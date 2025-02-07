UTEP Men’s Basketball Ready For Round Two Of Battle Of I-10 At NM State Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (15-7, 5-4 CUSA) will look to snap a two-game mini skid while also trying to earn a split in the season series when it plays at I-10 rival NM State at 7 p.m. MT Saturday.

The Miners were 0-2 on the road last week, dropping the two contests by a combined seven points. Most recently, UTEP was upended, 71-68, at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 1. It is the first two-game losing streak of the season, as UTEP had won its prior six contests coming off a loss before falling to the Blue Raiders. The Aggies were routed, 101-69, at WKU on Feb. 1, marking their fourth loss in the past five contests. UTEP is trying to avenge an 85-57 setback against NM State on Jan. 11, which came in front of the program’s first capacity crowd at the Don Haskins Center in nine years. The Miners are also in search of their initial victory in Las Cruces since a 74-72 triumph on Nov. 30, 2010. There could be a milestone moment individually as well, with Otis Frazier III entering the contest at 983 points in his collegiate career (including time with George Mason). The senior is accounting for 14.4 ppg (ninth CUSA), but he certainly has the ability to surpass that seasonal average. UTEP is 3-4 on the year on the road (2-2 CUSA play) while NM State stands 7-3 at home (2-2 CUSA action). The game is critical for the Orange and Blue, given how tight things are in the league standings. UTEP and NM State both sit 5-4 in the league, which is tied for fifth place. It also officially starts the second half of league play while marking the first rematch against a CUSA opponent this season. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio available on the UTEP Miners App as well. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required).

UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION THIS YEAR

UTEP has dropped back-to-back contests for the first time this season, but the two losses were by a combined seven points. The Miners fell by four (78-74) at WKU on Jan. 30 before being clipped by three (71-68) at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 1. UTEP had won all five games this year and six straight dating to last season when coming off a loss. The Orange and Blue will look to regain their winning ways at NM State Saturday.

SERIES HISTORY: NM STATE LEADS, 123-105

NM State leads the all-time series with UTEP, 123-105, aided by claiming 15 of the past 18 tilts. The past two campaigns have been split (2-2), with each side successfully defending their home court. The Miners are in search of a split again this year, but in order to do so, they’ll have to knock off NM State on the road. That hasn’t happened in 14 seasons. UTEP came away with a 74-72 victory at the Pan-American Center on Nov. 30, 2010. The Orange and Blue are also striving to avenge an 85-57 setback at the hands on the Aggies on Jan. 11. That came in front of the first capacity crowd at the Don Haskins Center in nine years. It is UTEP’s oldest series while rating as the second oldest for the Aggies. It started in 1914 and the two squads squared off at least twice annually every year since 1944-45 before Covid interrupted that. Last year became the first campaign that the two foes locked up in a conference contest since the 1961-62 season when both teams were members of the Border Conference.

GET TO KNOW NM STATE (12-10, 5-4 CUSA, 7-3 HOME, 5-5 AWAY, 0-2 NEUTRAL)

