UTEP Men’s Basketball Shoots For Another Road Win At FIU Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (13-4, 3-1 CUSA) will take aim at sweeping its first Conference USA road trip of the season when it plays at FIU (7-11, 1-4 CUSA) at 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET Saturday. The Miners are coming off a thrilling 72-70 triumph at Liberty on Jan. 16, with Ahamad Bynum’s jumper with 2.9 seconds remaining proving to be the difference.

The victory allowed the Orange and Blue to defeat the top team in CUSA according to NET rankings (then No. 76) and win their CUSA road opener for the first time in a decade (started 3-0 in CUSA road tilts in 2014-15). UTEP also continued its best overall beginning (13-4) at the school through 17 games in 14 years. The Miners were 13-4 at the same point of the season in 2010-11 (got to 17-4) in Tim Floyd’s first season on the sidelines. The 3-1 beginning to CUSA action is the best since also doing so in 2014-15 (got to 4-1). The game at FIU continues a stretch of five of seven (1-0 thus far) on the road (first time since ‘21-22). The Miners are 2-2 in true road tilts this year and a combined 4-3 outside of El Paso (2-1 neutral). The two victories in hostile territory matches the season effort by last year’s squad (2-9). The Panthers are 5-4 at home in 2024-25 and dropped their third consecutive contest overall at the hands of league-leading NM State, 59-52, last time out on Jan. 16. The past two FIU setbacks have been by a combined 14 points. Jon Teicher (44th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio available on the UTEP Miners App as well. The game will also stream on ESPN+ (subscription required.

FOURTH STRAIGHT WEEK IN COLLEGE INSIDER INC. MID MAJOR POLL

For the fourth consecutive week, UTEP has a spot in the College Insider Inc. Mid-Major Top-25 poll. The Miners dipped from No. 19 to No. 24 after the 85-57 setback against NM State on Jan. 11 but got back in the win column at No. 8 in the poll Liberty on Jan. 16. There are four Conference USA programs in the most-recent edition, which ties the league for the most schools in the poll by conference with the West Coast Conference (four). They are the No. 8 Flames, No. 13 LA Tech, No. 23 NM State and the Miners, with this week’s edition released on Jan. 13. The poll is voted on by 31 Division I head coaches.

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 17-3

UTEP leads the series with FIU, 17-3, although the two sides split the two matchups last year. FIU rallied from 15 down with seven minutes to play to knock off UTEP, 72-68, in Miami on Jan. 13, 2024. The Miners exacted revenge in the form of an 83-76 home triumph on March 7, 2024. The past three games in the series have been decided by a total of 16 points, bucking a trend where the Orange and Blue had posted four double-digit wins in a row. UTEP stands 15-3 (including the CUSA tournament) against the Panthers since FIU joined the league. That includes a record of 7-2 when facing off in Miami.

GET TO KNOW FIU (7-11, 1-4 CUSA, 5-4 HOME, 1-6 AWAY, 1-1 NEUTRAL)

FIU stumbled to a mark of 2-6 through the first eight contests of the year, but five of those six setbacks were by single digits. The Panthers regrouped on the way to claiming four of the next five to wrap up nonconference play at 6-7. They were clipped by Middle Tennessee, 73-69, in their CUSA opener, which was followed by a convincing 19-point triumph (85-66) against defending CUSA Tournament champions WKU on Jan. 4. FIU has dropped the past three tilts, including being edged at home by league-leading NM State, 59-52, last time out on Jan. 16. Jayden Brewer paces the team in scoring (14.3 ppg-10th CUSA) and rebounding (5.2 rpg-tied 19th CUSA), aided by shooting a crisp 47.4 percent (81-171) from the floor. Vianney Salatchoum (10.4 ppg), Jonathan Aybar (10.2 ppg) and Asim Jones (10.0 ppg) join him in double figures while Dashon Gittens (8.9) has been a consistent contributor for FIU, which is putting up 72.7 ppg. The Panthers rate second in the league behind UTEP for fastbreak points per game (12.7-79th NCAA) and turnovers forced per game (15.6-27th NCAA) and third in steals per game (9.1-30th NCAA). FIU is atop the conference outright in blocks per game (4.9-34th NCAA). The Panthers don’t take many triples, placing last in CUSA and 315th nationally at 18.1 attempts per game. They also sit 10th in CUSA and 344th nationally for triples per tilt (5.5). FIU is ninth in the conference and is among the lower part of the NCAA stats for 3-point percentage (31.6-314th NCAA). Salatchoum makes things difficult at the rim for foes, blocking 2.0 shots per game (second CUSA/26th NCAA). Notable school alumni include Andy Garcia (actor who starred in Ocean’s 11) and Dennis Lehane (author of Mystic River).

