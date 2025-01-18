UTEP MBB collects a huge road game win over FIU, 81-73

WESTCHESTER, Florida (KVIA) -- Otis Frazier III poured in a season-high 22 points while Ahamad Bynum tallied 18 points off the bench (13 in second half) to help lead the UTEP men’s basketball team to an 81-73 victory at FIU Saturday afternoon.

The Miners (14-4, 4-1 CUSA) unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers (10-23, 43.5 percent), including four from Bynum and three by Frazier III, to continue their best start in 14 years and complete a road sweep of Liberty and the Panthers (7-12, 1-5 CUSA). UTEP is 10 games above .500 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, along with getting off to a 4-1 start in CUSA play for the initial occasion in 10 years. It has claimed 11 of the past 13 games.

The Orange and Blue swept their trip to the Eastern Time Zone, something that hadn’t happened since 2016-17 when they knocked off FAU and FIU in back-to-back tilts. Furthermore, UTEP has now won four straight CUSA road contests (dating to last year). That is the longest such surge in eight seasons.

The Miners filled up 53.8 percent (28-52) from the floor, including 61.1 percent (11-18) in the second half. They also took care of business at the charity stripe, knocking down 15-19 (78.9 percent), including eight straight in the final two minutes to hold off a rally attempt from the home side. UTEP led for 34 minutes in the contest, and they never let FIU get within a single possession during the final 23 minutes of action.

Corey Camper Jr. contributed nine points and a team-high six rebounds. Devon Barnes added eight points, four assists and three rebounds while David Terrell Jr. pitched in six points, including four consecutive free throws in the final 1:12, while adding three rebounds.

Frazier III, who came within two points of his career high, produced three steals to help UTEP pile up 10 thefts. Bynum, who was also two points shy of a career best for scoring, picked apart the Panthers’ defense with a career-high four assists while adding three steals.

FIU connected on 46.6 percent (27-58) from the floor but finished just 4-17 (23.5 percent) on 3-point tosses. Contrast that with the 10 triples by UTEP (fourth time this year with 10+), and that proved to be a key to the contest. UTEP also forced 14 turnovers, which it converted into 20 points.

“FIU is just really tough to play against. I think this is the best FIU team that they’ve had since I’ve been here. You go back and look at all the games they’ve lost this year, and they’re right there,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “I thought offensively we were really good today. We handled the press well (13 turnovers). I’m proud of our guys. To come down here and sweep this road trip after last week, this team showed a lot of toughness and great resilience about them. Anytime in this league, as good as this league is, when you can win two games on the road, that’s a heck of a weekend.”

FIU put UTEP in an early 5-0 hole three minutes into the contest before UTEP ripped off 12 straight points to vault into the lead at 12-5 (15:16, 1H). Camper Jr. started it by rattling home a trey on the find from Terrell Jr. The Miners got a stop and Frazier III was pure on another triple. Barnes then fought for a rebound and fired ahead to Camper Jr., who slammed it home with two hands. After the Orange and Blue forced a shot-clock violation, Frazier III was open in the corner. He was fouled while making a 3-pointer and hit the free-throw to complete the 3-point play and cap the 12-0 run.

The Panthers connected on their own trey to end the surge, but Frazier III filled another one up from distance to stretch the advantage to seven (15-8, 14:16, 1H). After the home side got within three, Barnes completed his own four-point play. The two sides traded scores, and UTEP led by eight (22-14, 11:33, 1H) following Trey Horton III pump faking past his defender and drilling a triple.

A 12-2 run by FIU allowed it to regain an advantage at 26-24, but UTEP didn’t fret. The Miners tallied the next five points on the way to sneaking back in front, with Kalu flying in for a dunk to clean up a missed 3-pointer. It was back-and-forth the next couple of minutes, with the Orange and Blue clinging to a one-point edge (35-34, 3:43, 1H).

The Miners locked in defensively to help power a 7-0 run, which was started by Bynum banking home a 3-pointer from way downtown. Frazier III then got gracefully coasted in for a layup in transition before Barnes pulled up for a jumper to wrap up the surge. The late push helped UTEP hold an eight-point cushion (44-36) heading into halftime.

FIU got the first basket of the second half before the Miners ripped off 10 in a row to extend their advantage to 16 (54-38, 14:43, 2H). Derick Hamilton’s floater in the paint got it going. Barnes then lost his defender and got a friendly roll on a jumper from the free-throw line. Two Camper Jr. free throws were followed by consecutive scores from Frazier III, including a dunk in traffic.

The Panthers struck back with six straight in the blink of an eye, slicing the differential to 10 (54-44, 13:29, 1H) and forcing a timeout from Golding. Frazier III banked home a shot in the paint among the trees, but FIU answered with a dunk at the other end.

After FIU inched within single digits, Bynum was pure on a 3-pointer on the dime by Frazier III. The margin got nudged again to 13 (63-50, 9:45, 2H) before a 5-0 push cut the differential to eight (63-55, 8:53, 2H). Once again, UTEP had the answer on a Bynum 3-pointer. FIU connected on its own triple on the next possession, but Bynum filled up yet another triple.

The Panthers kept coming, trimming the deficit to four (73-69, 1:51, 2H). They would get no closer, though, with UTEP closing out the contest in style. After he was fouled on a drive to the hole, Bynum made it a two-possession tilt with a pair of free throws.

FIU got a hoop and harm at the other end, but it failed to make the free throw. Kalu snagged the board and calmly knocked down both free throws to extend the differential to six. Terrell Jr. then hit four consecutive free throws to put things away.

UTEP returns to the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center for a pair of matchups. Up first, the Miners will lock up with Jax State at 7 p.m. MT Thursday. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on "The Home of UTEP Basketball" 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio also airing on the UTEP Miners app. The contest will also stream on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morganand former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswelldescribing the action. For tickets, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club. Visit givingto.utep.edu/mac today!

For complete coverage of UTEP men’s basketball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPMBB (Twitter), @utepmbb (Instagram) and on Facebook @UTEPMensBasketball or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at www.UTEPMiners.com