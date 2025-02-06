UTEP Softball Opens 2025 Season at Home with Two Doubleheaders 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball is set to begin its 2025 season at home, hosting two exciting doubleheaders this weekend at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex. The Miners will face Kansas City on Friday, February 7, followed by UC Santa Barbara on Sunday, February 9.

Ticket Information

Season tickets for UTEP Softball are available for $60, while single-game tickets are priced at $8. Doubleheader tickets can be purchased for $12. Fans can secure their seats through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets, or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus) during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening Weekend Schedule

DATE MATCHUP TIME (MT) Friday, Feb. 7 UTEP vs. Kansas City 12 & 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 9 UTEP vs. UC Santa Barbara 10 am, 1 pm This weekend’s games will not be streamed, but fans can still follow along through live stats.

Conference USA Preseason Outlook

The Miners enter the 2025 season projected to finish seventh in Conference USA. UTEP is coming off a milestone 2024 campaign, in which the team posted a 26-21 record—the program’s first winning season in 14 years. The Miners’ resurgence included a return to the Conference USA Championship Tournament, a top-35 victory over league-leading Liberty, and numerous record-breaking achievements.

Ajia Richard Named to CUSA Preseason All-Conference Team

Ajia Richard, a standout performer in 2024, earned a spot on the CUSA Preseason All-Conference Team. She started all 47 games last season and led the team in every offensive category. Richard tallied 50+ hits, 40+ RBIs, and over 100 total bases, tying program records along the way. Her accolades from 2024 include CUSA Player of the Week (3/11), First Team All-CUSA, NFCA Second Team All-South Region, CSC Academic All-District, and CUSA All-Academic Team honors.

Roster Breakdown

UTEP's 2025 roster features a blend of experience and fresh talent, with 11 returners and 12 newcomers. The squad consists of 8 seniors, 6 juniors, 3 sophomores, and 6 freshmen. The Miners bolstered their depth by adding six transfers.

Pitching Staff Preview

The Miners return just one pitcher from last season, Taja Felder. Felder had a strong 2024 campaign, posting a 9-5 record with a 5.10 ERA over 24 appearances, including 14 starts. She recorded two shutouts and pitched 94.2 innings.

Defensive Standouts

Madi Mendoza led UTEP in defensive assists (103) and double plays turned (12) in 2024, while Kenna Carranza anchored the defense behind the plate with a team-high 125 putouts.

The Opponents

Kansas City

Summit League Preseason Poll Ranking: #5

Players to Watch: Briona Woods and Maddy Duvall

Woods, a senior, was an Honorable Mention All-Summit League selection in 2024 after hitting .288 with 10 multi-hit games and a team-high 12 doubles.

Duvall, a freshman pitcher from Blue Springs, Mo., was a multiple-time All-State honoree in high school and is expected to make an immediate impact in the circle.

Kansas City finished the 2024 season with a 23-31 overall record. The team posted a .246/.319/.316 slash line with 69 extra-base hits.

The Roos’ pitching staff recorded a 3.88 ERA over 359.1 innings, with returning pitcher Camryn Stickel leading the group. Stickel made 42 appearances (30 starts), registering a 12-17 record, a 2.40 ERA, and 213.1 innings pitched.

All-Time Series: UTEP leads 1-0, with the lone win coming in 2023 (8-6) in El Paso.

UC Santa Barbara

All-Time Series: UCSB leads 1-0, with the lone matchup occurring in 2015 (10-9, UCSB in 8 innings).

Big West Preseason Poll Ranking: #3

Preseason All-Big West Team: Alexa Sams and Ainsley Waddell

Sams, a senior, earned All-Big West Second Team honors in 2024 after hitting .357 over 44 games. She ranked second on the team and ninth in the conference in batting average, while also driving in 22 runs.

Waddell, the reigning Big West Player of the Year, was named a Top 15 dual-threat player by D1Softball.com. She hit .342 in 2024 while leading UCSB in doubles (14), RBIs (35), slugging percentage (.523), and total bases (81). As a pitcher, she posted a 5-11 record with a 4.07 ERA over 87.2 innings, leading the team in strikeouts (57).

UCSB finished the 2024 season with a 20-28 overall record. The team recorded a .291/.368/.395 slash line with 89 extra-base hits.

The Gauchos’ pitching staff posted a 3.73 ERA over 322.2 innings and returns four pitchers for 2025.