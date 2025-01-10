UTEP Men’s Basketball To Host NM State In Battle Of I-10 In Front Of Capacity Crowd Saturday Night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (12-3, 2-0 CUSA) will square off against I-10 rival NM State (9-6 2-0 CUSA) with first place in Conference USA on the line at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m. MT Saturday.

The game is sold out-UTEP’s first in nine years- and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets in advance, arrive early and wear blue as part of the “Blue Out” promotion for the night. Both teams are rolling, with the Miners having won six straight and nine of 10 while the Aggies carry a five-game winning streak into the matchup. Furthermore, both UTEP and NM State are unbeaten in league play heading into a head-to-head matchup for the first time since the 1940-41 campaign. The Orange and Blue’s six consecutive victories equal the longest surge of the Joe Golding era (won six in row in 2021-21) while the season mark of 12-3 matches the best overall start since 2010-11 (12-3, eventually 13-3). The Miners haven’t won seven in a row since 2014-15. UTEP’s slate of 9-0 at home is the top in five years (started 9-0, 2019-20). The last 10-0 beginning at home was 36 years ago when the Orange and Blue finished 18-0 at the “Bear’s Den.” The contest is the final of a seven-game homestand (6-0 thus far) the longest since having nine in a row in 2017-18. Both the Miners and Aggies swept their opening week of CUSA play, with each dispatching of preseason favorite LA Tech and defending regular-season champion Sam Houston. The Miners handled the Bearkats, 81-72, last time out on Jan. 4 while the Aggies pounded the Bulldogs, 78-48, on Jan. 4 as well. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio available on the UTEP Miners App as well. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action.

STARTING FAST IN CONFERENCE

UTEP is off to its first 2-0 start in Conference USA action in nine years and seventh overall since joining the league in 2005-06. If the Miners are able to best the Aggies, it would mark just their second 3-0 start to CUSA play. It also happened 19 years ago (‘05-06) when the Orange and Blue won their initial five CUSA contests on the way to snagging a second-place finish at 11-3.

TALKING SELLOUTS

UTEP’s game vs. NM State will mark the first sellout in nine years at the Don Haskins Center. In 2015-16, UTEP bested WKU, 93-89, in front of 12,000 fans in overtime on Feb. 6, 2016, as part of the school’s 50th celebration of the 1966 NCAA Championship team. It will be the 115th sellout at the venue and the first against NM State since the Orange and Blue bested their rivals, 79-61, on Dec. 18, 2004. UTEP is 10-1 vs. NM State when playing in front of a capacity crowd at the “Bear’s Den.”

MOVING ON UP IN MID MAJOR POLL

UTEP, winners of six straight and nine of 10, vaulted to the No. 19 slot in this week’s College Insider Inc. Mid-Major Top 25, the organization revealed on Jan. 6. There are three CUSA programs included in this week’s rankings, with No.6 Liberty and No. 16 LA Tech (previously 11 prior to falling to UTEP and NM State) garnering placement along with the Miners. The poll is voted on by 31 Division I head coaches.

SERIES HISTORY: NM STATE LEADS, 122-105

NM State leads the all time series with UTEP, 122-105, aided by claiming 14 of the past 17 tilts, but the past two years have been split (2-2), with each side winning at home twice. In the most-recent matchup, the Orange and Blue blasted the Aggies in El Paso, 74-49, on Feb. 10, 2024. It marked the Miners’ biggest margin of victory against their rivals in 20 years when they also enjoyed a 25-point rout (85-60) at home on Dec. 17, 2003. It is UTEP’s oldest series while rating as the second oldest for the Aggies. It started in 1914 and the two squads squared off at least twice annually every year since 1944-45 before Covid interrupted that. Last year became the first campaign that the two foes locked up in a conference contest since the 1961-62 season when both teams were members of the Border Conference.

