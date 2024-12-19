UTEP Men’s Basketball To Open WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational Vs. Jackson State

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (7-3) will start the journey to defending its title at the 63rd-Annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational when it locks up with Jackson State (0-10) at 7 p.m. MT Friday.

That game will be the second of the day, with 2024 NCAA Tournament participants Akron (6-3) and Yale (5-5) squaring off at 5 p.m. MT. The third/fourth-place matchup, between the losers on Friday, will be held at 5 p.m. MT Saturday while the championship tilt is set for 7 p.m. MT Saturday. The Miners are coming off a wire-to-wire 67-62 vanquishing of Tarleton State in the CUSA/WAC Challenge, improving them to 4-0 on the season at home. The Tigers, who have been idle since Dec. 8 and won’t play their first home contest until Jan. 11, 2025, have had a ridiculous schedule to date. All 10 of JSU’s games have been on the road, and it sports the 12th-toughest slate in the country to this point. Five of the Tigers’ contests have been against power opponents, with three against top-10 foes. Most recently, they were upended, 100-58, at No. 5 Iowa State on Dec. 8. UTEP enters the invitational in search of back-to-back titles for the first time in a decade. The Miners claimed three straight crowns under then head coach Tim Floyd from 2012-14. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio also available on the UTEP Miners App. It will also be carried locally by KFOXTV and streamed lived on the Sun Bowl’s YouTube Channel. For more information on the 2024 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational please go to www.sunbowl.org. Fans may call (915) 747-UTEP for ticket information.

KEY STATS TO WATCH

UTEP is undefeated (4-0) at home while Jackson State is winless (0-10) on the road. The Miners lead the country in turnovers forced per game (19.1) and steals per game (11.2) while the Tigers are 346th nationally with 15.8 giveaways per contest. The Miners want to run (15.3 fastbreak points per game-second CUSA/32nd NCAA) while JSU slows the ball down (5.5 fastbreak points per game-341st NCAA).

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 5-1

UTEP leads Jackson State, 5-1, in the all-time series. All six of the matchups have come in El Paso, but the two sides haven’t squared off since the 2006-07 campaign. Incidentally that was a first-round meeting in the Sun Bowl Invitational, with the Tigers holding off UTEP, 100-97, in a high-flying affair on Dec. 22, 2006.

GET TO KNOW JACKSON STATE (0-10, 0-0 HOME, 0-10 AWAY, 0-0 NEUTRAL)

Jackson State is 0-10 on the campaign, with all those defeats coming on the road. It is one of five programs in the country to be winless. In fact, the Tigers will not have a home contest until SWAC play when they welcome Alabama State to town on Jan. 11. They have played a brutal schedule, with half of their matchups coming at power schools and three against top-10 programs. JSU’s slate is rated as the 12th-toughest in the country. The Tigers are under the direction of NBA Champion and Jackson, Miss., native Mo Williams, who is in his third year at the helm of the program and sixth overall. Williams played 14 years in the NBA, including being named an All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009. He returned to the franchise in 2015-16, helping the Cavs claim the 2016 NBA Championship after they rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors. It marked the city’s first title since the 1964 NFL Champion Cleveland Browns (pre Super Bowl). JSU puts up 61.1 points per game (347th NCAA) while allowing 86.9 ppg (353rd NCAA). They do not foul much (15.4 fpg-first SWAC/66th NCAA) and like to play a slower tempo (5.5 fastbreak points per game-341st NCAA). The Tigers have made 36.2 percent (352nd NCAA) of their shots while allowing foes to hit 49.4 percent (350th NCAA). JSU has also struggled to take care of the ball, with 15.8 turnovers per game (346th NCAA). Jayme Mitchell Jr. (12.8 ppg-ninth SWAC) and Dorian McMillian (10.3 ppg) are in double figures to lead the way offensively while Romelle Mansel (8.4 ppg, team-high 7.8 rebounds per contest-first SWAC/92nd NCAA) has also been a key contributor. Notable university alumni include Walter Payton (Super Bowl Champion, nine-time Pro Bowl RB and Hall of Famer who played whole career with Chicago Bears) and Travis Hunter (2024 Heisman Trophy winner, graduated in 2022 before transferring to Colorado).