NM State has been on a roller coaster ride this season. The Aggies won the first three games before dropping five straight. They snapped the streak with an emphatic come-from-behind 89-83 OT victory in front of a sold-out crowd at New Mexico on Dec. 7, erasing a 14-point first-half deficit. After falling at Texas, NM State ripped off seven straight on the way to surging to the top of the CUSA standings. Included was an 85-57 vanquishing of UTEP on Jan. 11 at the Don Haskins Center, which came in front of the Miners’ first capacity crowd in nine years. The Aggies have dropped four of five since the hot streak, including being blasted, 101-69, last time out at WKU. That puts them at 12-10 (5-4 CUSA) heading into the matchup with the Miners. NM State is 7-3 at home (2-2 CUSA). Preseason Team honoree Christian Cook headlines the attack at 14.0 ppg (tied 10th CUSA), with Peter Filipovity (12.0 ppg-16th CUSA) and Robert Carpenter (11.1 ppg-tied 21st CUSA) also in double figures. Zawdie Jackson (9.9 ppg) is just shy. Cook loves the 3-point shot, with more than half of his makes and attempts coming from distance. He is 57-144 (39.6 percent) on triples and 112-278 (40.3 percent) overall. Filipovity is a beast on the boards at 8.4 rpg (second CUSA/48th NCAA) while Carpenter pulls down 6.4 rpg (tied eighth CUSA). Filipovity has produced five double-doubles (second CUSA/89th NCAA). Both him (2.48-sixth CUSA) and Carpenter (2.1-ninth CUSA) grab more than two offensive caroms per contest. Jackson runs the offense effectively with 3.7 apg (fifth CUSA). The Aggies hold foes to 40.4 percent shooting (third CUSA/39th NCAA), including just 30.1 percent on triples (fourth CUSA/35th NCAA). They are also among the league and national leaders for bench scoring (24.6-third/85th), offensive rebounds per game (11.9-second/88th), overall boards (37.6-sixth/84th) and scoring defense (68.3-third/81st). Notable alumni include actor Scott Bailey, who is best known for his playing the role of Sandy Foster on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light, and former Olympic basketball player Chito Reyes. Additionally, Clyde Tombaugh, who discovered the planet Pluto (since reclassified to a dwarf planet), taught astronomy at the school from 1955 until his retirement in 1973.

LOOKING BACK (AT MIDDLE TENNESSEE 71, UTEP 68, FEB. 1)

Five different Miners reached double figures in scoring, but UTEP was held off at Middle Tennessee, 71-68, on Feb. 1. The Miners outscored the Blue Raiders in points in the paint (40-34) and second-chance points (11-10) while being competitive on the boards (37-36, Middle Tennessee). Both UTEP (28-64, 43.8 percent) and Middle Tennessee (26-55, 47.3 percent) shot similar overall percentages, in addition to from distance (UTEP, 7-18, 38.9 percent, MT, 8-20, 40 percent). Each unit took good care of the ball as well, with 10 turnovers by the Miners and 12 from the Blue Raiders. UTEP was 5-6 at the free-throw line while the home side finished 11-24. There were seven lead changes and 11 ties. It was tied at 68 with 3:10 to play before defense ticked up from each side. MT went ahead on a basket at 70-68 with 2:25 remaining, and it would hold on. UTEP had multiple chances to tie or take the lead, but shots wouldn’t go down.

WHAT A NIGHT FOR DAVID TERRELL JR.

David Terrell Jr. posted his first career double-double (15 points, career-high 11 rebounds) while dishing out six assists (to three turnovers) at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 1. He became the first Miner to pace the squad in points, rebounds and assists since Zid Powell did so against Liberty in the quarterfinals of the 2024 CUSA Tournament. He also played all 40 minutes for the first time of his career.

BACK-TO-BACK DOUBLE-DIGIT EFFORTS

For the third time this season, David Terrell Jr. has reached double figures in scoring in consecutive contests. He had 15 points at both WKU and Middle Tennessee, shooting a combined 64.7 percent (11-17) from the floor. If he can tally 10 or more points at NM State Saturday, it’d mark the longest such streak of his career. Overall, Terrell Jr. has produced seven double-digit efforts this year to eclipse his total such showings (six) from a season ago.

DROPPING DIMES TOO

David Terrell Jr. is doing more than scoring. He’s recorded at least six assists in three straight games (20 assists, eight turnovers in the stretch). The sophomore is the first Miner to achieve the feat since Shamar Givance did so in the final three tilts of the 2022-23 campaign. The last UTEP player to have a longer streak was Dominic Artis (four) in 2016-17.

NEARLY AVERAGED A TRIPLE-DOUBLE ON THE TRIP

David Terrell Jr. did all that was possible in the Miners’ two road contests last week, practically averaging a triple-double in the process. He averaged 15.0 ppg (64.7 percent shooting, 100% on free throws) to go along with 7.5 rpg and 7.0 apg. For good measure, he added in 3.0 spg while also boasting a 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Furthermore, the sophomore was on the court for 78 minutes and 20 seconds out of a possible 80 minutes of action.

