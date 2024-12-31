Louisville and Washington face off in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 91st edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game kicks off at 12 p.m. MST.

Until 11:30 Tuesday morning, fans can attend the pregame party taking place at Glory Field, just north of Sun Bowl stadium.

It's free to anyone who wants to attend, featuring music, games, giveaways and both university bands.

Food and drinks are also available for purchase.

For last-minute ticket purchases, visit the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl website.