UTEP Set to Face no. 10/11 Tennessee in Knoxville Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following its bye week, UTEP (2-8, 2-5 Conference USA) will step out of league action to play at no. 10/11 Tennessee (8-2, 5-2 SEC) in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The Miners and Volunteers are set to kick off their fourth meeting at 11 a.m. MST/1 EST in Neyland Stadium (101, 915). The contest will be televised/streamed on SEC Network+/ESPN+ and can be heard on “The Home of UTEP Football” 600 AM ESPN El Paso.

UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden is returning to Knoxville for a second straight year after facing the Volunteers while at the helm at Austin Peay. Tennessee won 30-13 on Sept. 9, 2023. Trey Goodman’s 52-yard touchdown got the Governors within 10 points (23-13) but a Vols TD with 8:03 left in the game put the game away. Kory Chapman, Jevon Jackson, Kenny Odom, Brennan Smith, Xavier Smith and Kam Thomas all saw action in the contest in Neyland last year.

Back to the 2024 season, the Vols boast one of the top defenses in the nation, ranking in the top 10 in multiple categories. Tennessee dropped to no. 10 in the AP Poll and 11th in the Coaches’ following a 31-17 loss at no. 12 Georgia on Nov. 16 in Athens.

UTEP will have its hands full with a stout UT defense following a season-high 43-point output in a double-overtime victory over Kennesaw State on Nov. 9 in the Sun Bowl. UTEP’s starting quarterback, Skyler Locklear, is coming off a career day against the Owls. The Clayton, N.C., product hit career highs in touchdown passes (four), passing yards (327), completions (28) and completion percentage (84.8). His TD passes were the most by a UTEP QB in 10 seasons, the most throw in the Sun Bowl since 2012, and the most against a CUSA opponent since 2009. His 84.8 percent also ranks third best in program history and ranks in the top 25 nationally with a 67.0-percent completion percentage.

Locklear wasn’t the only Miner to show out on “Senior Day”, as Kenny Odom hauled in a career-best three touchdowns receptions – the most by a Miner since 2010. Goodman was also a stud, catching a career-high 12 passes on 12 targets for a career-most 150 receiving yards. Goodman added 87 yards on four punt returns including a career-long 62-yard return.

Defensively, Nate Dyman led the way with 11 tackles and has totaled 24 stops in the last two games. Dyman is tied with Dorian Hopkins for the team lead with 73 tackles. True freshman Kyran Duhon posted career highs in tackles (nine) and sacks (2.0) and Kory Chapman intercepted his first pass in a UTEP uniform and tallied nine tackles on the day. Chapman leads the conference with 11.0 tackles for loss. The Miners lead CUSA in sacks (25) and TFLs (71), and ranks tied second with 10 interceptions.

The Vols rank ninth in FBS in total defense (289.7 ypg). Tennessee ranks seventh in FBS in rushing defense (100.6), eighth in scoring defense (14.4) and ninth in red zone defense (71.9). The UTEP defense will have its hands full when it faces the 10th-ranked rushing offense in the nation led by Dylan Sampson’s 1,230 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. The Vols average over 35 points per game, 18th best in FBS and fourth best in the SEC. Redshirt freshman QB Nico Iamaleava leads Tennessee with 2,046 yards on 164-of-254 passing (64.6 percent). He’s tossed 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Iamaleava has added 239 rushing yards and a TD.

“It’s a great opportunity to go out and showcase our program on national television and how hard we’ve been working against an elite opponent,” Walden said. “Our preparation hasn’t wavered; we’re going to prepare for this game like any other game and prepare to win in everything we do. I love the mindset of our guys, there’s a lot of energy at practice, a lot of intensity. This will be my third time getting to coach there and it’s one of the most amazing college football environments in the country. For our guys to experience that, that’s awesome, but we’re not there to be spectators, we’re not there to be fans, we’re there to win a ball game and that’s our mindset.”