DT ON THE DEFENSIVE BOARDS

David Terrell Jr. set a career high with 11 rebounds at Middle Tennessee, with all of them coming at the defensive end. It marks the most defensive boards against a DI opponent by a Miner since Souley Boum registered a triple-double (20/12/10) in an 80-54 dismantling of Western Illinois in opening round of the 2022 Basketball Classic (March 19, 2022). All 12 of his rebounds were at the defensive end.

WELCOME BACK, CJ

Corey Camper Jr., who missed the final 17 minutes against Jax State and both contests against Kennesaw State and WKU, returned to action at Middle Tennessee. He came off the bench and played 36 minutes, tallying 10 points. That was aided by knocking down a career-high tying three triples.

THERE WAS NO DENYING DERICK

Derick Hamilton gave Middle Tennessee fits down low, tallying a season-high 14 points while matching his campaign best for rebounds at five. It was a very active 14 minutes of action for the post, who finished 6-9 shooting from the floor in addition to making both tosses at the charity stripe.

REBOUNDING IT WELL TOO

Derick Hamilton has been hitting the glass lately, with five boards in two of his past three contests after doing so a trio of times over the first 19 games of the season.

ANOTHER DOUBLE-DIGIT EFFORT FOR KALU

For the third time in the past five contests, senior forward Kevin Kalu hit double figures in scoring with 10 points on 5-7 shooting at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 1. He now has seven such efforts in 2024-25 after doing so twice over his first three years as a Miner (91 games played).

MORE ON KALU’S SCORING OUTBURST

Kevin Kalu was averaging 3.2 ppg while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor for his career heading into his senior season. He has certainly saved the best for last, contributing 6.9 ppg on 64.0 percent shooting. One factor has been his effort at the line, which has jumped to 67.4 percent (31-46). That’s a huge improvement from making 46.6 percent (27-58) last year.

KALU CLEANING UP THE BOARDS

Kevin Kalu, who tops UTEP in rebounding at 5.4 boards per game (tied 16th CUSA), has pulled down at least eight rebounds in five different games this season. The only other Miners on the campaign to have recorded at least eight rebounds in a contest are Otis Frazier III (11 vs. LA Tech, Jan. 2) and David Terrell Jr. (career-high 11 at Middle Tennessee, Feb. 1, nine at Liberty, Jan. 16).

CAN’T HIT ‘EM ALL

Ahamad Bynum finished 1-4 from distance at Middle Tennessee. It halted a five-game contest with two or more 3-pointers. That was actually his second-longest streak of the season, as he drilled multiple triples in seven straight games late in nonconference action.

GOT AFTER IT ON THE GLASS

UTEP pulled down 36 rebounds at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 1), which was its highest total against a DI opponent on the year. The effort was aided by 11 offensive caroms, the Miners’ most since also having 11 in their CUSA opener vs. LA Tech on Jan. 2. MT held only a one-rebound advantage (37-36), and the Orange and Blue won the second-chance points category at 11-10.

POUNDED THE PAINT

UTEP accounted for 40 points in the paint despite Middle Tennessee featuring two players (Chris Loofe, 1.2-tied fourth and Essam Mostafa- 0.9-tied eighth CUSA) within the top 10 of the league rankings for blocked shots per game. The 40 points in the paint were the second most against a DI opponent for UTEP this season, trailing only putting up 50 down low in an 88-72 romp against Seattle U on Dec. 7.