GET TO KNOW NM STATE (9-6, 7-1 HOME, 2-3 AWAY, 0-2 NEUTRAL)

NM State is riding a five-game winning streak and stands 9-6 overall, including a perfect 2-0 on the year in CUSA play. The Aggies are coming off a 78-48 dismantling of LA Tech on Jan. 4, and they don’t resemble the team that lost six of seven earlier in the season after a 3-0 start. Another notable victory for NM State was rallying from 14 down in the first half on the way to an 89-83 OT win at New Mexico on Dec. 7. It marked their first triumph vs. the Lobos in four years and came in front of a capacity crowd of 15,411. The Aggies are averaging 79.4 ppg during their hot streak, elevating their seasonal output to 74.8 ppg. CUSA reigning Player of the Week and Preseason Team honoree Christian Cook headlines the attack at 15.2 ppg (seventh CUSA), aided by filling up 43-99 (43.4 percent-second CUSA/35th NCAA) from distance. His efforts help NM State rate fifth in CUSA and 94th nationally for 3-point percentage (35.5). Robert Carpenter and Peter Filipovity both put up 11.5 ppg (tied 19th CUSA) while Zawdie Jackson (10.1 ppg) rounds out the quartet of players on the squad averaging double figures. Jackson is dishing out 4.1 assists (fifth CUSA). Filipovity (7.4 rpg-fifth CUSA) and Carpenter (6.6 rpg-tied eighth CUSA) also get after it on the glass, helping NM State boast a +4.4 margin (38.7-34.3). That is fifth in CUSA and 91st nationally. Another key component to the Aggies’ attack is 26.5 ppg from the bench (first CUSA/69th NCAA). NM State hangs it hat, however, on defense, pacing CUSA and sitting 24th in the country with opponents making just 39.0 percent of their shots. That includes a strong 3-point percentage defense of 29.4 (third CUSA/41st NCAA). One cost of the tough defense is sitting last in CUSA and 345th in the country by committing 20.5 fouls per game. NM State has held four of the five opponents during its win streak to below 70, including three that failed to surpass 53. NM State is 9-2 when scoring at least 70 points but has yet to win (0-4) when falling shy of that figure. Notable alumni include actor Scott Bailey, who is best known for his playing the role of Sandy Foster on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light, and former Olympic basketball player Chito Reyes. Additionally, Clyde Tombaugh, who discovered the planet Pluto (since reclassified to a dwarf planet), taught astronomy at the school from 1955 until his retirement in 1973.

LOOKING BACK (AT UTEP 81, SAM HOUSTON 72)

UTEP shot 54.9 percent from the floor (28-51) and bombed home eight triples while getting big runs throughout the game on the way to knocking off defending Conference USA regular-season champion Sam Houston, 81-72, in front of the biggest home crowd of the year (5,774) at the Don Haskins Center on Jan. 4. The visitors managed to hold a three-point edge (19-16) halfway through the opening frame before the Orange and Blue struck back with a 14-4 surge to jump ahead by seven. They would never relinquish the lead. The advantage was 10 (39-29) at the break. After Sam Houston scored seven straight to get within three, the Miners unleashed a huge 15-0 run to blow the game wide open.

Surpassing 80 Means Good Things

UTEP tallied 81 points against Sam Houston, its second-highest total vs. a DI opponent this season. The effort trailed only the 88 points put up in the triumph against Seattle U on Dec. 7. The Miners are now 3-0 on the year and 19-4 under head coach Joe Golding when putting up at least 80 points.

Filling Up The Free Throws

For the first time this season, the Orange and Blue have connected on at least 70 percent from the free throw line in back-to-back games. The Miners drilled 14-17 (82.4 percent) vs. LA Tech on Jan. 2 while connecting on 73.9 percent (17-23) last time out against Sam Houston. The effort has elevated UTEP’s season average to 71.0 percent (233-328).

BALANCED ATTACK...AGAIN

Devon Barnes paced a quartet of players in double figures for scoring with 17 points, aided by knocking down a career-high tying four 3-pointers. Corey Camper Jr. netted 16 points to go along with four boards and two assists. David Terrell Jr. ran the offense effectively with 11 points and a career-best equaling six helpers (no turnovers). Otis Frazier III was also dropping dimes with five assists while adding 10 points and two steals. Kevin Kalu was solid again in the post with nine points (4-6 shooting) while pulling down a team-best seven rebounds. Derick Hamilton and Ahamad Bynum each tallied nine points off the bench.

