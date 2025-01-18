Aggies Fall to Flames in Pan American Center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies continued at home against the Liberty Flames. After a grueling back and forth battle between the squads, the Flames walked away with the win over the Crimson and White, 82-72.

NM State came out of the gate hot with Molly Kaiser who shot 4-for-4 to start the game and tallied the Aggies’ first nine points. Kaiser’s efforts would help the Aggies stay within striking distance, however, Liberty also leaned on its star, Bella Smuda, who posted eight points during the first period. Late in the quarter, Loes Rozing would knock down her first of two 3-pointers to help the Aggies go into the second quarter with a six point deficit at 22-18 Flames.

The Aggies allowed the Flames to extend their lead even more after an 11-7 run in the first half of the second period. Loes Rozing would be the only Aggie afterwards to score a field goal in the remainder of that time before regrouping in the locker room for half time.

Late in the third quarter, Molly Kaiser sparked momentum back for the Aggies as she flushed in a hard contested layup for an and-1 over the Flames at the 6:08 mark with a score of 52-39 Flames. Another incredible finish shortly after that propelled the Aggies to cut the lead down to just 10 points with a minute left in the third quarter after combining for 14 points with Jaila Harding.

NM State once again made a late push within the final minutes of play after a 6-0 run midway through the fourth quarter, cutting the lead back down to single figures for the first time since the first quarter. Even so, the Flames continued to drain points on the Aggies as they forced NM State to foul five separate times, giving Liberty an opportunity to score 10 free throws to close out the game and take hold of the victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Molly Kaiser finished her fourth game this season with a +30 point mark (31 points total).

Kaiser also produced 10 made attempts at the charity stripe, first time in almost five years (Gia Pack-January, 30, 2020).

Jaila Harding shot perfectly at the line with a 4-for-4 finish.

The Aggies have had 10+ steals in the last three matchups

Loes Rozing scored 50% from deep, (2-for-4 flush), leading the Aggies in 3-point percentage tonight against Liberty.

The Flames produced more than twice as many dishes as the Aggies (17 to 8).

UP NEXT

The Aggies will fly out this upcoming week for a 2-game roadtrip against Kennesaw State (Jan. 23, at 5:00 PM MST) and Jax State (Jan. 25, 12:30 PM MST) as they look to bounce back from today’s loss.

For complete coverage of NM State Women's Basketball, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWBB), Instagram (@NMStateWBB) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women's Basketball). You can also follow along with Aggie Women's Basketball via NMStateSports.com.

##NM State##