SHOT IT WELL AT THE LINE, JUST DIDN’T GET THERE ENOUGH

UTEP turned in its top effort at the charity stripe vs. a CUSA opponent this season and third-highest overall on the year when it knocked down 83.3 percent of its tosses at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 1. Unfortunately for the Miners, they set season lows for free throws made (five) and attempted (six), with the Blue Raiders committing the fewest fouls (10) by a UTEP opponent this year (prior low, 13, three opponents). The Miners hadn’t attempted six or less at the line since going 3-5 at the stripe in a 65-59 loss to LA Tech last year (Feb. 22, 2024). The last time a UTEP opponent had 10 fouls or less was when North Texas was whistled for nine on the way to knocking off the Orange and Blue, 66-58, in Denton on Feb. 7, 2022.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE’S MISSES KEPT UTEP IN THE GAME

Middle Tennessee finished 11-24 at the charity stripe, including missing four straight (both double bonus situation) with less than a minute to play, which gave the Miners a chance down the stretch. UTEP was unable to capitalize, however. After the Miners tied the tilt at 68 with 3:10 left, they never scored again.

BALANCED SCORING WASN’T ENOUGH

After starting the season at 10-0 when four or more players reach double figures in scoring, the Miners have lost back-to-back games in the situation. Five different players (David Terrell Jr.-15 points, Otis Frazier III-14 points, Derick Hamilton-season-high 14 points, Corey Camper Jr.- 10 points and Kevin Kalu- 10 points) all did so at Middle Tennessee, but the Orange and Blue were clipped, 71-68, on Feb. 1. In the game prior, four Miners David Terrell Jr. (15 points) Otis Frazier III (11 points), Devon Barnes (10 points) and Elijah Jones (10 points) achieved the feat only to have UTEP be upended at WKU, 78-74, on Jan. 30.

VALUING THE BASKETBALL

UTEP has committed 10 turnovers or less in four of the past six games, including doing so last time out at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 1. The Miners have now produced eight contests with 10 or fewer turnovers, with five of those coming in CUSA action. Coupled with forcing a nation-leading 17.7 turnovers per game, and UTEP enters the matchup at NM State with the sixth-best turnover margin in the country (5.3). No one in CUSA is even close to that type of figure, with Liberty checking in at 3.1

TIES, TIES AND MORE TIES

There were 11 ties in the Miners’ game at Middle Tennessee, the most in any contest this campaign. It continues a recent trend, as two straight and three of the past four tilts have featured at least 10 ties. There were 10 deadlocks at WKU (Jan. 30) also vs. Jax State (Jan. 23). Prior to that, the only game with double-digit ties came at Louisville (10, Dec. 11).

STACKING GOOD SHOOTING GAMES AT THE LINE

The Miners have shot 75.0 percent or better at the free-throw line eight times this season, and five of those have occurred since the start of CUSA play. UTEP was 5-6 (83.3 percent) last time out at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 1). In league action, the Miners are knocking down 75.9 percent (126-166) in nine CUSA contests. It is an improvement of its readout of 70.1 percent (202-288) during nonconference play.

BENCH DELIVERED 20+ POINTS AGAIN

UTEP’s bench poured in 24 points at Middle Tennessee, which was the fifth time in the past six games that the Orange and Blue received 20+ points off the pine. UTEP did not hit that figure in any of the first three league contests. The Miners have now received 20 or more points from reserves in 15 of 22 tilts, which has certainly been helped by the recent surge. UTEP’s bench is now producing 23.6 points per game, which is a little outside of the top-100 nationally (107th) for the category.

MULTIPLE-STEAL STREAK

Otis Frazier III has registered at least two steals in six straight and 11 of the past 12 games. Included in that was tying the school standard with eight steals vs Kennesaw State on Jan. 25. If he comes up with two or more thefts at NM State, it will tie the longest such streak of his career. He had at least two steals in seven consecutive contests last year, which incidentally included a school-record tying eight vs. against Middle Tennessee on Jan. 18, 2024.

WHAT A DUO FOR DEFENSE

Otis Frazier III’s surge of steals has elevated him to a CUSA-leading 2.41 steals per game (13th NCAA), just in front of teammate Corey Camper Jr. (2.35 spg-second CUSA/16th NCAA). There are still nine games to play in the regular season, but UTEP has never had two players record at least 2.0 spg in the same season. In fact, there have been just six times total where it happened for a Miner. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Tim Hardaway accounted for three of those efforts, doing so in his sophomore (2.19-1986-87), junior (2.41-1987-88) and senior (2.82, 1988-89) seasons. Frazier III accomplished the feat last year (2.21), with former Miners Randy Culpepper (2.03, 2010-11) and Calvin Solomon (2.00, 2022-23) rounding out the list.