LOOKING BACK (AT UTEP 67, TARLETON STATE 62)

Otis Frazier III poured in 18 points, including going 10-10 at the line, to pace a quartet of Miners in doubles figures as UTEP picked up a wire-to-wire 67-62 victory against Tarleton State in the CUSA/WAC Challenge inside the Don Haskins Center on Dec. 16. The Miners moved to 4-0 at home this year while dampening the mood for the Texans, who ventured into the Bear’s Den under the direction of former UTEP head coach Billy Gillispie. UTEP jumped out to an early 11-2 lead, and it would never relinquish it. Three times the visitors got within a possession in the second half, and on each occasion the Orange and Blue had an answer. TSU managed to shoot 50.0 percent (20-40) from the floor but the Miners, who lead the country in turnovers forced, harassed the Texans into committing 18. That led to a significant 24-11 advantage in points off turnovers for UTEP, which proved to be a key component to the contest. The Miners also attacked TSU at the rim, and they knocked down 23 tries out of a season-best 33 attempts. Frazier III’s 10 makes set a career high. Corey Camper Jr. (11 points, three steals), Devon Barnes (11 points) and Ahamad Bynum (10 points) all hit double digits in scoring to buoy Frazier III. Barnes, facing his former team, banged home a transition triple during a run late in the second half to help snuff out the Texans’ comeback bid. David Terrell Jr. added seven points while pacing the Orange and Blue in both assists (four) and rebounds (career-high six). Kevin Kalu contributed eight big points, aided by establishing career bests in both free throws made (six) and attempted (10). All of that came in the second half, with his energy affecting the visitors. He added five boards and matched his career high in blocks (two). UTEP had 10 assists on 19 field goals made, and it kept it close (26-25) on the boards. Part of the reason was the Miners piling up 10 offensive rebounds, with three each from Frazier III and Kalu.

STIFLED ANOTHER OPPONENT

UTEP defeated Tarleton State, 67-62, with the Texans becoming the fifth opponent to fail to score more than 65 points. The Miners are 5-0 in those contests, and they enter the 2024 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational with the second-best scoring defense in Conference USA (66.2, 64th NCAA).

STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, NO MERCY

The Miners roared out to an 11-2 lead and never looked back in the eventual 67-62 victory against Tarleton State. It marked the fourth wire-to-wire win this season for UTEP. It previously led start to finish against Sul Ross State (W, 102-55, Nov. 4), UTPB (W, 78-58, Nov. 12) and vs. UNC Greensboro (W, 64-58, Nov. 27). The Miners also never trailed (tied once) at UCSB (W 79-76, Nov. 20).

PLENTY OF FREE THROW ATTEMPTS

After setting season lows for both free throws made (seven) and attempted (11) in the loss at Louisville on Dec. 11, the Miners drilled 23 free throws on a campaign-high 33 attempts in the victory against Tarleton State. UTEP is now back among the CUSA and national leaders for both free throws made per game (15.8, third/83rd) and attempts per contest (21.7, third/90th).

FRAZIER III & KALU LED THE WAY

Otis Frazier III (10-10) and Kevin Kalu (6-10) had 10 FTA. vs. Tarleton State, the first time that multiple Miners had 10+ FTA in the same game in two years. The last time that happened was when Shamar Givance (9-10) and Mario McKinney (7-10) did so in a setback at NM State on Nov. 30, 2022.

BETTER JOB BOXING OUT

After allowing Louisville to pull down 16 offensive rebounds, which tied an UTEP opponent season high, on Dec. 11, the Miners were much better at boxing out against Tarleton State. TSU managed to grab just six offensive rebounds, the second-lowest number by a Miner foe this year.

PICK YOUR POISON

UTEP has played 10 games this year, and five different individuals have led the team in scoring. Corey Camper Jr. (three) is atop the list, followed by Devon Barnes (two), Ahamad Bynum (two) Otis Frazier III (two) and David Terrell Jr. (one).

THREE STRAIGHT DOUBLE-DIGIT EFFORTS

For the first time of his DI career (including his freshman season at DePaul), JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum has reached double figures in scoring in three consecutive contests. He had a DI career-best 19 points against Seattle U before scoring 14 at Louisville on Dec. 11. Bynum then netted 10 against Tarleton State. The nation’s No. 1 three-point shooter is a combined 16-26 from the floor overall in those contests, including filling up 8-11 from distance. His scoring average now stands at 12.1 ppg (18th CUSA, aided by his ridiculous 64.4 percent from distance (25-39).

