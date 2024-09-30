Skip to Content
Former Miner LB Tyrice Knight makes first NFL start with the Seattle Seahawks

UTEP Athletics
By
Published 10:40 PM

DETROIT, Michigan (KVIA) -- Former Linebacker Tyrice Knight made his first NFL start with the Seattle Seahawks Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

Knight was the 118th pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks first string LB Jerome Baker was on the inactive list against the Detroit Lions due to a hamstring injury, giving Knight a shot to shine and Knight did not disappoint in his first start.

The former Miner ended the game with seven solo tackles and second in total tackles with 9.

However, the Lions topped the Seahawks 42-29.

Next up, Seattle will meet the New York Giants Sunday, October 6th at 2:25pm.

