NMSU tops Louisiana Tech in double overtime thriller, 33-30

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies secured their first conference win of the season, and they did in dramatic fashion.

The Aggies defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in double overtime, 33-30.

The Bulldogs had a 24-17 lead with less than 2 minutes to go in the 4th quarter.

The Aggies would march down the field and cap off the drive with a touchdown to tie the game at 24.

Louisiana Tech still had time to set up a game winning field attempt with just three seconds left in the game, but the Aggies would block the field goal attempt to send the game into overtime.

After trading a pair of field goals in the first overtime, the Bulldogs would kick a field goal in the second overtime to go up 30-27.

However, the Aggies would secure the win with a touchdown in the second overtime courtesy of a 4 yard touchdown run by Mike Washington.

NMSU improves their overall record to 2-5, 1-3 in Conference USA.

They'll have a bye next week and will return to action October 29 on the road against Florida International.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

0-0

Second Quarter

NMSU quarterback Parker Awad pass to TJ Pride for a 53 yard touchdown 7-0 NMSU

LA Tech quarterback Evan Bullock pass to Tru Edwards for a 7 yard touchdown 7-7

LA Tech running back Omiri Wiggins runs it in for a touchdown from 1-yard out 14-7 LA TECH

NMSU kicker Abraham Montano connects on a 48 yard field goal 14-10 LA Tech

Third Quarter

NMSU running back Brandon Nunez with a 7 yard run for a touchdown 17-14 NMSU

Fourth Quarter

LA Tech kicker Buck Buchanan connects on a 41 yard field goal 17-17

LA Tech quarterback Evan Bullock pass to Tru Edwards for a 15 yard touchdown 24-17 LA Tech

NMSU Brandon Nunez with a 4 yard run for a touchdown 24-24

First Overtime

NMSU kicker Abraham Montano connects on a 37-yard field goal 27-24 NMSU

LA Tech kicker Buck Buchanan connects on 37-yard field goal 27-27

Second Overtime

LA Tech kicker Buck Buchanan connects on 36-yard field goal 30-27 LA Tech

NMSU running back Mike Washington with a 4 yard run for a touchdown to secure the win 33-30 NMSU