LOOKING BACK (UTEP 72, at LIBERTY 70, Jan. 16)

Junior Ahamad Bynum buried a pull-up jump shot on a feed from David Terrell Jr. from just inside the arc with 2.9 seconds left to send UTEP to an exhilarating 72-70 victory at Liberty in a nationally-televised contest (CBS Sports Network) on Jan. 16. The Miners kept their composure throughout in a game that featured nine ties and 12 lead changes. The last came on Bynum’s basket with the cross court find from Terrell Jr. Bynum finished at 13 points in the contest, with the final two sending UTEP’s bench into delirium and silencing a near capacity crowd. The Flames couldn’t get a shot off at the other end it time, allowing the Orange and Blue to win their Conference USA road opener for the first time in a decade.

REVERSAL OF FORTUNES

After losing nine consecutive Conference USA openers, the Miners gutted out a 72-70 victory at Liberty on Jan. 16. The win was the first in a league road opener since the 2014-15 campaign (eventually claimed first three). It is also the second road victory this year, which at 2-2 allows the Orange and Blue to have already matched last season’s total (2-9).

RESPONDED AGAIN

For the second time this season, the Miners have shown the resolve to bounce back from a big loss (L, 85-57 to NM State on Jan. 11). UTEP battled through a whirlwind of emotions and nine ties and 12 lead to best Liberty, 72-70, on a shot by Ahamad Bynum with 2.9 seconds. Earlier this year, the Orange and Blue were victim to an 89-60 defeat at Utah Valley (Nov. 9). The Miners responded by winning five of the next six, including derailing UCSB 79-76 on the road on Nov. 20, which dropped the Gauchos to 42-4 inside the Thunderdome in nonconference play since the start of the ‘17-18 campaign.

BIG TIME BASKETS FOR BYNUM

Junior Ahamad Bynum had ice in his veins in the final minute of action in the 72-70 win at Liberty on Jan. 16. He buried a 3-pointer to put the Miners up by five (70-65) with 40 seconds left. Then, after the Flames managed to pull even at 70-70 with 11 seconds remaining, the JUCO All-American drilled a shot from just inside the arc with 2.9 seconds on the clock. He finished with 13 points in the game in 17 minutes of action, aided by connection on a trio of 3-pointers.

HE HAD HELP

Otis Frazier III (14 points, six points), Corey Camper Jr. (12 points, six rebounds, career-best seven assists), David Terrell Jr. (seven points, career-high nine rebounds, four helpers) and Devon Barnes (10 points, two steals) buoyed the play of Ahamad Bynum. Derick Hamilton, making his first career start, registered eight points while Elijah Jones netted a season high in scoring (eight points) off the pine.

TALKING PRESSURE BASKETS

For the second straight season and third time under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners won a game in which they took the lead on their final possession of the game. Ahamad Bynum drilled a pull-up jumper with 2.9 seconds to provide the difference in the 72-70 triumph at Liberty on Jan. 16. In 2023-24, Tae Hardy buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded to lift UTEP past then Pac-12 member Cal, 75-72, in the SoCal Challenge on Nov. 20, 2024. The only other time it has occurred in the Golding era was his first season when Alfred Hollins tipped in a missed shot to beat the buzzer in a 70-68 home victory against FAU on Jan 27, 2022. Making Bynum’s play, unique, is that it came in front of a hostile crowd of more than 3,500 fans.

THERE’S JUST SOMETHING ABOUT LIBERTY ARENA WE LOVE

Since Liberty Arena opened in 2020, the Flames boast a remarkable record of 64-9 (.877) at the venue. Two of those losses, however, have come at the hands of UTEP. Last season the Orange and Blue rolled to an 67-51 triumph on March 2, 2024. The Miners led for nearly 39 minutes while closing out the regular season in style. It was a much different contest in terms of style on Jan. 16, with nine ties and 12 lead changes, but the end result was the same. UTEP came out ahead (72-70) despite a raucous crowd of 3,500+ fans for the second straight year.

WORTH THE WAIT

UTEP’s 72-70 win at Liberty marked the first time in a decade (2014-15) that it has emerged victorious in its Conference USA road opener. That year, under head coach Tim Floyd, the Miners actually claimed their initial three league tilts in hostile territory.

ALREADY MATCHED LAST YEAR’S EFFORT

With the 72-70 victory at Liberty on Jan. 16, UTEP improved to 2-3 on the road. The effort has allowed the Miners to already match last season’s total (2-9) for overall road triumphs. If the Orange and Blue can pick up a win at FIU, it would equal their sum for league road wins (2-6) from a year ago. In 2023-24, however, the Miners lost their first nine road contests, including the first six in league play, before finding their form down the stretch.

WE’RE GOING STREAKING ON THE ROAD

Dating to the end of last season, UTEP has now won three consecutive Conference USA road contests. That equals the longest streak since head coach Joe Golding’s first year when the Orange and Blue also strung together three in a row away from home (Jan. 15 to Feb. 5, 2022). The last time UTEP had a streak of at least four straight on the road in league action was in 2016-17. That year, under the direction of head coach Tim Floyd, the Miners caught fire with five consecutive CUSA road triumphs (Jan. 28 to Feb. 25, 2017). Coincidentally, the fifth and final victory in the sequence was at FIU, 90-76, on Feb. 25, 2017.

