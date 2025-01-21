Skip to Content
Locomotive FC announce 2025 preseason schedule 

EL PASO, Texas -  El Paso Locomotive FC announced today its 2025 preseason schedule in preparation for the 2025 USL Championship season, which kicks off Saturday, March 8 at home against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. 

Tickets for the 2025 Home Opener can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.  

Throughout the month-long preseason, El Paso Locomotive FC will play five matches. Locomotive will open its preseason with two matches in El Paso at the Westside Soccer Complex against Barca Residency Academy and UDA Soccer. The Locos will then hit the road to San Antonio for matches against Houston Dynamo II and San Antonio FC before wrapping up the preseason in Albuquerque against New Mexico United.  

The full preseason schedule is listed below:  

2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE 
Date  Location   Opponent  
February 1, 2025  El Paso, Texas  Barca Residency Academy  
February 8, 2025   El Paso, Texas  UDA Soccer 
February 19, 2025  San Antonio, Texas  Houston Dynamo II 
February 22, 2025  San Antonio, Texas  San Antonio FC 
March 1, 2025  Albuquerque, New Mexico New Mexico United   

Games and dates are subject to change. All preseason games will be closed to the public.  

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024 Season are available now! Fans can secure their season tickets online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005. 