CAN’T MAKE THOSE NUMBERS UP

Ahamad Bynum has connected on multiple 3-pointers in five straight games and in seven of his nine contests played on the year (three with four or more made). He has shot 50 percent or better from distance in all but one tilt. Furthermore, his NCAA-best 64.4 percent (25-39) on treys is actually higher than his readout of 61.5 (8-13) at the free-throw line.

STEPPING UP

Corey Camper Jr. tied for or led the team outright in scoring twice last year. He’s already done so a squad-best three times in 2024-25. It’s a similar story with assists. The Little Rock, Ark., native has tied for or paced the Miners in assists in five contests after achieving the feat in a trio of tilts as a junior.

SCORING STREAKS

Otis Frazier III (58) and Devon Barnes (40) both have long streaks for consecutive games scored. The next closet Miner is Corey Camper Jr. at 15.

KALU’S SCORING NUMBERS UP

Kevin Kalu averaged 3.2 points per game through his first three seasons, but he is putting up 5.5 ppg on a team-best stout 61.8 percent shooting (20-32) through 10 games in 2024-25. He has produced a pair of double-digit scoring efforts this year after doing so twice over 91 games played through his junior campaign.

HOME, SWEET HOME

UTEP’s game with Jackson State is the second (1-0 thus far) of seven in a row at home for the Miners. That is the longest homestand since the Orange and Blue had eight straight in the Sun City in 2017-18. The Miners will face either Akron or Yale on Saturday before wrapping up nonconference play against Northern New Mexico on Dec. 28. UTEP will then have its first three league games at home, including the Battle of I-10 on Jan. 11. That hasn’t happened since the 1991-92 season when they were still members of the WAC.

FRENETIC DEFENSE SETTING TONE

UTEP’s pressure defense is paying dividends once again in 2024-25, with the Orange and Blue leading the nation in both steals per game (11.2) and turnovers forced per contest (19.1). UTEP topped the nation in both categories last season.

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER ON OFFENSE

UTEP’s top-four scorers (Otis Frazier III, 13.4 ppg-12th CUSA, Corey Camper Jr., 13.3 ppg-13th CUSA, Ahamad Bynum-12.1ppg-18th CUSA and Devon Barnes-11.0 ppg-24th CUSA) have made it difficult for the opposition to key on just any one player.

UNSELFISH PLAY

Part of the reason for the balanced offensive attack has been UTEP making the extra pass. The Miners have recorded an assist on 53.1 percent (136-256) of their field goals. Otis Frazier III (3.1 apg-10th CUSA) and Corey Camper Jr. (3.0 apg-11th CUSA) are both dishing out better than 3.0 helpers per contest. It’s still early, but the last time that UTEP had multiple players finish the year doing so was in 2015-16 (Dominic Artis, 5.2 apg and Lee Moore, 3.5 apg)

FRAZIER III DOING IT ALL

Otis Frazier III has been picking apart defenses in 2024-25. He has seven double-digit scoring efforts, helping him pace the team in scoring (13.4 ppg-12th CUSA). The senior also leads UTEP in assists (3.1-10th CUSA), blocks (0.9-tied nine CUSA) and is third in steals (1.5-ninth CUSA). Frazier is shared for the team lead in free throws made (38) while rating second in free-throw percentage (86.4 percent, third CUSA).

CAN’T CONTAIN COREY

Corey Camper Jr. has been a handful for the opposition at both ends of the court this year. He tops the team in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.5-third CUSA/85th NCAA), free-throw percentage (90.0-second CUSA/46th NCAA), minutes played (31.5-fifth CUSA) and steals (2.8-first CUSA/eighth NCAA). Camper Jr. is second on the team in scoring (13.3-13th CUSA) and assists (3.0-11th CUSA). Furthermore, he’s the lone Miner to record at least one steal and one assist in all 10 tilts.

