwestern on Sept. 9, while also getting to the QB at Arizona the following week. He finished out his junior with a sack each at Middle Tennessee, and against no. 22 Liberty.

For Westmoreland, it’s his second preseason watch list, as he was selected to the Bronko Nagurski Watch List on July 30.

ABOUT THE LOMBARDI AWARD

The Lombardi Award was established in 1970 in memory of legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

It is presented to outstanding linemen who best epitomize their values of leadership, courage, performance and discipline on and off the field. Furthermore, the watchlist includes plyers who consistently show the values of strength, agility and football acumen in their respective positions.

The Lombardi Award represents much more than the distinction involved. It memorializes the perspiration, dedication and perseverance of these exceptional athletes. As they compete on the gridiron, they inspire future generation of football players and continue the legacy of a coaching icon.

ON THE HORIZON

UTEP will open the 2024 season and Scotty Walden era at Nebraska on Aug. 31 with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. MT on FOX. Walden’s fast, physical football will make its home debut on Sept. 7 versus Southern Utah at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl.