GOT AFTER IT ON THE GLASS

UTEP put in the work on the boards at Liberty on Jan. 16, outrebounding the home side to the tune of 33-32. It halted an eight-game streak for losing the battle of the boards. Furthermore, it marked just the fourth occasion of the campaign in which the Miners enjoyed an advantage on the glass. The Orange and Blue stand a perfect 4-0 in those contests.

BOXED OUT ON DEFENSE

UTEP held Liberty to just four offensive rebounds on Jan. 16. That equaled the lowest total by a Miner opponent this season, with Long Beach State also securing just four offensive caroms on Nov. 26.

START FAST AND WIN

UTEP scored first and enjoyed an early 7-2 lead at Liberty on the way to the 72-70 vanquishing of the Flames. The Miners moved to 10-1 on the year when getting on the board first (3-3 when opponents do so).

WE KNOW HOW TO CLOSE OUT A CONTEST

UTEP held the lead (61-57) with five minutes left to play in the contest at Liberty. Even after the Flames struck back with seven straight to pull ahead, the Miners made that a temporary feat. UTEP responded with its own 5-0 push to vault into the lead for good. The Orange and Blue are now 13-0 when enjoying an advantage with five minutes left in the game this season.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

UTEP was tied, 31-31, at the half with Liberty on Jan. 16 before going on to pull out the 72-70 triumph. It was the first time on the season (previously 0-3) that the Miners emerged victorious when not leading at the break.

BIG DERICK PROVIDES BIG MINUTES

Making his first career start (prior 58 appearances off the bench), senior Derick Hamilton made some key plays at Liberty. He registered eight points, including back-to-back scores with roughly eight minutes left in the contest. Hamilton also was credited with an assist, his only one of the game, on David Terrell Jr’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:49 to play.

JONES TO THE RESCUE

Sophomore Elijah Jones came off the bench to provide a season-high eight points on 4-5 shooting, in addition to four rebounds (ties second-highest total on the year), two blocks and a steal, in 17 critical minutes at Liberty. His final basket halted a 7-0 run by the Flames while also igniting a mini 5-0 push that put the Orange and Blue ahead for good.

BALANCED APPROACH FUELED THE OFFENSE

Otis Frazier III paced the Miners with 14 points at Liberty. It’s the second-lowest total for a UTEP leading scorer this season, trailing the 13 points tallied by Devon Barnes in the setback at Utah Valley on Nov. 9, 2024. UTEP came away victorious against the Flames, however, due to its overall balanced approach. Four players (Frazier III-14, Ahamad Bynum-13 points, Corey Camper Jr.-12 and Devon Barnes-11) reached double figures in scoring while two others (Derick Hamilton and Elijah Jones) netted eight each and David Terrell Jr. tallied seven points.

TERRELL JR. DID IT ALL, EVEN IN THE CLUTCH

David Terrell Jr. stuffed the stat sheet at Liberty on Jan. 16. He scored seven points, including a 3-pointer with 1:49 remaining in regulation that put UTEP ahead for good. The sophomore added a career-high nine rebounds and four assists, including setting up Ahamad Bynum’s winning basket with 2.9 seconds to play.

ON THE WAY TO 1,000 CAREER POINTS

Otis Frazier III tallied a team-high 14 points in the victory at Liberty on Jan. 16. The effort moved him to 902 career points (815 as a Miner) in his collegiate career. The senior is averaging a squad-best 13.8 points per game, putting him on track to join the 1,000-point club by year’s end barring unforeseen circumstances.

NOT MANY, BUT WON CATEGORY AGAIN

For the third time in the past four contests, UTEP won the second-chance category (4-3) in its 72-70 victory at Liberty on Jan. 16. The Miners did so just on just four occasions over the first 13 games of the campaign.

CLOSE CALLS ON THE ROAD

With the 72-70 outcome at Liberty on Jan. 16, the Miners secured their second road win of the season. Making the matters more impressive is that both were by three points or less. UTEP bested UCSB, 79-76, on Nov. 20. It marks the first time since head coach Joe Golding’s opening season (2021-22) to produce two such victories.

WON SECOND HALF AGAIN

For the second time in the past four games, UTEP outscored the opposition in the second half in the win at Liberty on Jan. 16. The Miner had been outpaced over the final 20 minutes of play in six of the prior seven contests prior to the upswing.

IRON MAN STREAK COMES TO A CLOSE

Kevin Kalu missed the game against Liberty. He had appeared in 82 consecutive contests before being unable to go against the Flames on Jan. 16

CHANCE FOR ANOTHER EASTERN TIME ZONE WIN

UTEP is looking for its second straight victory (with no games in between) in the Eastern Time Zone when it plays at FIU Saturday. The last time that happened was in 2016-17 when the Miners swept their trip to the “Sunshine State,” dispatching FAU (W, 60-55, Feb. 23) and knocking off FIU (90-76) on Feb. 25.