SPREAD THE WEALTH, WIN GAMES

With the balanced attack against Sam Houston, the Miners moved to 8-0 on the year when at least four players reach double figures in scoring.

ON A HEATER

The Orange and Blue have won nine of their past 10 contests, something that hasn’t happened in more than a decade at the school. In 2013-14, UTEP roared out of the gates at 13-1 en route to a 23-11 finish (12-4) to earn a CBI bid.

SIX STRAIGHT WINS

UTEP is riding a six game-winning streak, equaling the longest of the Joe Golding era. In 2021-22, his first on the sidelines, the Miners ripped off six straight in league play (Jan. 15 through Feb. 5, 2021). UTEP last won seven in a row 10 years ago, doing so in CUSA play (Jan. 29 through Feb. 21, 2015)

GOING STREAKING UNDER GOLDING

For the fourth time in as many years under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners have gotten hot to peel off at least five straight wins. That is something that hasn’t happened since UTEP also produced four consecutive campaigns with winning streaks of five or more in a row from 2013-14 through 2016-17 during the Tim Floyd era. Furthermore, the only other occasion that has occurred in the Sun City in the past 30 years was a four-season sequence from 1997-98 through 2000-01.

ROLLING AT HOME

UTEP is off to an 9-0 start at the Don Haskins Center for first time in five years. It is in search of a 10-0 beginning for the initial occasion since finishing undefeated (18-0) in the Sun City in 1988-89. The Miners have led for 338 minutes and 44 seconds out of a total of 360 possible total minutes. They haven’t trailed at any point in the second half. LA Tech (led 14-6, UTEP won 70-60, Jan. 2) is the only foe to be up by more than one possession on UTEP at the Don this year. Sam Houston (led 19-16, UTEP won 81-72, Jan. 4) Northern New Mexico College (led 3-0, UTEP won, 79-60, Dec. 28) and Seattle (led 3-0, UTEP won, 88-72, Dec. 7) are the only other foes to be up by at least three points against the Miners in the Sun City this year. The Orange and Blue have a +14.8 (78-6-63.8) scoring margin at home and are shooting 49.8 percent compared to 40.5 percent by the opposition.

10 STRAIGHT INCLUDING LAST YEAR

Dating to last year, UTEP has won its last 10 home games. That is the longest streak since a 12-contest unbeaten surge in the Sun City from Jan. 10 through Nov. 24, 2015.

CONTINUING THE BEST START IN 14 YEARS

The Miners have won six straight and nine of the past 10 to continue the best start at the school in 14 years. The lone setback in that timeframe was by three points (77-74) at perennial ACC power Louisville on Dec. 11. The mark of 12-3 equals their best effort since also opening 11-3 in 2010-11. That year’s team got to 13-3, a mark UTEP can equal with a triumph vs. the Aggies.

Putting Up The Points In Conference Play

UTEP scored at least 70 points against both LA Tech (W, 70-60) and Sam Houston (W, 81-72). It marks the first time in 16 years that the Miners surpassed 70 points in their first two league games. In 2008-09, the Orange and Blue put 70 or more on the scoreboard in each of the first five CUSA contests.

Taking Care Of The Ball Has Been Key

After knocking the rust off vs. Northern New Mexico (season-high 20 turnovers) on Dec. 28, the Miners have locked in with taking care of the ball. UTEP has committed a total of 14 giveaways in the first two CUSA contests, including equaling the lowest total (three) in four years vs. LA Tech on Jan. 2. The Miners’ assist-to-turnover ratio in CUSA play is an astounding (2.07, 29-14), aided by David Terrell Jr. recording 11 assists to just one turnover in league action.

Scoring Lots Of Points Overall

The Miners are averaging 74.6 points per game. There’s plenty of season left, but that would be the highest scoring output since the 2015-16 campaign (77.4 ppg). That year’s team, however, allowed 74.9 ppg while the 2024-25 edition of the Miners are currently yielding 65.9 ppg (second CUSA/55th NCAA). Helping the cause of late has been tallying at least 70 points in four straight games for the first time since doing so over the opening five contests of last year.

Getting After It On Defense Too

Foes have been held to 65.9 points per game (second CUSA/55th NCAA), in part due to the Orange and Blue pacing the country in both steals per game (11.6) and turnovers forced per contest (18.9). The readout of 65.9 ppga would be the lowest in a decade (63.8 ppga, 2014-15).

