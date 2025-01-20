NMSU’s Molly Kaiser named CUSA Player of the Week for the 4th time

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the fourth time this season, Molly Kaiser has earned CUSA Player of the Week for New Mexico State.

In the Aggies' first matchup last week, Kaiser sunk 11 field goals along with flushing a perfect 5-for-5 at the charity stripe to record 28 points on FIU while picking up two steals and a defensive rebound in the process.

Her incredible shooting performance, which included a wild contested step-back fade away in the third quarter, rallied her a team a 24 point victory over the Panthers.

In her second matchup, she scored a massive 31 points for the Aggies as they took on Liberty.

This is now the fourth time in the 2024/25 season that she has finished with 30+ points in a single game as she continues to lead the conference in scoring.

The Watuaga, TX native has now moved up to ninth on the national rankings list in points per game (22.1) and seventh nationally ranked in total points (397).

While Knocking down her 10 field goals on Saturday, Kaiser also went 10-for-11 at the line.

This is the first time in nearly five years that an Aggies has made 10 free throws in a single game (January 30, 2020).

Molly now also sits in seventh nationally and first in the conference in free throws made, having scored 109 thus far this season.

While shooting lights out for the Aggies over Liberty, Kaiser also picked up three assists, two steals, and a defensive rebound against the Flames.

Her ability to grab boards as a point guard has placed her in 15th nationally in defensive rebounds per game (2nd in CUSA).

For complete coverage of NM State Women's Basketball, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWBB), Instagram (@NMStateWBB) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women's Basketball). You can also follow along with Aggie Women's Basketball via NMStateSports.com.