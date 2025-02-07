Skip to Content
Friday High School basketball

February 7, 2025 11:15 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High school basketball teams in El Paso were fighting for a higher seed in District play.

The Coronado Thunderbirds welcomed the Franklin Cougars and the Cougars claimed a 41-37 win to take the third spot in District 1-6A.

Then. it was a battle of the Eagles as Andress played host to Canutillo for the second spot in District 1-5A. The Canutillo eagles started off with a strong start but Andress responded with a commanding 55-52 win.

In girls high school basketball, the Hanks Knights took on the Bel Air Highlanders for the second seed in District. The Knights win 41-33 to claim No. 2 seed heading into playoffs giving them the chance to play at home on Monday against the Andress Eagles.