Attacking The Rim

UTEP is making 15.5 free throws per game (second CUSA/84th NCAA) on 21.9 attempts per contest (second CUSA/78th NCAA). That aggressive drive to the rim has helped compensate for rating ninth in CUSA and 339th in the country by committing 20.1 fouls per game. In fact, foes have taken only four more free throws (332-328) than the Miners this year.

KNOCKING DOWN SHOTS

The Miners are knocking down 46.8 percent (385-823) from the floor (fourth CUSA/98th NCAA). UTEP has been especially crisp from beyond-the-arc, connecting on 38.7 percent (116-300) on triples (second CUSA/21st NCAA).

Making Triples Leads To Wins

UTEP has connected on at least seven 3-pointers in nine games this year, holding an 8-1 mark in those contests. The lone setback in the situation came by three points (77-74, at Louisville, Dec. 11, 2024), a game in which the home side used a huge advantage (25-34 to 7-11) at the line to compensate for being easily outshot by the Miners.

Locking Up Foes From Distance

Opponents have been held to 30.7 percent (95-309) from beyond-the-arc, which gives UTEP a top-100 (91st) rating for 3-point percentage defense on the season.

Building Big Leads

UTEP has been up by double digits in every contest of its six-game winning streak and 12 times total on the campaign. The Miners have enjoyed advantages of at least 20 points in seven different contests.

Opponents Haven’t Done That

UTEP has only trailed by double figures in two contests (at Utah Valley, Nov. 9 and vs. San Jose State, Nov. 25 in Las Vegas, Nev.,) both of which came within the first six games of the year. Furthermore, the Miners have never been behind in five tilts while facing a deficit of no more than three points in five other games.

If At First You Don’t Succeed, Try Try Again

For the first time this season, the Miners have won the second-chance points category in consecutive contests. UTEP was +4 (11-7) against LA Tech on Jan. 2 and +3 (10-7) vs. Sam Houston. The Miners had been outpaced in the department in the prior five affairs, with foes holding a significant 69-36 cushion during that stretch.

Consistently Coming At You

UTEP is averaging a nation-leading 11.6 steals per game, a feat it achieved least year at 11.4 spg. Dating to the beginning of last season, the Miners have registered seven steals in 47 of the past 49 contests (all 15 this year).

Converting Them Into Points Too

For the year, the Miners are tallying 22.6 points per game off turnovers while foes have managed just 13.3 ppg in the category. UTEP is 11-1 when winning the category this year and 1-2 when failing to do so.

A FIRST FOR FRAZIER III

For the first time of his career, Otis Frazier III has reached double figures in scoring in six consecutive contests, which has aided the Miners in going unbeaten during that stretch. He is doing more than just scoring during the hot streak, however. Over the last six contests, the senior is averaging 15.3 ppg (first on team), 5.5 rpg (second on team), 3.8 apg (second on team) and 2.7 spg (first on team) while shooting 46.8 percent (29-62) from the floor. He has also made 27-36 (75.0 percent) from the line during the surge.

CRACKING THE TOP 10 FOR CAREER STEALS

Otis Frazier III has registered 30 steals on the year, including 15 in the past five games alone, which has vaulted him into a tie for ninth place at the school (joined team in 2022-23 as a transfer from George Mason) with Roy Smallwood (132, 1999-04). He is four shy of passing Jason Williams (135, 2003-06) for eighth. He is averaging 2.0 steals per game (second CUSA/50th NCAA) this year, which gives him a shot at climbing as high as fourth on the UTEP career charts. That is occupied by the late, great Jeep Jackson (165, 1983-87).

DERICK CAN’T MISS

Senior Derick Hamilton has connected on his last nine shots from the floor, including going 4-4 (1-1 on FT as well) for nine points vs. Sam Houston last time out. On the season, the senior has filled up 65.1 percent (28-43) from the floor. He’s also been a menace on the offensive glass, with 18 offensive rebounds and 19 defensive.

STEALS IN BUNCHES FOR CAMPER JR.

