UTEP’s Schliesing, Teeter Advance to NCAA Men’s Golf Reno Regionals May 12-14

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KVIA) -- UTEP’s Max Schliesing and Dylan Teeter will continue to swing their clubs in 2025 as the pair advanced to the NCAA Men’s Golf Regionals in Reno, Nev., at Montreux Golf and Country Club on May 12-14.

It’s the first time since 2018 that the Miners will see an individual compete at regionals when Charlie Corner was selected. It’s the first time in over three decades that multiple Miners will compete as individuals at the NCAA Regionals. Chris Baryla was the last Miner to advance to the NCAA Championships during the 2004 season.

Schliesing, ranked no. 127, led UTEP with a 71.2 stroke average. The redshirt senior competed in 11 tournaments, including the Conference USA Men’s Golf Championship on April 21-24. Schliesing made an impact in the match play semifinals as he defeated the top-seed Liberty’s Ike Joy in a one-hole playoff. After the pair was tied up for seven straight holes to force the playoff, Schliesing won by a stroke as he sank a 10-foot birdie putt on hole 1 (par 4, 400 yards), surging the Miners to the conference final.

Schliesing was the top Miner in five of 11 tournaments played and finished in the top 10 six times. The native of Zermatt, Switzerland, finished in second place at the Thunderbird Intercollegiate on March 17-18, where he shot 4-under par 212. He was tied for fifth at The Clerico at 3-over par 213 and followed that with a tied for seventh effort (1-over par 217) at the Los Vaqueros in Cancun, Mexico, on Feb. 2-4.

Teeter, ranked second on the squad with a 71.7 stroke average, played in all 12 tournaments. The senior finished as the top Miner in five events and finished in the top 10 four times. The Bixby, Okla., product opened his senior campaign with a bang, tying for first place at the Myrtle Beach Golf Trips, shooting 9-under par 207. He shot rounds of 68, 69, and 70 in South Carolina on Sept. 8-10. At the CUSA Championship, Teeter defeated Liberty’s Josh Ryan 3&1 in the match play semis. In the match play final, Teeter fell behind Sam Houston’s Bret Gray. With Gray 2UP, Teeter answered with back-to-back birdies on holes 17 and 18 to tie up the match.

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship will be held May 23-28 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted to determine the 30 qualifying teams and six individuals (not on those qualifying teams) who will compete in the finals. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals (not on those teams) will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals (not on those teams). The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the finals.

All 30 teams and six individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play. Following 54 holes of competition, the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match-play competition and the 72-hole stroke-play individual champion. The top eight teams after 72 holes of play will be placed into a bracket thereafter.

In team match-play competition, a total of five points will be available with one point being awarded for each individual match. Winning teams will advance to the semifinals and subsequently, the finals. The first team to win three points within the team match will advance, or in the case of the final match, be declared the national champion.