UTEP (2-8, 2-5) at #10/11 Tennessee (8-1, 5-1)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Time: 11 a.m. MST/1 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Venue: Neyland Stadium (101,915)

X Updated: @UTEPFB

TV: SECN+/ESPN+

PxP: Lowell Galindo

Analyst: Foz Whitaker

Sideline: Marilyn Payne

Radio: 600 AM ESPN

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Cole Freytag

Sideline: Mando Medina

WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN

The Miners and Volunteers will be streamed on the SECN+/ESPN+. The action returns to the “Home of UTEP Football” 600 AM ESPN El Paso with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher calling play-by-play in his 44th season. ‘Teich,’ who called his 500th game on Oct. 11, 2023, is joined by former UTEP WR Cole Freytag (2012, 2014-16) in the booth providing analysis in his third season. El Paso native and long-running member of the local media Mando Medina will be reporting from the sidelines. The contest can also be heard on the UTEP Miners app.

SERIES VS. TENNESSEE

Tennessee leads the all-time series 3-0. All three contests have been played in Knoxville. The Miners and Volunteers last met on Sept. 18, 2018 – Tennessee won 24-0. Tennessee defeated UTEP 56-0 on Sept. 15, 1990, and 26-16 on Oct. 4, 1986.

ABOUT TENNESSEE

The Volunteers (8-2, 5-2 SEC) dropped their last game to no. 12 Georgia, 31-17, on Nov. 16 in Athens. Tennessee was shutout in the second half 14-0 after being tied 17 apiece with the Bulldogs at the half. Dylan Sampson’s 21st rushing touchdown of the season gave UT a 17-14 edge with 1:54 left in the first half. Tennessee, which boasts one of the top defenses in the nation, allowed 31 points and 453 yards of total offense. Sampson finished with 101 yards on 19 carries (5.3). Will Brooks led the defense with seven tackles, all solo stops while adding a breakup. Overall, Sampson ranks first in the SEC and second in FBS with 21 rushing touchdowns. Sampson’s 1,230 yards rank first in the SEC and sixth in FBS. Sampson averages 123.0 rushing yards per game. Sampson’s 12.6 points per game ranks first in the SEC and fourth in FBS. Nico Iamaleava has thrown for 2,046 yards on 164-of-254 passing. He’s tossed 11 TDs and four INTs. Bru McCoy and Squirrel White each lead the Vols with 31 receptions, while Don’t’e Thornton Jr. leads with 505 receiving yards and four receiving TDs. Arion Carter leads the D with 54 tackles, while Brooks ranks second with 48. Brooks leads the team with three INTs. Overall, Tennessee’s defense ranks ninth in total defense (289.7), eighth in scoring defense (14.4), seventh in rushing defense (100.6) and 16th in first-down defense (171).

VERSUS AP TOP 25

UTEP last faced a Top 25 team last season (hosted no. 22 Liberty). The Miners played at no. 25 UTSA in 2022. UTEP last faced a Top 25 team from a Power 4 conference in 2022, at no. 9 Oklahoma. The Miners are 4-59 all-time versus AP Top 25 teams. The Miners last beat one on Oct. 3, 2009 – a 58-41 win over no. 12 Houston in the Sun Bowl.

MOST POINTS IN THE SUN BOWL SINCE ‘16

UTEP scored a season-high 43 points in the Sun Bowl against Kennesaw State on Nov. 9. It’s the most points scored in Sun Bowl Stadium by the Miners since putting up 52 on Nov. 26, 2016. Overall, it’s the most points by the Miners since tallying 43 against North Texas in Denton on Dec. 11, 2020.

NOT SEEING A LOT OF YELLOW

The Miners endured early-season problems with penalties—nine at Nebraska, 14 versus SUU, and 12 versus Sam Houston. UTEP averaged 7.8 penalties in the first five games of the season. Since then, the Miners have averaged 3.2 in the last five games. UTEP drew four penalties on Nov. 9 against Kennesaw. At one point, UTEP was penalized only seven times during a three-game span (at WKU, vs. FIU, at LA Tech).

CAREER DAY FOR SKYLER

QB Skyler Locklear set multiple career bests in touchdown passes (four), passing yards (327), completions (28) and completion percentage (84.8) during UTEP’s 43-35 2OT win over Kennesaw State. Locklear finished the day 28-of-33 for 327 yards, four TD passes and no interceptions against the Owls.