Corey Camper Jr., who leads CUSA and is 15th nationally at 2.5 steals per contest, has been a constant pest for the opposition. The senior has registered multiple steals in 11 contests, including a career-high five vs. UTPB on Nov. 12, 2024.

KALU MOVES PAST 400 CAREER REBOUNDS

UTEP leading rebounder Kevin Kalu (5.5 rpg-16th CUSA) pulled down a team-high seven rebounds against Sam Houston, elevating his career total to 406. Otis Frazier III has a slight lead for career boards (411) for players on the squad, but Kalu has the edge in terms of rebounds as a Miner (406-350).

CAMPER JR. IS COOKING

After tallying a total of seven points (3-16 shooting) over two games of the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, Corey Camper Jr. has regained his form. He has scored at least 15 points in three straight contests (15/17/16) for the first time of his career while also elevating his total number of double-digit efforts this season to 11. That nearly equals his total (13) form last year. Overall, Camper Jr. is second on the team in scoring at 12.5 ppg (

BOMBS AWAY FROM BARNES

Devon Barnes has connected on multiple 3-pointers in four straight games, going a combined 13-25 (52.0 percent) in the time frame. Twice in the hot streak he has matched his career high with four treys, including last time out against Sam Houston on Jan. 4. Barnes has reached double figures in three of those four games, giving him nine such efforts on the season. Overall, he is third on the team in scoring (10.9 ppg-22nd CUSA) while rating second on the squad for 3-pointers made (27), attempted (65) and percentage (41.5).

FRAZIER III GETTING AFTER IT ON THE GLASS

Otis Frazier III, who is second on the team in overall rebounding (4.9 rpg-tied 20th CUSA), is on track to lead the Miners in offensive boards for the second straight season. He is pulling down 2.0 orpg (11th CUSA), up a bit from his effort of 1.7 (tied 13th CUSA) last year.

PILED 10 WINS OUT OF CONFERENCE

UTEP (now 12-3 overall, 2-0 CUSA) entered Conference USA action at 10-3. It marked the first time that the Miners hit double figures prior to CUSA play since going 10-5 in 2013-14.

GOT IT DONE IN BOTH NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER

UTEP posted five wins in both November and December. That is a feat it hadn’t achieved since the 2010-11 campaign, which coincidentally is also the last time the Miners got out of the gates with a mark of at least 10-3 (10-3, eventually 13-3 that year).

BACK-TO-BACK TITLES

UTEP defeated Jackson State (67-61, Dec. 20 and Yale, 75-74, Dec. 21) to claim the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since a three-year run (2012-14) under then head coach Tim Floyd.

TALKING DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Otis Frazier III (19 points, career-high 11 rebounds vs. LA Tech, Jan. 2, 2025) and Kevin Kalu (12 points, 12 rebounds vs. Jackson State, Dec. 20, 2024) both have double-doubles on the campaign. Frazier III now boasts two career double-doubles, having also previously done so last year (11 points, 10 rebounds, vs. Western New Mexico, Dec. 4, 2023). They are the lone Miners on this year’s roster to record a double-double at the DI level (including previous stops for transfers).

TERRELL JR. MORE LIKE HIMSELF AT THE LINE

Sophomore David Terrell Jr. started the season at 5-16 (31.3 percent) on free throws, but he has started to regain his form the past two tilts. He is 17-22 (77.3 percent) in the five games since. The surge has lifted his season readout to 57.9 percent (22-38).

SHUTTING THEM DOWN

UTEP moved to 8-0 on the season when allowing 65 points or less in a game in the 70-60 defeat of LA Tech on Jan. 2. The Miners’ scoring defense is at 65.9 ppga (second CUSA/55th NCAA) heading into the matchup with NM State

WINNING CLOSE

With the one-point victory against Yale, UTEP improved to 5-2 on the year in two-possession games (decided by six points or less). That includes a mark of 3-0 at home in the situation.

STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, NO MERCY

The Miners roared out to an 11-2 lead and never looked back in the eventual 67-62 victory against Tarleton State on Dec. 16. It marked the fourth wire-to-wire win this season for UTEP. It previously led start to finish against Sul Ross State (W, 102-55, Nov. 4), UTPB (W, 78-58, Nov. 12) and vs. UNC Greensboro (W, 64-58, Nov. 27). The Miners also never trailed (tied once) at UCSB (W 79-76, Nov. 20).

