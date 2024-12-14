Skip to Content
Sports

Centennial’s linebacker Zaiden Davis signs to NMSU

NMSU Athletics
By ,
Updated
today at 7:44 PM
Published 7:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Centennial grad Zaiden Davis goes from being a Hawk to a New Mexico State Aggie to continue his academic and athletic career.

Davis played both quarterback and linebacker for the Hawks where he threw for 1,369 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed 1,600 yards during his 2024 campaign leading the Hawks to the State semifinals.

The Centennial grad will now be able to direct his attention to one position as he'll contribute his skills to a Division I football program.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

NMSU Athletics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content