A GLANCE AT THE CUSA STANDINGS

There’s still plenty of CUSA contests left, but it’s shaping up to be quite the year. Every team has won at least once in CUSA action and NM State (4-0) is the only unbeaten. Middle Tennessee and UTEP share second place at 3-1, but after that it’s a log jam. WKU, Jax State and Kennesaw State stand at 2-2. Liberty and LA Tech are a surprising 2-3 in USA play followed by FIU (1424) Sam Houston (1-4)

SOMETHING ELSE ON DEFENSE

Otis Frazier III is the only player in CUSA to be ranked in the top 10 of the league for both blocked shots per game (tied ninth CUSA) and steals per contest (1.9-second CUSA/65th NCAA).

FREE THROWS STARTING TO DROP

For the first time since head coach Joe Golding’s first season on the sidelines, UTEP has made at least 70 percent from the free-throw line in four consecutive contests. The Miners are a combined 57-74 (77.3 percent) during the current stretch. That has brought the season percentage to 71.5 percent (259-362). It’s the longest surge since 202-21 when Golding’s squad fired off 10 straight consecutive contests.

SPREAD THE WEALTH, WIN GAMES

UTEP had four individuals in double figures at Liberty on Jan. 16, allowing the Miners to move to 9-0 on the year when at least four players reach double figures in scoring.

THAT MAKES SENSE

UTEP has been nearly unbeatable (9-1) this year when shooting it better than the opposition, but things have been a bit dicier (4-3) when foes connect on a higher percentage of shots in a contest.

DOESN’T HAPPEN OFTEN, BUT WE WIN WHEN IT DOES

UTEP has only won the rebounding battle four times this year, and not surprisingly with how many other things they do well, the Miners are undefeated (4-0) in those contests.

GOING STREAKING UNDER GOLDING

For the fourth time in as many years under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners enjoyed a winning streak of at least five games (Dec. 16 through Jan. 4) That is something that hadn’t happened since UTEP also produced four consecutive campaigns with winning streaks of five or more in a row from 2013-14 through 2016-17 during the Tim Floyd era. Furthermore, the only other occasion that has occurred in the Sun City in the past 30 years was a four-season sequence from 1997-98 through 2000-01.

PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD AT HOME

Even with the home setback on Jan. 11 NM State, the Miners stand an impressive 9-1 at the Don Haskins Center this year. Not only are the Aggies the lone foe this season to have bested UTEP in the Sun City, but they are also the only one to have even held a lead of any kind during the second half. The Miners have been up for 339 minutes and 50 seconds out of a possible 400 total minutes, with NM State (37:26) being the lone foe to hold the lead for the majority of the contest. UTEP’s scoring margin in 10 home affairs is +10.5 (76.4-65.9), with the Orange and Blue shooting a 48.6 percent overall compared 42.3 percent by foes.

THE BEST START IN 14 YEARS

The Miners have secured their best record (13-4) through 17 games in a season in 14 years. In 2010-11, head coach Tim Floyd’s first season at the helm with UTEP, the Miners also produced a mark of 13-3 to this point in the campaign. (got to 17-3).

Attacking The Rim

UTEP is making 15.2 free throws per game (third CUSA/99th NCAA) on 21.3 attempts per contest (fourth CUSA/92nd NCAA). That aggressive drive to the rim has helped compensate for rating ninth in CUSA and 329th in the country by committing 19.5 fouls per game. Incredibly, the Miners have actually taken the same amount of free throws (362) as their opponents.

FROM DOWNTOWN

UTEP has been crisp from beyond-the-arc, connecting on 38.4 percent (131-341) on triples (second CUSA/25th NCAA). Ahamad Bynum (2.4-tied seventh CUSA), Devon Barnes-1.7-tied 15th CUSA) and Otis Frazier III (1.3-tied 23rd CUSA) are all making at least one 3-pointer per contest.

MAKING TRIPLES LEADS TO WINS

UTEP has connected on at least seven 3-pointers in 11 games this year, holding an 9-2 mark in those contests. The Miners filled up eight from distance last time out at Liberty on Jan. 16.

BUILDING BIG LEADS

UTEP has been up by double digits 12 times total on the campaign. The Miners have enjoyed advantages of at least 20 points in seven different contests.

OPPONENTS HAVEN’T DONE THAT

UTEP has only trailed by double figures in three contests (at Utah Valley, Nov. 9, vs. San Jose State, Nov. 25 in Las Vegas, Nev., and against NM State, Jan. 11) with two of those coming within the first six games of the season. Furthermore, the Miners have never been behind in five tilts while facing a deficit of no more than three points in five other games.

SCORING LOTS OF POINTS

The Miners are averaging 73.4 points per game. There’s plenty of season left, but that would be the highest scoring output since the 2015-16 campaign (77.4 ppg). That year’s team, however, allowed 74.9 ppg while the 2024-25 edition of the Miners are currently yielding 67.3 ppg (second CUSA/68th NCAA).