PICK YOUR POISON

UTEP’s balance has been an issue for the opposition, with five different individuals having led the team in scoring. Otis Frazier III (five) and Corey Camper Jr. (four) have set the tone. That is followed by Devon Barnes (three), Ahamad Bynum (two) and David Terrell Jr. (one).

STEPPING UP

Corey Camper Jr. tied for or led the team outright in scoring twice last year. He’s already done so four times in 2024-25. It’s a similar story with assists. The Little Rock, Ark., native has tied for or paced the Miners in assists in five contests after achieving the feat in a trio of tilts as a junior.

SCORING STREAKS

Otis Frazier III (63) and Devon Barnes (45) both have long streaks for consecutive games scored. Corey Camper Jr. (20) and David Terrell Jr. (17) each have put up points in at least 10 straight contests.

HOME, SWEET HOME

UTEP’s matchup with NM State is the final (6-0 thus far) of seven in a row at home for the Miners. That is the longest homestand since the Orange and Blue had nine straight in the Sun City in 2017-18. The Miners are 9-0 on the year at home, with five of those coming by double figures. UTEP has scored at least 70 points in seven of the nine contests, and it has a winning margin of nearly 15.0 (78.6-63.8).

FRENETIC DEFENSE SETTING TONE

UTEP’s pressure defense is paying dividends once again in 2024-25, with the Orange and Blue leading the nation in both steals per game (11.6) and turnovers forced per contest (18.9). UTEP topped the nation in both categories last season.

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER ON OFFENSE

UTEP’s top-four scorers (Otis Frazier III, 13.9 ppg-12th CUSA, Corey Camper Jr., 12.5 ppg-17th CUSA, Devon Barnes-10.4 ppg-22nd CUSA and Ahamad Bynum-10.9 ppg-23rd CUSA) have made it difficult for the opposition to key on just any one player. There’s still plenty of basketball left, but the Miners haven’t had four players average double figures in scoring since the 2018-19 season.

UNSELFISH PLAY

Part of the reason for the balanced offensive attack has been UTEP making the extra pass. The Miners have recorded an assist on 54.5 percent (210-386) of their field goals. Otis Frazier III (3.2 apg-ninth CUSA), David Terrell Jr. (2.7 apg-14th CUSA), Corey Camper Jr. (2.5 apg- tied 15th CUSA), and Devon Barnes (1.9 apg-tied 20th CUSA) have all shown the ability to find open teammates.

IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN

Preseason All-CUSA honoree Otis Frazier III has been stuffing the stat sheet across the board while setting the tone for the Miners in 2024-25. He is the only player in CUSA to rate in the top 15 of the league for scoring (13.9 ppg-12th), assists (3.2 apg-ninth), steals (2.0 spg-second CUSA/50th NCAA), blocks (0.8-tied eighth) and free-throw percentage (78.6-sixth). The senior tops the Miners in scoring, assists and blocks while rating second for free-throw percentage and steals. He also leads the team in both free throws made (55) and attempted (70) and double-digit scoring efforts (12).

CAN’T CONTAIN COREY

Corey Camper Jr. has been a handful for the opposition at both ends of the court this year. He tops the team in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7), free-throw percentage (83.7-not enough makes to qualify for rankings), minutes played (31.7-fifth CUSA) and steals (2.5-first CUSA/15th NCAA). Camper Jr. is second on the team for scoring (12.5 ppg-17th CUSA) and third in assists (2.5 tied 15th CUSA). He has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games (second-longest streak of his career) and 11 total contests (second on team).

DT SETTLING IN AT THE POINT

David Terrell Jr., the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, is settling into a starting role as a sophomore, especially while running the offense. A big difference has been his ability to stay out of foul trouble. He had three or more fouls in nine of his first 11 games of the year (missed one), including three foul outs. He has a total of five fouls the last three games. Terrell Jr. has recorded four or more assists in four straight contests for the first time of his career, including tallying 11 (only one turnover) the past two tilts. Overall, he is pitching 7.0 ppg (fifth on team), aided by three double-digit efforts the last five affairs. He is also second on the squad for assists (2.7-14th CUSA) while rating fourth in steals (1.4-tied 11th CUSA).