MOST TD PASSES SINCE 2014

Skyler Locklear’s touchdown passes were the most by a Miner since QB Jameill Showers threw four at Kansas State on Sept. 27, 2014.

MOST TD PASSES IN THE SUN BOWL SINCE 2012

Skyler Locklear’s touchdown passes in the Sun Bowl were the most since QB Nick Lamaison tallied four TD tosses against NM State on Sept. 15, 2012.

MOST TD PASSES IN A CUSA GAME SINCE 2009

Skyler Locklear’s touchdown passes in a conference game were the most since QB Trevor Vittatoe tossed five against Marshall on Nov. 28, 2009.

FIRST 300-YARD PASSER IN A VICTORY SINCE ‘21

Skyler Locklear hit 300+ passing yards for the first time in his career while he was the first UTEP quarterback to throw for 300+ yards in 2024. Locklear also was the first Miner to throw for 300+ yards in a victory since QB Gavin Hardison (366 yards) did so in a victory over Rice on Nov. 20, 2021, in the Sun Bowl.

MOST COMPLETIONS IN A WHILE

Skyler Locklear’s career-most 28 completions were the most by a UTEP quarterback since QB Trevor Vittatoe completed 30 passes at Houston on Sept. 10, 2010.

THIRD BEST COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

Skyler Locklear’s 84.8 completion percentage ranks third best on the program’s all-time top-10 list. It ranks behind QB Gavin Hardison (90.9 in 2022) and QB Jay Stuckey (92.3 in 1999). Of the top-10 performances, Locklear’s 28 completions are the most on the list.

SKYLER’S RANKINGS

Skyler Locklear ranks third in CUSA and 23rd in FBS with a 67.0 percent completion percentage. Locklear is 126-for-188 this season. His 126 completions rank fourth in the league.

CUSA OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Conference USA announced UTEP QB Skyler Locklear as the Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 11, following his performance against Kennesaw State. Locklear is the first UTEP quarterback to be named Offensive Player of the Week since QB Nick Lamaison’s honor on Sept. 17, 2012.

MANNING “STARS OF THE WEEK” RECOGNITION

The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced UTEP’s Skyler Locklear as one of eight quarterbacks as its “Stars of the Week” on Nov. 11.

SHAY FINDS PAYDIRT

True freshman QB Shay Smith scored his first collegiate touchdown on Nov. 9 against Kennesaw State. Smith scored on a QB keeper at the 11:10 mark in the fourth quarter. The Miners took a 28-21 edge following his score.

FIRST RECEIVING DUO SINCE 2022

WRs Kenny Odom and Trey Goodman each tallied over 100 yards receiving against Kennesaw State. The pair are the first Miners to hit 100+ yards receiving in the same game when WRs Tyrin Smith (127 yards) and Reynaldo Flores (122) did it against North Texas on Aug. 27, 2022.

CAREER DAY FOR ODOM

WR Kenny Odom hauled in a career-most three touchdown receptions against Kennesaw State. Odom finished the day with a career-best eight receptions for 108 yards. Odom hauled in a 32-yard score in the first quarter as UTEP jumped out to a 7-0 lead. His second TD came on a two-yard catch in the first OT to tie the game at 35, while his third touchdown snag came in the second OT that helped give the Miners the go-ahead 43-35 advantage. It’s the second time Odom went over 100 yards this season and his collegiate career.

MOST TD CATCHES SINCE 2010

Kenny Odom’s three touchdown receptions rank tied for second on the program’s single-game list. It was the most TD receptions by a Miner since WR Kris Adams hauled in a trio on Dec. 18, 2010, against BYU in the New Mexico Bowl.

MORE ON ODOM’S SCORES

The school record for touchdown receptions in a game is four by WR Volley Murphy against BYU in 1967. Kenny Odom joins multiple other Miners to tally three TD catches in one game: they are WR John Connell (1950), WR Jimmy Walker (1951), WR Ulysses Kendall (1962), WR Chuck Hughes (3x in 1965), TE Bob Wallace (1965), WR David Karns (2x in 1966), WR Volley Murphy (1967), WR Reggie Barrett (1989), WR Alvin Black (1995), WR Cedric Johnson (1996), WR Lee Mays (2000), WR Johnnie Lee Higgins Jr. (2005, 2x in 2006), WR Jeff Moturi (2008) and WR Kris Adams (2x in 2008, 2x in 2010).