GETTING AFTER IT ON DEFENSE TOO

Foes have been held to 67.3 s points per game (third CUSA/65th NCAA), in part due to the Orange and Blue pacing the country in both steals per game (11.1) and turnovers forced per contest (18.0). The readout of 67.3 ppga would be the lowest in since head coach Joe Golding’s first year of (66.6, 2021-22).

CONSTANTLY COMING AFTER YOU

UTEP is averaging a nation-leading 11.1 steals per game, a feat it achieved least year at 11.4 spg. Dating to the beginning of last season, the Miners have registered seven steals in 48 of the past 51 contests.

CONVERTING THEM INTO POINTS TOO

For the year, the Miners are tallying 21.3 points per game off turnovers while foes have managed just 13.0 ppg in the category. UTEP is 12-1 when winning the category this year and 1-3 when failing to do so.

A FIRST FOR FRAZIER III

For the first time of his career, Otis Frazier III has reached double figures in scoring in eight consecutive contests. His prior best was five, achieved over the first five games of this season. He has put his name in the scoring column every game this year and the past 65 tilts overall. Frazier III has registered 14 double-digit efforts (in 17 contests) after doing so 20 times out of 34 appearances in 2023-24.

CRACKING THE TOP 10 FOR CAREER STEALS

Otis Frazier III has piled up 33 steals on the year, including 18 in the past seven games alone, which has vaulted him into a tie for eighth place at the school with 135 (joined team in 2022-23 as a transfer from George Mason). His next theft will push him past. Jason Williams (135, 2003-06) for eighth. He is averaging 1.9 steals per game (second CUSA/65th NCAA) this year, which gives him a shot at climbing as high as fourth on the UTEP career charts by year’s end. That is occupied by the late, great Jeep Jackson (165, 1983-87).

STEALS IN BUNCHES FOR CAMPER JR.

Corey Camper Jr., who leads CUSA and is 13th nationally at 2.5 steals per contest, has been a constant pest for the opposition. The senior has registered multiple steals in 13 contests, including a career-high five vs. UTPB on Nov. 12, 2024.

KALU MOVES PAST 400 CAREER REBOUNDS

UTEP leading rebounder Kevin Kalu (5.3 rpg-18th CUSA) pulled down a team-high seven rebounds against Sam Houston on Jan. 4, moving past 400 for his collegiate career. He enters the matchup at FIU with 408 total boards. Otis Frazier III has a slight lead for career boards (422) for players on the squad, but Kalu has the edge in terms of rebounds as a Miner (408-361).

Surpassing 80 Means Good Things

UTEP tallied 81 points against Sam Houston on Jan. 4, its second-highest total vs. a DI opponent this season. The effort trailed only the 88 points put up in the triumph against Seattle U on Dec. 7. The Miners are now 3-0 on the year and 19-4 under head coach Joe Golding when putting up at least 80 points.

CAMPER JR. IS COOKING

Corey Camper Jr. has hit double figures in four of the past five games, lifting his seasonal total to 12 times. His next such game will match (13) the amount of contests with 10+ points from a year ago. Camper Jr. is putting up 12.0 ppg (second on team/16th CUSA). Camper Jr. is also sharing the ball effectively with 2.6 assists per game (third on squad/15th CUSA), aided by a career-best seven at Liberty. The seven helpers tied as the most by any Miner (Otis Frazier III) this year. The senior has really made a name for himself with his defense as well, topping CUSA and checking in 13th nationally with 2.5 steals per game.

BOMBS AWAY FROM BARNES

Devon Barnes has been nice addition to the roster for the Miners after transferring in from Tarleton State, where he helped the program compile a school-record 25 DI wins and make a run to the semifinals of the 2024 CIT. He has buried multiple 3-pointers in eight different contests, with his 1.7 triples per tilt rating tied for 15th in CUSA. Twice he has matched his career high with four 3-pointers, including most recently doing so against Sam Houston on Jan. 4. Overall, he is third on the team in scoring (10.7 ppg-24th CUSA). He tops is second on the team for 3-pointers made (29), attempted (71) and percentage (40.8, minimum 15 makes).

FRAZIER III GETTING AFTER IT ON THE GLASS

Otis Frazier III, who is second on the team in overall rebounding (4.9 rpg-22nd CUSA), is on track to lead the Miners in offensive boards for the second straight season. He is pulling down 1.9 orpg (tied 10th CUSA), up a bit from his effort of 1.7 (tied 13th CUSA) last year.

ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END

UTEP’s six-game winning streak came to a close against NM State on Jan. 11. The Miners also had a 10-contest undefeated home surge dating to last year halted while falling to 9-1 at the Don Haskins Center this year. The setback was the first in league play (now 2-1), preventing UTEP’s initial 3-0 beginning to CUSA action since 2005-06 (first year in league). UTEP showed its resolve by bouncing back last time out at Liberty, 72-70.

