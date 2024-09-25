Aaron Jones shares heartfelt letter to Green Bay prior to return to Lambeau Field

MINNESOTA - Aaron Jones shared a heartfelt message to the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin Wednesday ahead of his return to the city this Sunday.

Jones started his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, but is currently in his first season with NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings.

The two teams will square off Sunday at Lambeau Field, and will mark Jones' first game back since joining the Vikings.

In the letter the former UTEP Miner thanked the Green Bay Packers organization and their fans.

The letter was posted on The Players' Tribune website.

You can read it by clicking on the link below.

https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/aaron-jones-nfl-minnesota-vikings-green-bay-packers