BIG-PLAY KENNY

Kenny Odom ranks second in CUSA with seven receiving touchdowns and third in CUSA at 17.8 yards per catch. He ranks sixth with 642 yards on 36 receptions. Odom leads CUSA with six 40+ yard plays, four 50+ yard plays, and tied for first with three 60+ yard plays.

TREY IS GOOD, MAN!

WR Trey Goodman set collegiate bests in receptions (12) and receiving yards (150) against Kennesaw State. It was the most catches and yards in a UTEP uniform. His previous best was 10 receptions at Central Arkansas on Oct. 1, 2022, while his previous best in receiving yards was 129 against North Alabama on Oct. 28, 2023, while playing at Austin Peay the last two years.

MOST CATCHES SINCE 2007

Trey Goodman’s career-best 12 receptions rank tied for third most during a single game with six other Miners. Goodman’s catches were the most by a Miner since WR Jeff Moturi hauled in 12 on Oct. 13, 2007, against East Carolina. WR Chuck Hughes holds the program’s single-game record with 17 against Arizona State on Oct. 30, 1965, while WR Johnnie Lee Higgins Jr.’s 13 against no. 24 Texas Tech on Sept. 9, 2006, ranks second best.

GOODMAN WITH A PURPOSE

Trey Goodman tallied a career-high 237 all-purpose yards against Kennesaw State. Goodman added 87 yards on four punt returns.

HE GOT RETURN GAME

Trey Goodman tallied a career-most 87 yards on a career-high four punt returns and added a career-long 62-yard return against the Owls. Goodman’s 62-yarder is CUSA’s longest punt return of the season. The senior, in the last two games, has averaged 19.2 punt return yards. He’s recorded 115 yards on six punt returns.

ANOTHER TD FOR VINSON

TE Marcus Vinson ran in an 11-yard touchdown reception against Kennesaw State. It was Vinson’s second TD in 2024, while it’s the most touchdown receptions by a UTEP tight end in a single season since 2021 when TE Trent Thompson tallied two scores. For Vinson, it was his third career touchdown catch.

JJ’S LAST 4 GAMES

RB Jevon Jackson has rushed for 411 yards and scored three touchdowns (two rush, one rec.) in the last four games (102.8 ypg). Jackson has added 62 yards on nine receptions during the stretch. Jackson started it with a season-high 148 yards rushing against FIU, along with a rushing score and 22-yard TD reception, while he hit 112 yards on the ground at LA Tech, 83 against Middle Tennessee, and 68 versus KSU. Overall, Jackson has tallied 473 all-purpose yards in the last four games.

WHERE JJ RANKS

Jevon Jackson leads UTEP with 650 yards on the ground. The redshirt junior ranks fifth in rushing yards per game (65.0) and total rushing yards (650).

LEADER OF THE SACK

UTEP leads Conference USA and ranks tied for 37th nationally with 25 sacks in 2024. The Miners lead CUSA in sacks per game (2.5) and are on pace for around 30 sacks. UTEP ranks no. 2 in sack yards (131).

SACK ATTACK

Bandit Maurice Westmoreland leads UTEP with 4.5 sacks and ranks tied for third in CUSA. DL Kyran Duhon (4.0 sacks) ranks tied for seventh. Spur Kory Chapman (3.0) ranks tied for 15th. DT KD Johnson (2.5) is tied for 24th. CB Josiah Allen, DE Bryton Thompson and S Lantz Russell each have 2.0 sacks, ranking tied for 30th.

TACKLING BEHIND THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

UTEP leads CUSA and ranks 19th in FBS with 71 tackles for loss. The Miners also lead the league in TFLs per game (7.1). The Miners lead by a considerable number as the next best is 58 TFLs by LA Tech.