IN RARE AIR

Otis Frazier III is the lone player in program history to have multiple games of eight steals, doing so vs. Kennesaw State (Jan. 25, 2025) and vs. Middle Tennessee (Jan. 18, 2024). Furthermore, he joins Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway as the only players in program history with at least seven steals in four games. Frazier III has two with eight and two with seven while Hardaway had four with seven.

FRAZIER III FLYING UP THE UTEP CAREER STEALS CHARTS

Otis Frazier III has registered a team-leading 53 steals on the season, with 38 of those coming in the past 12 games. The surge has elevated his career total as a Miner to 155, which has propelled him to take sole possession of fifth place on the career school charts. The late, great Jeep Jackson (165, 1983-87) is fourth at the school. There is a significant gap after that, with career school record holder and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway (262, 1985-89) followed by Randy Culpepper (251, 2007-11) and Julyan Stone (209, 2007-11).

CLOSING IN ON 1,000 CAREER POINTS

Otis Frazier III extended his double-digit scoring streak to 13 games with a 14-point effort at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 1. He now boasts 983 career points (896 as a Miner) in his collegiate career. The senior paces UTEP at 14.4 ppg (ninth CUSA), giving him a shot to reach that milestone possibly as soon as Saturday.

A LOOK AT THE LEAGUE STANDINGS

After starting 1-2 in league play, Jax State has peeled off seven straight to vault to the top of the Conference USA standings with a mark of 8-2 in CUSA contests. It’s much more jumbled after that, with Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Kennesaw State sitting in a three-way tie for second place at 6-4. NM State and UTEP (both 5-4) and LA Tech and WKU (both 5-5) all stand .500 or better in conference contests. FIU (2-8) and last year’s regular-season champion, Sam Houston (1-9), round out the standings.

WINNING CLOSE

Even the past two narrow setbacks, the Miners have been pretty solid this season in close contests. UTEP is now 7-4 on the year in two-possession games (decided by six points or less), including a mark of 4-0 at home.

TERRELL JR. MAKING LEAPS AND BOUNDS

Since the start of Conference USA play, David Terrell Jr. has dished out 45 assists (5.0 apg-second CUSA) compared to just 19 turnovers (2.1 tpg) for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.4 (fifth CUSA). He’s dropped at least five dimes in six of nine league tilts. In his 12 nonconference appearances (missed one game) Terrell Jr. registered 27 assists while also turning it over 27 times. His scoring is also starting to take off a bit. He is putting up 10.0 ppg in CUSA play, a solid leap from his 6.8 ppg in nonconference action this year. Overall, he’s tallying 8.1 ppg on the season, up from the effort of 5.4 ppg as a freshman.

FRAZIER III’S OFFENSIVE TEAR

Otis Frazier III has been piling up the points lately, stringing together 13 straight games of double-digit scoring efforts to nearly triple his prior long such stretch (five to begin the season). The senior, who is averaging 15.4 points per game during the surge, has elevated his seasonal average from 12.9 ppg to 14.4 ppg (tied eighth CUSA) as result. He has knocked down multiple 3-pointers seven times during the 13-contest sequence (53.9 percent of the tilts) after doing so on three occasions over the first nine tilts (33.3 percent of the games) of the season.

BOMBS AWAY FROM 3-POINT RANGE

Ahamad Bynum enters Saturday’s matchup at Middle Tennessee knocking down 49.0 percent (50-102) from 3-point range. That would put him among the best in the nation, but he is shy (2.38 per game) of the NCAA’s required standard of 2.50 triples per tilt. His 2.38 3-pointers per contest rates sixth in CUSA. There are still nine games remaining in the regular season, but Bynum is on track to break the UTEP single-season record for 3-point percentage. That mark is currently held by Roy Smallwood (1999-00), who was 28-61 (45.9 percent) as a freshman.

