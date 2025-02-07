Pepi Ricardo’s season comes to a halt after undergoing meniscus surgery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native Pepi Ricardo who is a striker for Eredivisie club PSV and the United States national team is out for the rest of the 2025 season after undergoing a meniscus surgery.

On Monday, Ricardo posted a photo on Instagram with a caption saying, "Surgery went well everyone! Thank you so much for the warm messages and keeping me in your thoughts. Couldn't be happier to sign my new contract until 2030 with PSV. We have so much to accomplish together. Love you guys."