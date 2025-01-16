Liberty defeats UTEP in Conference home opener

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners fell 75-64 against the Liberty Flames in its Conference home opener on Thursday.

UTEP's point guard and second leading scorer, Portia Adams, was not in attendance against the Flames as coach Keitha Adams game her a one game suspension due to disciplinary reasons.

The Miners took its first lead in the first quarter with Ndack Mbengue's AND-1 putting UTEP in front 6-5. At the half, the Miners outrebounded the Flames 27-22. However, the Miners led in turnovers with nine total TO's compared to Liberty's five.

Mbengue led UTEP with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Ivane Tensaie trailed with 13 points and 3 rebounds. Delma Zita contributed 11 points and Luisa Vydrova was one rebound away from a double-double as she collected 10 points and 9 rebounds.

The Miners will play host to the FIU Panthers (7-9, 3-2) on Saturday at 12:30p.m.