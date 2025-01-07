NMSU’s Christian Cook named CUSA Player of the Week

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - As the Aggies entered conference play this week, they faced a tough challenge, taking on last season's top two teams in CUSA.

Senior guard Christian Cook rose to the occasion, delivering standout performances that earned him CUSA Player of the Week honors.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City product led the Aggies In a gritty 75-71 victory over Sam Houston.

Cook led all scorers with 25 points and played lockdown defense, holding Preseason All-CUSA selection Lamar Wilkerson to just 14 points – which fell below his 19.4 season average coming into the contest.

In crunch time, with the Aggies clinging to a 66-64 lead with 2:07 left, Cook delivered seven of their final nine points and went 5-5 from the charity stripe to secure the win.

Cook followed up with another imposing performance on Saturday afternoon, leading the Aggies to a dominant 78-48 victory over preseason favorite LA Tech.

He paced all scorers with 19 points on an impressive 7-11 shooting, including a scorching 5-6 from beyond the arc, as the Aggies handed LA Tech its largest loss of the season.

Through the first two conference games, Cook has been outstanding, leading all players with at least two games in scoring at 22.0 points per game while shooting at a 50% clip.

He also ranks second in made three-pointers (7) and third in three-point shooting percentage (53%).

Adding to his impressive start, Cook committed just one turnover and zero fouls across 66 minutes of action in those two contests.

This marks the first time that Cook has received the award and the first time an Aggie has earned the honor since NM State joined Conference USA.