A FAMILY TRADITION

David Terrell Jr’s mom (Kiana Taylor) was a standout on the women’s basketball team (1993-96, 97-98), finishing her career as the then school record holder for double-doubles (20) and the then second-leading scorer (1,134) and rebounder (676) in program history. His father, David, was an all-WAC performer for the football team from 1994-96.

BARNES BACK HOME

Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes chose UTEP in part because he lived in the Sun City from kindergarten through fifth grade while his dad was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He has settled in nicely, tallying 10.7 ppg (22nd CUSA) to go along with 1.8 steals per game (tied fifth CUSA). He is second on the team for both 3-pointers made (27) and attempted (65), resulting in 1.8 treys per contest (tied 13th CUSA). Barnes is also good at getting to the line, rating second on UTEP in free throws made (42) and attempted (61). He has been a consistent scorer with nine double-digit efforts.

BYNUM FROM DOWNTOWN

Ahamad Bynum has been sensational off the bench, pacing all Miner reserves and rating fourth on the squad at 10.7 ppg (23rd CUSA). He has been particularly sharp from distance, filling up 34-61 (55.7 percent). That would lead the nation but his 2.43 makes per game (sixth CUSA) is just shy of the qualifying standing (2.5/game). He has hit multiple 3-pointers in 10 of his 14 appearances, with three games of four or more made. He has shot 50 percent or better from distance 11 times. He has compiled eight double-digit efforts off the bench. The other reserves have four such games.

KALU’S GETTING IT DONE

Kevin Kalu averaged 3.2 points per game through his first three seasons, but he is more than doubling (6.7 ppg) that output as a senior. Kalu has four double-digit scoring efforts on the season after doing so twice in 91 contests played through his junior campaign. The Maryland native is filling up a team-best 65.0 percent (39-60) from the floor while still playing his patented outstanding defense, particularly on ball screens. He tops the team in rebounding (5.5 rpg-17th CUSA) and is second for blocked shots (0.7-tied 14th CUSA).

ON A SURGE LAST NINE

Kevin Kalu has been really sharp the past nine games (UTEP 8-1 in the stretch). He is putting up 8.8 ppg on 64.4 percent (29-45) shooting to go along with 6.7 rebounds per game, with the majority (42 of 60) coming at the defensive end. He has also committed just six turnovers in the stretch while logging 24.6 mpg.

1TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 47 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so eight times this year. To put the 47 tilts with 10+ thefts into perspective, consider that the Miners amassed 48 such contests in the previous 14 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival.

THAT MAKES SENSE

Given UTEP’s ability to pressure the ball and come away with steals thus far in 2024-25, it is not a surprise to see that the Miners are leading the country at 11.6 steals per contest. They are also forcing a NCAA-best 18.9 turnovers per tilt.

COMING AT YOU FROM EVERY ANGLE

There’s not just one player that teams have be aware of when it comes to the Miners’ pressure defense that leads the country in both steals per game (11.6) and turnovers forced per game (18.9). UTEP accounts for four of the top 12 in the CUSA ratings for steals. Corey Camper Jr. is first in the league at 2.5 spg (15th NCAA), followed by Otis Frazier III (2.0-second CUSA/50th NCAA), Devon Barnes (1.8-tied fifth CUSA) and David Terrell Jr. (1.4 spg-tied 11th CUSA).

PICKING OUR SPOTS FROM DISTANCE

UTEP is ninth in CUSA and 301st in the country by attempting 20.0 triples per game, but the Miners have been lethal when doing so. UTEP is second in the league and 21st in the nation with a readout of 38.7 percent (116-300) from beyond-the-arc. Ahamad Bynum sets the tone at a stout 55.7 percent (34-61), which would lead the nation, but he is just shy of qualifying for the 2.5 makes per game. Devon Barnes (27-65, 39.7 percent) has been a difference maker as well, filling up 41.5 percent (27-65) from beyond-the-arc.

