HALFTIME UPDATE: UTEP trails 14-3 to Colorado State

UTEP Athletics
Published 4:28 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (KVIA) -- The Miners continue on the road for the second consecutive week to face the Colorado State Rams on Saturday at Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium.

Scoring Summary:

The Rams Avery Morrow runs for a 2-yard touchdown, Jordan Noyes kick is good, CSU 7-0.

In the second quarter, Cornerback AJ Odums snags an interception on the 28-yard line with 7:48 left in the first.

UTEP's Buzz Flabiano's 45-yard FG GOOD, CSU 7-3.

Morrow runs for 73 yards for a TD, CSU 14-3.


Bea Martinez

