NMSU falls to Western Kentucky 41-28

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Aggies picked up its seventh loss to Western Kentucky at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

SCORING SUMMARY

1ST QUARTER:

C. Veltkamp pass to E. Messer for 54 yds for a TD (L. Carneiro KICK), 7-0 WKU.

C. Veltkamp run for 1 yd for a TD (L. Carneiro KICK), 14-0 WKU.

M. Washington run for 1 yd for a TD (A. Montano KICK), 14-7 WKU.

2ND QUARTER:

D. Smith pass to K. Johnson for 51 yds for a TD (L. Carneiro KICK), 21-7 WKU.

L. Carneiro 42 yd FG GOOD, 24-7 WKU.

3RD QUARTER:

M. Washington run for 3 yds for a TD (A. Montano KICK)





S. McGowan run for 7 yds for a TD (A. Montano KICK), 24-21 WKU.

C. Veltkamp run for 3 yds for a TD (L. Carneiro KICK), 31-21 WKU.

FOURTH QUARTER:

C. Veltkamp pass to K. Hutchinson for 28 yds for a TD (L. Carneiro KICK), 38-21 WKU.

L. Carneiro 53 yd FG GOOD, 41-21 WKU.

S. Marucci pass to D. Faupel for 29 yds for a TD (A. Montano KICK), 41-28 WKU.

Next up, the Aggies will head to College Station to face Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 16 at 5:45p.m.