Aggies Wrap Up Homestand Against Gamecocks

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Aggies aim to rebound on Saturday against Jax State after suffering their first home conference loss of the season, a 69-56 setback to Kennesaw State at the Pan American Center.

• Saturday's game marks just the third meeting between the two programs, with NM State claiming the most recent victory—a narrow 66-64 win on the road at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

THE SECOND GO AROUND

• In his debut season leading the Aggies, Coach Hooten guided the Aggies to a 7-9 record in league play and helped deliver several memorable highlights, including a thrilling win over I-10 rival UTEP, a remarkable 23-point second-half comeback to defeat eventual CUSA Tournament Champion Western Kentucky, and an impressive 12-3 record on their home court at the Pan American Center.

• NM State's home support was unmatched, as the Aggies led all Conference USA programs in average home attendance, drawing 5,638 fans per game. Hooten wrapped up his first season with a 13-19 overall record, bringing his career head coaching total to 274-188 and setting a strong foundation for the program's future.

• After leading NM State to a 6-9 record in non-conference play last season, the Aggies improved that mark this year and will begin CUSA competition with a 7-6 record.

LOCKING DOWN ON DEFENSE

• Defense has long been the hallmark of Head Coach Jason Hooten 's teams, and this year's Aggies are fully embracing that identity. The squad has demonstrated defensive excellence, ranking 21st nationally and first in Conference USA in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to just 39.2% shooting.

• The Aggies are also stifling teams from beyond the arc, ranking 16th in the nation in three-point defense percentage holding opponents to only 28.7%.

CONFERENCE ACTION

• The Crimson and White have been a defensive powerhouse in conference play, leading the league in key defensive categories. They rank first in scoring defense, limiting opponents to just 60.8 points per game, first in three-point percentage defense (24.4%) and second in field goal percentage defense (39.4%).

• Senior guard Christian Cook has been a sharpshooting force in conference play, tied for second in the league shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc (among players averaging 2.5+ makes per game) and ranking third in total three-pointers made at 16.

FURIOUS FIVE

• Since the start of conference play, the Aggies have leaned heavily on a core group of players for offensive production as the quintet of Christian Cook , Peter Filipovity , Zawdie Jackson , Robert Carpenter and Dionte Bostick are currently combining to score 55.7 points per game during CUSA action. This amounts to 76.6% of the Aggies' scoring across the first five games against league opponents.

FILIPOVITY FILLING UP THE STAT SHEET

• Through six games in CUSA action, first-year Aggie Peter Filipovity is averaging 13.3 points per game to rank 15th in the league while also hauling in 9.0 rebounds per game to rank third in the league.

• Against Kennesaw, Filipovity flashed his rebounding prowess against the Owls, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds. Following a 12-rebound effort against Liberty, this becomes the second time he has posted back-to-back double-digit rebound games. In late November, the senior forward recorded 11 rebounds each against UNLV and Pepperdine.

LEAVE THEM IN THE DUST

• Thanks to a pair of double-digit wins, the Aggies are currently averaging a scoring margin of +8.0 points per game through their first five CUSA opponents. This ranks first among the 10 teams in the league with the next-closest team coming in at +5.3.

PROTECT THE PAN AM

• NM State will look to piece together its 19th consecutive season with a winning record inside the Pan American Center. Since the start of the 2005-06 campaign, the Aggies are an incredible 260-45 (.854) in front of their home crowd. During this stretch, NM State had just one season with five or more losses as it finished 13-5 in 2010-11.

DOMINATING THE COMPETITION

• In the first 31 CUSA games this season, only two victories have been decided by 20+ points - and the Aggies hold both. They secured a dominant 30-point win over preseason favorite LA Tech (78-48) at the Pan American Center and earned a commanding 28-point road victory against I-10 rival UTEP in El Paso (85-57).

MEET THE NEWCOMERS

• With the evolution of college sports through the transfer portal, teams are increasingly embracing yearly roster overhauls — and NM State is no exception, welcoming seven new players through the portal this season.

• The incoming group includes Dionte Bostick , Carl Cherenfant , Peter Filipovity , Zawdie Jackson , Edward Nnamoko , and brothers Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga . In the backcourt, Bostick, Cherenfant, and Jackson will add depth and energy, joining returning guards Christian Cook and Jaden Harris to maintain NM State's backcourt play. Meanwhile, in the frontcourt, the Aggies have intentionally added size and versatility with Filipovity (6'7"), Nnamoko (6'10"), Nate Tshimanga (6'10"), and Emmanuel Tshimanga (7'0").

• Bostick, Filipovity, and Jackson are expected to be immediate impact players, each having excelled at their previous schools. Bostick arrives from Cal State Northridge, where he averaged 15.4 points and four rebounds per game while leading the team with 49 three-pointers, earning an All-Big West Honorable Mention.