PILED 10 WINS OUT OF CONFERENCE

UTEP (now 13-4 overall, 3-1 CUSA) entered Conference USA action at 10-3. It marked the first time that the Miners hit double figures prior to CUSA play since going 10-5 in 2013-14.

GOT IT DONE IN BOTH NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER

UTEP posted five wins in both November and December. That is a feat it hadn’t achieved since the 2010-11 campaign, which coincidentally is also the last time the Miners got out of the gates with a mark of at least 10-3 (10-3, eventually 13-3 that year).

BACK-TO-BACK TITLES

UTEP defeated Jackson State (67-61, Dec. 20 and Yale, 75-74, Dec. 21) to claim the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since a three-year run (2012-14) under then head coach Tim Floyd.

TALKING DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Otis Frazier III (19 points, career-high 11 rebounds vs. LA Tech, Jan. 2, 2025) and Kevin Kalu (12 points, 12 rebounds vs. Jackson State, Dec. 20, 2024) both have double-doubles on the campaign. Frazier III now boasts two career double-doubles, having also previously done so last year (11 points, 10 rebounds, vs. Western New Mexico, Dec. 4, 2023). They are the lone Miners on this year’s roster to record a double-double at the DI level (including previous stops for transfers).

TERRELL JR. MORE LIKE HIMSELF AT THE LINE

Sophomore David Terrell Jr. began the season at 5-16 (31.3 percent) on free throws, but he has started to regain his form. He is 21-28 (75.0 percent) since.

SHUTTING THEM DOWN

UTEP moved to 8-0 on the season when allowing 65 points or less in a game in the 70-60 defeat of LA Tech on Jan. 2. The Miners’ scoring defense is at 67.3 ppga (third CUSA/65th NCAA) heading into the matchup at FIU

WINNING CLOSE

With the two-point victory at Liberty on Jan. 16, UTEP improved to 6-2 on the year in two-possession games (decided by six points or less). That includes a mark of 3-0 at home in the situation.

CONTINUED BOUNCING BACK TREND

UTEP has won its past five games when coming off a loss, including standing 4-0 in the situation this year.

STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, NO MERCY

The Miners roared out to an 11-2 lead and never looked back in the eventual 67-62 victory against Tarleton State on Dec. 16. It marked the fourth wire-to-wire win this season for UTEP. It previously led start to finish against Sul Ross State (W, 102-55, Nov. 4), UTPB (W, 78-58, Nov. 12) and vs. UNC Greensboro (W, 64-58, Nov. 27). The Miners also never trailed (tied once) at UCSB (W 79-76, Nov. 20).

PICK YOUR POISON

UTEP’s balance has been an issue for the opposition, with five different individuals having led the team in scoring. Otis Frazier III (six) and Corey Camper Jr. (four) have set the tone. That is followed by Devon Barnes (three), Ahamad Bynum (two) and David Terrell Jr. (two).

STEPPING UP

Corey Camper Jr. tied for or led the team outright in scoring twice last year. He’s done so four times in 2024-25. It’s a similar story with assists. The Little Rock, Ark., native has tied for or paced the Miners in assists in five contests after achieving the feat in a trio of tilts as a junior.

SCORING STREAKS

Otis Frazier III (65) and Devon Barnes (47) both have long streaks for consecutive games scored. Corey Camper Jr. (22) and David Terrell Jr. (19) each have put up points in at least 10 straight contests. No one else on the roster has a stretch or three or more (DI tilts only).

THAT’S A WRAP

UTEP concluded its longest home since in seven years by going 6-1 over a seven-game stretch. The Miners won the first six before being upended by NM State last time out. It had marked the longest homestand since the Orange and Blue had nine in a row in the Sun City during the 2017-18 season.

FRENETIC DEFENSE SETTING TONE

UTEP’s pressure defense is paying dividends once again in 2024-25, with the Orange and Blue leading the nation in both steals per game (11.1) and turnovers forced per contest (18.0). UTEP topped the nation in both categories last season.

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER ON OFFENSE

UTEP’s top-four scorers (Otis Frazier III, 13.8 ppg-12th CUSA, Corey Camper Jr., 12.0 ppg-16th CUSA, Devon Barnes-10.7 ppg-24th CUSA and Ahamad Bynum-10.4 ppg) have made it difficult for the opposition to key on just any one player. There’s still a good chunk of basketball left, but the Miners haven’t had four players average double figures in scoring since the 2018-19 season.

UNSELFISH PLAY

Part of the reason for the balanced offensive attack has been UTEP making the extra pass. The Miners have recorded an assist on 54.5 percent (211-403) of their field goals. David Terrell Jr. (2.9 apg-tied 11th CUSA), Otis Frazier III (2.8 apg-tied 13th CUSA), Corey Camper Jr. (2.6 apg-15th CUSA), and Devon Barnes (1.8 apg-tied 23rd CUSA) have all shown the ability to find open teammates.

IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN

Preseason All-CUSA honoree Otis Frazier III has been stuffing the stat sheet across the board while setting the tone for the Miners in 2024-25. He is the only player in CUSA to rate in the top 15 of the league for scoring (13.8 ppg-12th), assists (2.8 apg-tied 13th), steals (1.9 spg-second CUSA/65th NCAA), blocks (0.9-seventh) and free-throw percentage (80.3-fourth). The senior tops the Miners in scoring and blocks while rating second for assists, free-throw percentage and steals. He also leads the team in both free throws made (61) and attempted (76) and double-digit scoring efforts (13).

CAN’T CONTAIN COREY

Corey Camper Jr. has been a handful for the opposition at both ends of the court this year. He tops the team in assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.6), free-throw percentage (80.4-not enough makes to qualify for rankings), minutes played (32.1-fifth CUSA) and steals (2.5-first CUSA/13th NCAA). Camper Jr. is second on the team for scoring (12.0 ppg-16th CUSA) and third in assists (2.6 15th CUSA). He has reached double figures in scoring in four of the past five and 12 total contests this year (second on team).

DT SETTLING IN AT THE POINT

David Terrell Jr., the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, is settling into a starting role as a sophomore, especially while running the offense. A big difference has been his ability to stay out of foul trouble. He had three or more fouls in nine of his first 11 games of the year (missed one), including three foul outs. He has a total of 11 fouls the last five games. Terrell Jr. has recorded four or more assists in six straight contests for the first time of his career, including tallying 20 (only six turnovers) the past four tilts. Overall, he is pitching 7.6 ppg (fifth on team). He is also leading the squad for assists (2.9-tied 11th CUSA) while rating fourth in steals (1.3-tied 13th CUSA).

A FAMILY TRADITION

David Terrell Jr’s mom (Kiana Taylor) was a standout on the women’s basketball team (1993-96, 97-98), finishing her career as the then school record holder for double-doubles (20) and the then second-leading scorer (1,134) and rebounder (676) in program history. His father, David, was an all-WAC performer for the football team from 1994-96.

BARNES BACK HOME

Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes chose UTEP in part because he lived in the Sun City from kindergarten through fifth grade while his dad was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He has settled in nicely, tallying 10.7 ppg (24th CUSA) to go along with 1.7 steals per game (tied fifth CUSA). He is second on the team for both 3-pointers made (29) and 3-pointers attempted (71). That results in 1.7 treys per contest (tied 15th CUSA). Barnes is also good at getting to the line, rating second on UTEP in free throws made (51) and attempted (74). He has been a consistent scorer with 10 double-digit efforts.

BYNUM FROM DOWNTOWN

Ahamad Bynum has been sensational off the bench, pacing all Miner reserves and rating fourth on the squad at 10.4 ppg. He has been particularly sharp from distance, filling up 38-72 (52.8 percent). That would lead the nation, but his 2.4 makes per game (tied seventh CUSA) is shy of the qualifying standing (2.5/game). He has hit multiple 3-pointers in 11 of his 16 appearances, with three games of four or more made. He has shot 50 percent or better from distance 12 times. He has compiled nine double-digit efforts off the bench. The other reserves have four such games.

KALU’S GETTING IT DONE

Kevin Kalu averaged 3.2 points per game through his first three seasons, but he is doubling it (6.4 ppg) that output as a senior. Kalu has four double-digit scoring efforts on the season after doing so twice in 91 contests played through his junior campaign. The Maryland native is filling up 62.9 percent (39-62) from the floor while still playing his patented outstanding defense, particularly on ball screens. He tops the team in rebounding (5.3 rpg-18th CUSA) and is second for blocked shots (0.7-tied 14th CUSA).

ON A SURGE LAST NINE

Kevin Kalu has been really sharp the past 10 games (UTEP 8-2 in the stretch). He is putting up 7.9 ppg on 61.7 percent (29-47) shooting to go along with 6.2 rebounds per game, with the majority (43 of 62) coming at the defensive end. He has also committed just six turnovers in the stretch while logging 24.0 mpg.

TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 47 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so eight times this year. To put the 47 tilts with 10+ thefts into perspective, consider that the Miners amassed 48 such contests in the previous 14 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival.

THAT MAKES SENSE

Given UTEP’s ability to pressure the ball and come away with steals thus far in 2024-25, it is not a surprise to see that the Miners are leading the country at 11.1 steals per contest. They are also forcing a NCAA-best 18.0 turnovers per tilt.

COMING AT YOU FROM EVERY ANGLE

There’s not just one player that teams have be aware of when it comes to the Miners’ pressure defense that leads the country in both steals per game (11.1) and turnovers forced per game (18.0). UTEP accounts for three of the top five and four of the top 15. Corey Camper Jr. is first in the league at 2.5 spg (13th NCAA), followed by Otis Frazier III (1.9-tied second/CUSA/65th NCAA), Devon Barnes (1.7-tied fifth CUSA) and David Terrell Jr. (1.3-tied 13th CUSA).

