NMSU tops Louisiana Tech in double overtime thriller, 33-30
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies secured their first conference win of the season, and they did in dramatic fashion.
The Aggies defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in double overtime, 33-30.
The Bulldogs had a 24-17 lead with less than 2 minutes to go in the 4th quarter.
The Aggies would march down the field and cap off the drive with a touchdown to tie the game at 24.
Louisiana Tech still had time to set up a game winning field attempt with just three seconds left in the game, but the Aggies would block the field goal attempt to send the game into overtime.
After trading a pair of field goals in the first overtime, the Bulldogs would kick a field goal in the second overtime to go up 30-27.
However, the Aggies would secure the win with a touchdown in the second overtime courtesy of a 4 yard touchdown run by Mike Washington.
NMSU improves their overall record to 2-5, 1-3 in Conference USA.
They'll have a bye next week and will return to action October 29 on the road against Florida International.
Scoring Summary:
First Quarter
0-0
Second Quarter
NMSU quarterback Parker Awad pass to TJ Pride for a 53 yard touchdown 7-0 NMSU
LA Tech quarterback Evan Bullock pass to Tru Edwards for a 7 yard touchdown 7-7
LA Tech running back Omiri Wiggins runs it in for a touchdown from 1-yard out 14-7 LA TECH
NMSU kicker Abraham Montano connects on a 48 yard field goal 14-10 LA Tech
Third Quarter
NMSU running back Brandon Nunez with a 7 yard run for a touchdown 17-14 NMSU
Fourth Quarter
LA Tech kicker Buck Buchanan connects on a 41 yard field goal 17-17
LA Tech quarterback Evan Bullock pass to Tru Edwards for a 15 yard touchdown 24-17 LA Tech
NMSU Brandon Nunez with a 4 yard run for a touchdown 24-24
First Overtime
NMSU kicker Abraham Montano connects on a 37-yard field goal 27-24 NMSU
LA Tech kicker Buck Buchanan connects on 37-yard field goal 27-27
Second Overtime
LA Tech kicker Buck Buchanan connects on 36-yard field goal 30-27 LA Tech
NMSU running back Mike Washington with a 4 yard run for a touchdown to secure the win 33-30 NMSU