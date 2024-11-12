NMSU’s Molly Kaiser named CUSA Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - Conference USA released this season’s first set of Women’s Basketball Players of the Week on Monday.

Molly Kaiser headlined the announcement as the CUSA Player of the Week after an exceptional opening to her 2024-25 campaign.

Kaiser put up a first week for the record books.

The fifth-year Aggie opened her final season in the Crimson & White at UC Irvine on Monday, tallying 15 points, three rebounds and going 7-for-8 from the charity stripe in an eight-point win over the defending Big West Champions.

On Thursday, the Saginaw High School product posted a career-high 35 points in what was the highest single-game output by an Aggie in 10 seasons. Kaiser sank 14 of 21 field goals while shooting 3-for-5 from deep and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.

On defense, she tallied four steals and five rebounds before taking the bench for the final eight minutes of the 22-point rout of Utah Tech.

Over the week, Kaiser notched 50 points, 11 rebounds and five steals while shooting 18-for-31 from the field, hitting half of her six 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws. She ranks tied for 10th in Division I with an average of 25.0 points per game.

Kaiser was the leading offensive force as her team improved to 2-0 for the first time in three seasons.

Conference USA recognized the Watauga, Texas native with the same award last season on Dec. 18, 2023.

That week, the 5-foot-8 guard tallied 33 points across two wins by more than 30 points apiece.

NM State has now claimed two Player of the Week awards in the league, with both going to the fifth-year guard.

Kaiser and the Aggies will be back in action this week as they host UTSA on Thursday.

The game will mark the midway point of a three-game homestand as NM State looks to avenge its loss in San Antonio 12 months prior.

The matchup versus the Roadrunners will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com at 5:00 PM MT on Thursday, Nov. 14.