PICKING OUR SPOTS FROM DISTANCE

UTEP is ninth in CUSA and 302nd in the country by attempting 20.1 triples per game, but the Miners have been lethal when doing so. UTEP is second in the league and 23rd in the nation with a readout of 38.3 percent (123-321) from beyond-the-arc. Ahamad Bynum sets the tone at a stout 52.8 percent (38-72), which would lead the nation, but he is shy of qualifying for the 2.5 makes per game (2.4-tied seventh CUSA). Devon Barnes has been a difference maker as well, filling up 40.8 percent (29-71) from beyond-the-arc for 1.7 treys per tilt (tied 15th CUSA).

TRIPLES FAVORING THE MINERS

UTEP has made equal to or more 3-pointers than the opposition in 12 of 17 contests this year. The result has been the Miners connecting on 131-341 (38.4 percent-second CUSA/25th NCAA) compared to an effort of 112-356 (31.5 percent) by the opposition. It’s a big improvement from last year when UTEP (194-609, 31.9 percent) and its opponents (194-608, 31.9 percent) were practically even in the department. Compared to how UTEP stood two years ago, it is night and day. In 2022-23, Miner foes finished 214-643 (33.3 percent) while UTEP made just 158-337 (29.4 percent).

PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD AT THE LINE

Corey Camper Jr. was a solid free throw shooter in his first year with the Miners, connecting on 71.2 percent (52-73). He has made tremendous strides as a senior, having made 37-46 (80.4 percent, not enough makes to qualify for CUSA/NCAA ratings).

TRIPS A PLENTY FOR THIS TRIO AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

Corey Camper Jr. (37-46, 80.4 percent-DNQ), Otis Frazier III (61-76, 80.3 percent, fourth CUSA) and Devon Barnes (51-74, 68.9 percent, 13th CUSA) have been there early and often throughout the year.

CAN’T HANDLE THE PRESSURE

UTEP’s pressure is causing fits for opponents. The Miners head into the tilt at FIU leading the country in both steals per game (11.1 spg) and turnovers forced per game (18.0). That success in those departments isn’t surprising with what happened last year. The Miners led the country in turnovers forced per game (18.7 tpg) while also setting a program record for total turnovers forced (636) in 2023-24. They also established a school standard for total steals (389) last year, which were the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception, while producing a nation-best 11.4 spg.

RUN, UTEP, RUN

UTEP’s pressure defense has led to plenty of opportunities in transition, and the Miners have taken advantage of the situation. They are producing 15.6 fastbreak points per game, which is first in CUSA and 17th nationally.

SPREADING THE PLAYING TIME

Head coach Joe Golding has done a fine job of spreading the wealth with playing time, with eight different Miners (min. seven games played) averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game. Corey Camper Jr. (31.8 mpg, sixth CUSA), Otis Frazier III (27.9 mpg) and David Terrell Jr. (27.4 mpg) are all above 25.0 mpg. Devon Barnes (24.6), Kevin Kalu (21.2 mpg), Ahamad Bynum (19.4 mpg), Trey Horton III (13.7 mpg) and KJ Thomas (10.5 mpg) round out the list.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY CAME BACK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brought back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Otis Frazier III, who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas and JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware joined the Miners in the offseason. El Paso native and JUCO transfer Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa are also new to UTEP, with each set to redshirt this season.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for three straight years. Last year, the Miners had a league-best 85,566 fans pass through the turnstiles while averaging 4,754 fans (second in the conference). Thus far in 2024-25, UTEP is leading the league in both overall attendance (54,279) and average attendance (5,428).

HOME COOKING

UTEP entered the 2024-25 campaign having ripped off at least 10 wins at home in five straight years. The Orange and Blue were 13-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding. They repeated as champions this year and stand 9-1 in El Paso thus far.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish tied for fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll (currently third heading to game at FIU), as voted upon the league’s 10 head coaches. It was a relatively close poll, with only 25 points separating the first six teams. LA Tech (87) was tabbed the favorite, followed by WKU (85), Sam Houston (83), Middle Tennessee (69), Liberty (62) and UTEP (62). NM State (39-seventh), Jax State (29-eighth), FIU (17-tied ninth) and Kennesaw State (17-tied ninth). LA Tech (three), Sam Houston (three), WKU (two), Middle Tennessee (one) and Liberty (one) all received at least one first-place vote.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 223-196 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 65-52 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years and is on his way to another at 13-4 thus far in 2024-25. Golding just moved past Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to take over fifth place on the school’s career charts. He needs 13 more to surpass George McCarty (77-58, 1954-59). In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP returns to the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center for a pair of matchups. Up first, the Miners will lock up with Jax State at 7 p.m. MT Thursday. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio also airing on the UTEP Miners app. The contest will also stream on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action. For tickets, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.