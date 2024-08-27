NMSU’s Schultz garners Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - 2023 All-Conference USA Second Team member Brooke Schultz won her first Conference-USA Weekly Award of her career CUSA announced on Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. MT. Schultz recorded two goals and one assist on the week.

Schultz had a stellar week as she scored two goals in two games, both game-winning goals.

Her first goal on the week came against Oregon where she put the Aggies ahead on a free kick leading them to their first win over a power-four conference team in program history.

Her second goal of the week came in the game’s final two minutes against Texas A&M-Commerce. She also recorded the only Aggie Assist in the TAMUC game.

On the year, Schultz has recorded two goals and one assist with five points.

She has also recorded six shots, with three on goal, for a SOG% of .500. Schultz has played in at least 83 minutes in each of the four goals, and the Aggies have played for 342 minutes.

Schultz becomes the fifth Aggie to receive a Conference USA weekly award moving the Aggies total Weekly awards to seven. Meredith Scott and Loma McNeese each have two CUSA Player of the Week. Schultz, Valerie Guha and Megan Ormson each have one.

The Aggies will hit the road for the first time this season as they will head west to take on Pacific on Aug. 29. For complete coverage of NM State Women’s Soccer, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWSOC), Instagram (@nmstatewsoc) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women’s Soccer)