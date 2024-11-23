Rebels Edge Aggies in Tight Contest   

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVIA) -- The Aggies (3-2, 0-0) hit the road aiming to build on their strong start. Their trip began on Wednesday, Nov. 20, with a matchup against Dayton, where they trailed by just one at halftime before falling 74-53. Seeking a rebound, NM State traveled to face longtime rival UNLV (4-1, 0-0). Despite a gritty battle, the Aggies struggled offensively in the final four minutes and fell to the Rebels 72-65 in Las Vegas.

The Rebels struck first on their opening possession with a layup from their leading scorer Dedan Thomas Jr., followed by a free throw to take an early 3-0 lead. Both teams then struggled to score for the next four minutes until Peter Filipovity broke the drought with a corner three, tying the game at 3-3.

The teams traded baskets over the next five minutes, reaching a 13-13 deadlock before NM State went on a 7-1 run. Freshman guard Gabe Pickens capped the run with a three-pointer from the right wing, giving the Aggies their largest lead of the game at 20-14.

For several minutes, scoring came only from the free-throw line as the Rebels chipped away at the deficit, eventually tying the game at 25-25.

UNLV closed the half strong, building a seven-point lead before the Aggies trimmed it to 37-34 with four points in the final 1:36.

To open the second half, UNLV struck first with a layup from Jalen Hill, but Robert Carpenter quickly answered with one of his own. The Rebels then responded with a five-point burst, capped by a Rishwain three-pointer from the left corner on a fast break, extending their lead to 42-36.

For much of the half, the Rebels maintained an eight-point advantage until two Carpenter free throws trimmed the margin to 56-55 with 8:02 remaining. The Aggies stayed within striking distance, cutting the deficit to 66-65 with 2:56 to play.

However, NM State struggled to close the gap down the stretch, hitting just one of their final six shots. UNLV capitalized on the cold streak, holding on to secure a hard-fought 72-65 victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Peter Filipovity delivered his best performance of the season in the Crimson & White, posting a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double in just 18 minutes. This marks his second straight game in double figures after scoring 15 against Dayton on Nov. 20.

· Freshman guard Gabe Pickens logged a season-high in minutes and led the Aggies in scoring for the first time with 14 points, adding 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