RACKING UP THE TFL’S

Spur Kory Chapman leads CUSA with 11.0 tackles for loss and 1.4 per game. LB Dorian Hopkins (7.5 TFL) and KD Johnson (7.5) rank tied for 10th. LB Nate Dyman (7.0) ranks tied for 12th. Bandit Maurice Westmoreland (6.0) ranks tied for 17th.

MINER PICKS

UTEP intercepted two more passes against Kennesaw State, bringing its total to 10 INTs in 2024. It’s the most since 2014 (11 INTs). UTEP ranks tied for second in CUSA with Sam Houston. UTEP ranks second with 139-INT yards. Miners rank tied for 35th in FBS.

DYMAN IN THE ROUGH

LB Nate Dyman continued to impress in his first full season as a starter. Dyman led the Miners with 11 tackles during UTEP’s 43-35 2OT win over Kennesaw State. It was the second time Dyman led the defense in tackles as his career-best 13 stops led the way against MTSU. Dyman is tied for the team lead and ranks tied for third in CUSA with 73 tackles. Dyman’s 7.3 tackles per game rank 11th in CUSA and third on the team.

DOUBLE-DIGIT TACKLE EFFORTS

Nate Dyman came up with his second consecutive double-digit tackle performance after tallying 11 stops against Kennesaw State. Dyman posted a career-high 13 tackles against Middle Tennessee to lead the team. Overall, Dyman has recorded four double-digit tackle games – 10 at Colorado State, 10 at WKU, 13 vs. MTSU and 11 vs. KSU.

KYRAN’S CAREER DAY

DL Kyran Duhon posted career highs in tackles (nine), sacks (2.0) and tackles for loss (2.0) against Kennesaw State. He also added his second career pass breakup. Duhon’s previous best was six tackles done two times. Overall, in his true freshman season, Duhon has 36 tackles with 4.0 sacks (14 yards), 4.0 TFLs (14 yards) and two pass breakups.

FIRST PICK FOR CHAPMAN

Spur Kory Chapman intercepted his first pass in a UTEP uniform against Kennesaw State. Chapman’s INT was returned to the KSU 29 while a personal foul moved the ball to the KDU 14. The Miners scored a TD on the ensuing drive to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. It was Chapman’s first interception in a collegiate football game since picking off a pass on Nov. 25, 2023, against Chattanooga while playing at Austin Peay.

CUSA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Kory Chapman was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week following his solid performance in UTEP’s 43-35 double-overtime victory against Kennesaw State. Chapman intercepted his first pass in a UTEP uniform and added nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack versus the Owls. Chapman’s INT was returned to the KSU 29 while a personal foul moved the ball to the KDU 14. The Miners scored a TD on the ensuing drive to take a 14-7 lead in the second. The Hoover, Ala., product is the first UTEP defensive back to earn a weekly honor since S Dy’Vonne Inyang was named Defensive Player of the Week on Aug. 30, 2021.

CHAPMAN THE HITMAN

Kory Chapman added nine tackles with a 0.5 sack and 1.5 tackles for loss against KSU. Overall, Chapman ranks third on the team with 65 tackles, while adding a team-high 11.0 TFLs (34 yards), 3.0 sacks (17 yards), an INT (23 yards), a hurry and fumble recovery in the end zone for a TD. He leads CUSA, which ranks tied for 30th nationally, with 11.0 tackles for loss and tackles for loss per game (1.4).

AMIER PICKS OFF ANOTHER ONE

CB Amier Boyd-Matthews intercepted his second pass this season during the fourth quarter in UTEP’s win over Kennesaw State. His first career interception came against FIU on Oct. 16, the Miners’ first win of ’24.

X MAN

S Xavier Smith tallied a season-best two pass breakups in the Miners’ 43-35 2OT win against Kennesaw State. Smith now has three on the season.

MOST PAT’S FOR BUZZ

K Buzz Flabiano connected on a career-most five PATs against Kennesaw State. His previous best was four done multiple times.

UP NEXT

UTEP will close year one of the Scotty Walden era at rival NM State in the 101st Battle of I-10 on Nov. 30 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces. The Miners and Aggies are set to kick off at 2 p.m. MT, while the contest will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on 600 AM ESPN.