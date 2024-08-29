Community Champions: Franklin volleyball team has great showing at state tournament

EL PASO, Texas - The Franklin volleyball team is off to a strong start this season.

The Cougars had a great showing at a state tournament in New Braunfels over the weekend.

The Cougars finished second in the tournament after losing the championship match to the number one ranked team in Class 6A, Dripping Springs High School.

But on their path to the tournament final, the Cougars knocked off some other top teams that included Georgetown High School.

Georgetown was undefeated entering their semi-final match against the Franklin Cougars.

For their accomplishment, the Franklin volleyball team is this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.