SIMPLY THE BEST

Ahamad Bynum has put on a dazzling shooting display in 2024-25, leading the nation at 64.1 percent (25-39) from 3-point range. He has connected on at least two 3-pointers in five straight and seven times total (nine appearances) on the year. The JUCO All-American transfer’s 2.8 triples per game are fourth in CUSA and 91st in the country. He is averaging 12.1 ppg (18th CUSA) to pace UTEP reserves and sit third overall on the squad while logging only 20.4 minutes per game.

DT SETTLING IN

David Terrell Jr., the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, is settling into a starting role as a sophomore. He is pitching in 6.2 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per contest, 2.0 assists per game and 1.4 steals per contest (tied 12th CUSA) while logging 26.7 minutes per game. An area of concern has been topping the team in both fouls (32) and foul outs (two).

BARNES BACK HOME

Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes chose UTEP in part because he lived in the Sun City from kindergarten through fifth grade while his dad was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He has settled in nicely, tallying 11.0 ppg (24th CUSA) to go along with 1.8 steals per game (fifth CUSA). He has drilled 14 triples (second on the team), including a critical trey during the second half in the win vs. Tarleton State. Barnes is tied for the team lead in free throws made (38) while holding it outright in attempts (50) for a readout of 76.0 percent (11th CUSA).

SWATTING SHOTS

UTEP heads into the matchup against Jackson State at 3.8 blocks per game, with Otis Frazier III leading the way at 0.9 bpg (tied ninth CUSA). The Miners have blocked at least five shots five times. They had six total such contests with at least five rejections during the entire 2023-24 season.

1TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 45 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so five times this year. The Miners had 16 vs. Long Beach State (Nov. 26), the most vs. a DI nonconference foe since they piled up 18 vs. in a 93-56 romp of Norfolk State at the Haskins Center on Dec. 28, 2008. To put the 44 tilts with 10+ thefts into perspective, consider that the Miners amassed 48 such contests in the previous 14 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival.

THAT MAKES SENSE

Given UTEP’s ability to pressure the ball and come away with steals thus far in 2024-25, it is not a surprise to see that the Miners are leading the country at 11.2 steals per contest. They are also forcing a NCAA-best 19.1 turnovers per tilt.

COMING AT YOU FROM EVERY ANGLE

There’s not just one player that teams have be aware of when it comes to the Miners’ pressure defense that leads the country in both steals per game (11.2) and turnovers forced per game (19.1). UTEP accounts for four of the top 12 in the CUSA ratings for steals. Corey Camper Jr. is first in the league at 2.8 spg (eighth NCAA), followed by Devon Barnes (1.8-fifth CUSA), Otis Frazier III (1.5-tied ninth CUSA) and David Terrell Jr. (1.4 spg-tied 12th CUSA).

KNOCKING DOWN SHOTS

Five different Miners are filling up at least 50.0 percent from the floor (min. 15 FGA), with Kevin Kalu leading the way at 61.8 percent (21-34). Derick Hamilton (18-31, 58.1 percent), Ahamad Bynum (38-68, 55.9 percent), David Terrell Jr. (24-48, 50.0 percent) and Elijah Jones (9-18, 50.0 percent) round out the list.

DEEP THREAT

The Miners sit second in CUSA and 16th in the nation from 3-point range at 40.1 percent (77-192). UTEP has connected on at least seven treys six times this year. NCAA 3-point percentage leader Ahamad Bynum leads the way at a staggering 64.1 percent (25-39). Devon Barnes (14-38), Corey Camper Jr. (10-29), Trey Horton III (10-35) and Otis Frazier III (10-35) also have 10+ makes from beyond-the-arc.

TRIPLES FAVORING THE MINERS

UTEP has made equal to or more 3-pointers than the opposition in seven of 10 contests this year. The result has been the Miners connecting on 77-192 (40.1 percent-second CUSA/16th NCAA) compared to a readout of 63-197 (32.0 percent) by the opposition. It’s an improvement from last year when UTEP (194-609, 31.9 percent) and its opponents (194-608, 31.9 percent) were practically even in the department. Compared to how UTEP stood two years ago, it is night and day. In 2022-23, Miner foes finished 214-643 (33.3 percent) while the Miners made just 158-337 (29.4 percent).

ALMOST PERFECT AT THE LINE

Corey Camper Jr. was a solid free throw shooter in his first year with the Miners, connecting on 71.2 percent (52-73). He has made tremendous strides as a senior, having made 27-30 (90.0 percent, second CUSA/46th NCAA).