• Filipovity, joining from the University of Maine, was a standout for the Black Bears, putting up 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also recorded nine double-doubles and earned America East All-Conference Second Team honors.

• Jackson brings an impressive resume from West Georgia, where he posted one of the program's best seasons, averaging 22 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game with an elite shooting split of 51% from the field, 45% from three, and 85% from the line. His contributions were pivotal in leading his team to a GSC regular season and tournament championship and a South Region semifinals appearance. Jackson's stellar play earned him titles as both the GSC and South Region Player of the Year, along with First Team All-American honors.

LOOK WHO'S BACK

• This season, the Aggies welcome back four returners from last year's roster: Christian Cook , Robert Carpenter , Jaden Harris , and Christopher Biekeu . Despite significant roster changes, these returning players bring valuable experience and key contributions to NM State's lineup.

• Head Coach Hooten managed to retain a substantial portion of last season's three-point shooting prowess with the return of Christian Cook , Robert Carpenter , and Jaden Harris , who collectively accounted for 58% of the Aggies' three-point field goals. Leading the charge from beyond the arc, Christian Cook was last season's top scorer for the Aggies, averaging 11.3 points per game and sinking 59 three-pointers — the most on the team. Harris proved himself a reliable shooter, hitting 36% from deep, while Carpenter was highly efficient, shooting 35% from three-point range and 47% from the field overall. Together, they were responsible for 38% of the team's scoring last season, combining for 810 points.

• Also returning is forward Christopher Biekeu , who showed promise before a season-ending injury limited him to only six minutes in his lone appearance against Cal Baptist. Biekeu's comeback adds depth to the Aggies' frontcourt, and his return from injury provides the team with an additional physical presence inside.

THE BROTHERLY CONNECTION

• Amidst the roster changes, Coach Hooten successfully brought a pair of brothers, Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga , to play together in the Crimson and White. This marks the first time the Tshimanga brothers will share the court at the Division I level. Their arrival brings a unique family bond to NM State, adding depth and chemistry to the Aggie lineup.

• Emmanuel Tshimanga joins NM State after two seasons at UC San Diego, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to impact the game off the bench. In the 2023-24 season, Emmanuel averaged 14.1 minutes over 22 games, ranking third on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and setting a personal best of two steals against Pepperdine. In his previous season (2022-23), he was recognized as the UCU Athlete of the Week and put up impressive performances, including a career-high 13 rebounds in a win at Eastern Michigan and an 18-point effort against UC Santa Barbara. He appeared in 24 games, making ten starts, and was the team's second-leading rebounder with 6.2 boards per game.

• Nate Tshimanga arrives in Las Cruces following a season at Utah Valley, where he played in all 32 games, made six starts, and contributed an average of 13.4 minutes per contest. Known for his efficiency, he shot 46% from the field, averaging 2.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Prior to Utah Valley, Nate spent the 2022-23 season at Troy University, where he played in 21 games, made four starts, and finished second on the team in field goal percentage (50%). He posted a season-high 12 points and nine rebounds against Montevallo.

ACCORDING TO OTHERS

• In the Conference USA preseason poll announced on Oct. 10, the Aggies were picked to finish seventh, with Christian Cook as their sole representative on the Preseason All-Conference Team. This projection follows a 2022-23 season where NM State posted a 13-19 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play.

• Louisiana Tech emerged as the preseason favorite, securing three first-place votes and 87 points. Western Kentucky followed closely in second place with 85 points and two first-place votes, while Sam Houston was projected third with 83 points and three first-place nods. Middle Tennessee landed in fourth with 69 points and one first-place vote, while UTEP and Liberty tied for fifth at 62 points, with Liberty also receiving one first-place vote.

• NM State holds the seventh position with 39 points in the coaches' poll, followed by Jacksonville State with 29 points. FIU and Kennesaw State rounded out the standings, tied for ninth place with 17 points each.

SCOUTING THE GAMECOCKS

• Jax State enters Saturday's matchup with a 12-7 overall record, including a solid 4-2 mark in conference play. In their latest outing, the Gamecocks secured an impressive 73-66 road win over UTEP on Thursday night in El Paso.

• The Gamecocks are guided by veteran Head Coach Ray Harper, now in his ninth season at the helm. Harper has compiled a 158-119 record during his tenure with the program, showcasing his experience and success.

• Offensively, Jax State is fueled by standout guard Jaron Pierre Jr., one of the nation's top scorers. Pierre ranks fifth in the country, averaging an impressive 21.2 points per game. The Aggies will face a tough challenge containing him, as he also ranks 15th nationally in total field goal attempts with 320 on the season.

• On the glass, the Aggies will need to match up against senior forward Michael Houge, who leads the Gamecocks with 8.4 rebounds per game. Additionally, big man Mason Nicholson contributes 7.7 boards per contest. As a team, Jax State ranks among the best in the country, sitting 19th nationally in total rebounds per game (40.6) and seventh in defensive rebounds per game (29.1).

