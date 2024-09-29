UTEP Soccer Upended by WKU, 2-0

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP soccer team (3-5-3, 0-2-1 CUSA) fell 2-0 to WKU (3-6-1, 1-1-1 CUSA) Sunday afternoon at University Field.

The Hilltoppers registered one more shot than the Miners 14-13, although UTEP held the advantage in shots on goal, 7-5. Mina Rodriguez and Ana Quintero paced the team with four and three shots, respectively, and both tallied two shots on goal. Angelina Amparano and Tionna Taylor combined for three saves in net.

Sydney Williams got things started for the Miners, forcing a save from WKU keeper Maddie Davis in the seventh minute. Following that, the Miner defense fended off three shots and a corner kick from the visitors. Ana Quintero also had a try midway through the first half, but it missed just high.

The Hilltoppers took the lead in the 24th minute, when Lily Rummo snatched the ball from the UTEP defense and shot it just past Amparano and into the net.

Eve Barry tallied two shots in the next 15 minute of action, but Davis handled one and the other missed the mark.

In the 40th minute, Amparano was shown a red card by the center referee for denying a goal-scoring opportunity and bringing down Kayla Meyer in the box. Olivia Cooke stepped up and buried the ensuing penalty kick to make it 2-0 to the Hilltoppers.

Anessa Barrera also tallied a shot on goal for the Miners just before the half, but Davis was once again able to smother it.

In the second period, Quintero and Rodriguez put Davis under pressure again, firing off shots in the 56th, 59th, and 61st minute, but none found the back of the net. Rodriguez had another go at goal in the 83rd but the Davis just managed to get her hands on it.

Tionna Taylor made two saves in the second half, knocking a shot by Brooke Sleeva out over the crossbar in the 46th minute, and later calmly scooping up a long shot from Kayla Meyer.

UTEP now heads out on a three-game road trip. Up first, the Miners travel to league-leader Liberty on Oct. 3.