TERRIFIC TRIO AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

Corey Camper Jr. (27-30, 90.0 percent-second CUSA/46th NCAA), Otis Frazier III (38-44, 86.4 percent, third CUSA) and Devon Barnes (38-50, 76.0 percent, 11th CUSA) give the Miners three of the top 12 free throw shooters in Conference USA. UTEP is fifth in CUSA at 72.8 percent (158-217).

CAN’T HANDLE THE PRESSURE

UTEP’s pressure is causing fits for opponents. The Miners head into the tilt against Jackson State leading the country in both steals per game (11.2 spg) and turnovers forced per game (19.1). That success in those departments isn’t surprising with what happened last year. The Miners led the country in turnovers forced per game (18.7 tpg) while also setting a program record for total turnovers forced (636) in 2023-24. They also established a school standard for total steals (389) last year, which were the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception, while producing a nation-best 11.4 spg.

RUN, UTEP, RUN

UTEP’s pressure defense has led to plenty of opportunities in transition, and the Miners have taken advantage of the situation. They are producing 15.3 fastbreak points per game, which is second in CUSA and 32nd nationally.

SHARING IS CARING

UTEP has been credited with an assist on 53.1 percent (136-256) of its field goals, helping it average 74.7 points per game. Otis Frazier III (3.1 apg-10th CUSA), who paces the squad scoring at 13.4 ppg (12th CUSA), also leads the charge with setting up his teammates. Corey Camper Jr., who is second on the Orange and Blue in scoring at 13.3 ppg (13th CUSA), also passes the rock well with 3.0 assists per contest (11th CUSA). Camper Jr. has a stellar +2.5 (30-12) assist-to-turnover ratio (third CUSA/85th NCAA).

SPREADING THE PLAYING TIME

Head coach Joe Golding has done a fine job of spreading the wealth with playing time, with 10 different Miners (min. seven games played) averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game. Corey Camper Jr. (31.8 mpg, fifth CUSA) and Otis Frazier III (27.2 mpg) and David Terrell Jr. (26.6 mpg) are all above 25.0 mpg. Devon Barnes (24.2), Ahamad Bynum (20.3 mpg), Kevin Kalu (19.7 mpg), Trey Horton III (16.2 mpg), Baylor Hebb (10.7 mpg), Derick Hamilton (10.6 mpg) and KJ Thomas (10.3 mpg) round out the list.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY CAME BACK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas and JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware joined the Miners in the offseason. El Paso native and JUCO transfer Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa are also new to UTEP, with each set to redshirt this season.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brought back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Otis Frazier III, who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for three straight years. Last year, the Miners had a league-best 85,566 fans pass through the turnstiles while averaging 4,754 fans (second in the conference). Thus far in 2024-25, UTEP is at 4,252 fans per contest. That puts the Miners atop the league.

HOME COOKING

UTEP entered the 2024-25 campaign having ripped off at least 10 wins at home in five straight years. The Orange and Blue were 13-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding. UTEP is 4-0 in El Paso this year, and it will play the next six contests in the Sun City. The Miners’ largest deficit at home has been three, when they trailed 3-0 against Seattle U on Dec. 7.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish tied for fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll, as voted upon the league’s 10 head coaches. It was a relatively close poll, with only 25 points separating the first six teams. LA Tech (87) was tabbed the favorite, followed by WKU (85), Sam Houston (83), Middle Tennessee (69), Liberty (62) and UTEP (62). NM State (39-seventh), Jax State (29-eighth), FIU (17-tied ninth) and Kennesaw State (17-tied ninth). LA Tech (three), Sam Houston (three), WKU (two), Middle Tennessee (one) and Liberty (one) all received at least one first-place vote.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 217-195 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 59-51 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years and is on his way to another at 7-3 thus far in 2024-25. Golding is five victories shy of passing Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to move into fifth place on the school’s career charts. In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP will face either Akron or Yale on the second day of the 63rd-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Saturday. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio also available on the UTEP Miners App. It will also be carried locally by KFOXTV and streamed lived on the Sun Bowl’s YouTube Channel. For more information on the 2024 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational please go to www.sunbowl.org. Fans may call (915) 747-UTEP for ticket information.