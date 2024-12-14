Centennial’s linebacker Zaiden Davis signs to NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Centennial grad Zaiden Davis goes from being a Hawk to a New Mexico State Aggie to continue his academic and athletic career.

Davis played both quarterback and linebacker for the Hawks where he threw for 1,369 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed 1,600 yards during his 2024 campaign leading the Hawks to the State semifinals.

The Centennial grad will now be able to direct his attention to one position as he'll contribute his skills to a Division I football program.