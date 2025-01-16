NMSU takes down FIU, 59-52; Aggies win 7th straight, 4-0 in conference play

MIAMI, Florida - Fresh off an impressive victory over I-10 rival UTEP in El Paso, NM State (11-6, 4-0) embarked on a challenging road trip, traveling over 2,000 miles to take on Conference USA opponent FIU (7-11, 1-4).

Behind a balanced offensive effort with four starters scoring in double figures and a tenacious defensive performance, the Aggies extended their win streak to seven games, maintaining their status as the only undefeated team in CUSA play.

The Panthers opened the game on a strong note, winning the tip-off and striking first with a two-handed dunk from their leading scorer, Jayden Brewer.

Following a series of missed opportunities from both teams, graduate forward Peter Filipovity responded for the Aggies with a tough layup underneath the basket to even the score at 2-2.

As the teams traded baskets early, guard Dionte Bostick ignited the Aggies' biggest run of the game with a determined drive and finish at the rim.

NM State capitalized on its momentum, orchestrating a dominant 17-4 run fueled by contributions from five different players.

This surge gave the Aggies a 21-9 lead with 7:53 remaining in the first half, marking their largest lead of the contest.

Despite the Aggies’ strong start, FIU refused to back down.

The Panthers responded with a 17-7 run of their own, cutting the 12-point deficit to just two points before halftime.

Brewer led the charge for FIU, scoring 10 of the Panthers’ final 17 points of the half.

The Aggies would strike first in the second half, as Filipovity sank one of two free throws.

Moments later, NM State turned defense into offense when forward Emmanuel Tshimanga came up with a steal that set up a Zawdie Jackson fastbreak layup, pushing the Aggies’ lead to 32-26 with 16:07 to play.

FIU, however, continued to battle. A midrange jumper by Jayden Grant ignited an 11-5 run for the Panthers, tying the game at 37-37. The next five minutes became a gritty battle, with neither team able to create significant separation.

The score was tied twice more during this stretch until Bostick stepped up to deliver a momentum-shifting three-pointer, giving NM State a 48-47 lead with 2:43 left on the clock.

From that point on, the Aggies took control.

They started an 8-0 run in the next two minutes to seal a hard-fought 59-52 victory. With the win, NM State’s win streak now sits at seven games as they continue their impressive run in conference play.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· The Aggies' defensive intensity was on full display as they limited the Panthers to an ice-cold 15% shooting from beyond the arc and just 35% from the field overall.

· Senior guard Zawdie Jackson has been a model of efficiency on offense recently, shooting at least 50% from the field in five of the last six games while attempting a minimum of six shots per contest.

· Finishing with 59 points, this game marked the lowest-scoring victory for the Aggies all season.

· NM State finishes the night with four scorers in double figures, Bostick (13), Jackson (13), Filipovity (11), Cook (10).