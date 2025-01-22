Stephanie Han prepares for world title fight Feb. 22

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso boxer Stephanie Han is gearing up for the biggest fight of her career.

On February 22, Han will fight for the WBA world lightweight championship.

She'll face Colorado’s Hannah Terlep (5-1, 2 KOs).

Han currently holds a record of 9-0 with two knockouts, and in July won the WBA Intercontinental title.

If Han is victorious, this will be her first world championship title of her career.

The fight will be the main event of Ring Wars 15, a boxing event that will take place at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Tuesday afternoon a news conference was held to promote the event.

Han will look to join her older sister, Jennifer Han in becoming a world boxing champion.

Jennifer Han won the IBF world featherweight championship in 2015 and defended the title five times before she lost the title in 2021.