TRIPLES FAVORING THE MINERS

UTEP has made equal to or more 3-pointers than the opposition in 11 of 15 contests this year. The result has been the Miners connecting on 116-300 (38.7 percent-second CUSA/21st NCAA) compared to an effort of 95-309 (30.7 percent) by the opposition. It’s a big improvement from last year when UTEP (194-609, 31.9 percent) and its opponents (194-608, 31.9 percent) were practically even in the department. Compared to how UTEP stood two years ago, it is night and day. In 2022-23, Miner foes finished 214-643 (33.3 percent) while UTEP made just 158-337 (29.4 percent).

PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD AT THE LINE

Corey Camper Jr. was a solid free throw shooter in his first year with the Miners, connecting on 71.2 percent (52-73). He has made tremendous strides as a senior, having made 36-43 (83.7 percent, not enough makes to qualify for CUSA/NCAA ratings).

TRIPS A PLENTY FOR THIS TRIO AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

Corey Camper Jr. (36-43, 83.7 percent-DNQ), Otis Frazier III (55-70, 78.6 percent, fifth CUSA) and Devon Barnes (42-61, 68.9 percent, 10th CUSA) have been there early and often throughout the year.

CAN’T HANDLE THE PRESSURE

UTEP’s pressure is causing fits for opponents. The Miners head into the tilt vs. NM State leading the country in both steals per game (11.6 spg) and turnovers forced per game (18.9). That success in those departments isn’t surprising with what happened last year. The Miners led the country in turnovers forced per game (18.7 tpg) while also setting a program record for total turnovers forced (636) in 2023-24. They also established a school standard for total steals (389) last year, which were the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception, while producing a nation-best 11.4 spg.

RUN, UTEP, RUN

UTEP’s pressure defense has led to plenty of opportunities in transition, and the Miners have taken advantage of the situation. They are producing 16.5 fastbreak points per game, which is first in CUSA and 15th nationally.

SPREADING THE PLAYING TIME

Head coach Joe Golding has done a fine job of spreading the wealth with playing time, with nine different Miners (min. seven games played) averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game. Corey Camper Jr. (31.7 mpg, fifth CUSA), Otis Frazier III (28.1 mpg) and David Terrell Jr. (27.3 mpg) are all above 25.0 mpg. Devon Barnes (24.5), Kevin Kalu (21.3 mpg), Ahamad Bynum (19.2 mpg), Trey Horton III (13.8 mpg), KJ Thomas (10.5 mpg) and Baylor Hebb (10.2 mpg) round out the list.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY CAME BACK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brought back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Otis Frazier III, who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas and JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware joined the Miners in the offseason. El Paso native and JUCO transfer Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa are also new to UTEP, with each set to redshirt this season.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for three straight years. Last year, the Miners had a league-best 85,566 fans pass through the turnstiles while averaging 4,754 fans (second in the conference). Thus far in 2024-25, UTEP is leading the league in both overall attendance (42,279) and average attendance (4,698).

HOME COOKING

UTEP entered the 2024-25 campaign having ripped off at least 10 wins at home in five straight years. The Orange and Blue were 13-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding. They repeated as champions this year and stand 9-0 in El Paso thus far.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish tied for fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll, as voted upon the league’s 10 head coaches. It was a relatively close poll, with only 25 points separating the first six teams. LA Tech (87) was tabbed the favorite, followed by WKU (85), Sam Houston (83), Middle Tennessee (69), Liberty (62) and UTEP (62). NM State (39-seventh), Jax State (29-eighth), FIU (17-tied ninth) and Kennesaw State (17-tied ninth). LA Tech (three), Sam Houston (three), WKU (two), Middle Tennessee (one) and Liberty (one) all received at least one first-place vote.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 222-195 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 64-51 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years and is on his way to another at 12-3 thus far in 2024-25. Golding just moved past Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to take over fifth place on the school’s career charts. He needs 14 more to surpass George McCarty (77-58, 1954-59). In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP heads to the Eastern Time Zone for a pair of contests, with respective matchups at Liberty (7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET, Jan. 16) and FIU (12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET, Jan. 18). The contest against the Flames will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network while the tilt against the Panthers will be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required). Jon Teicher (44th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso for both games, with audio also airing on the UTEP Miners app.