A TRIO TO WATCH

Ahamad Bynum (2.4 per game-sixth CUSA), Devon Barnes (1.5 per game-tied 19th CUSA) and Otis Frazier III (1.4 per game-21st CUSA) have been UTEP’s primary threats from on 3-pointers.

SHOOTING IT WELL & GUARDING IT TOO FROM DISTANCE

UTEP has been crisp from beyond-the-arc, connecting on 38.0 percent (170-447) on triples (second CUSA/26th NCAA). The Miners have also guarded the 3-point ball well, with foes being held to 144-458 (31.4 percent), which is 80th nationally.

MAKING TRIPLES LEADS TO WINS

UTEP has connected on at least seven 3-pointers in 14 games this year, holding an 10-4 mark in those contests.

THE NEED FOR THAT LEAD WITH FIVE MINUTES LEFT

UTEP is 15-0 on the year when leading with five minutes to play, but the Miners are winless when either trailing (0-6) or tied (0-1) at that juncture.

CONVERTING TURNOVERS INTO POINTS

UTEP is accounting for 20.4 points per game off turnovers while foes have managed just 12.9 ppg in the category. UTEP is 14-3 when winning the category this year and 1-4 when failing to do so. Two of those losses came when Corey Camper Jr. was sidelined with an injury.

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT IN HOSTILE TERRITORY

The Miners head into the game at NM State at 3-4 on the road this year (2-2 CUSA). It is a stark contrast from the past two seasons. UTEP was 2-9 on the road last year and 3-10 in 2022-23. The last time the Orange and Blue had a winning road mark was head coach Joe Golding’s first season on the sidelines with the Miners when he directed the squad to a 7-6 record.

THAT’S CONSISTENT SUCCESS

With the victory against Kennesaw State on Jan. 25, the Miners secured at least five victories in each of the first three months of the season. That hadn’t happened since the 2010-11 campaign, which was also the last time the Miners won at least 15 of their first 20 games. In 2010-11, UTEP stood at 16-4 at this juncture (got to 17-4) before finishing at 25-10.

TALKING 20-POINT EFFORTS FOR OTIS

Otis Frazier III put together four 20+ scoring efforts over his first 98 collegiate contests (including one at George Mason), with three of those coming as a Miner. After his season-high 22-point outburst at FIU on Jan. 18, he has now posted a trio of 20+ tilts this year alone.

WHAT PRESSURE?

For the second straight season and third time under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners won a game in which they took the lead on their final possession of the game. Ahamad Bynum drilled a pull-up jumper with 2.9 seconds to provide the difference in the 72-70 triumph at Liberty on Jan. 16. In 2023-24, Tae Hardy buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded to lift UTEP past then Pac-12 member Cal, 75-72, in the SoCal Challenge on Nov. 20, 2024. The only other time it has occurred in the Golding era was his first season when Alfred Hollins tipped in a missed shot to beat the buzzer in a 70-68 home victory against FAU on Jan 27, 2022. Making Bynum’s play, unique, is that it came in front of a hostile crowd of more than 3,500 fans.

START FAST AND NORMALLY WIN

The Miners are 10-3 on the season when getting on the board first, but they fell when doing so at both WKU and Middle Tennessee. UTEP is 5-4 when opponents strike first.

THAT MAKES SENSE

UTEP has been nearly unbeatable (10-1) this year when shooting it better than the opposition, but it’s been a tossup (5-6) when foes outshoot the Miners.

DOESN’T HAPPEN OFTEN, BUT WE WIN WHEN IT DOES

UTEP has only won the rebounding battle four times this year, and not surprisingly with how many other things they do well, the Miners are undefeated (4-0) in those contests.

GOING STREAKING UNDER GOLDING

For the fourth time in as many years under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners enjoyed a winning streak of at least five games (Dec. 16 through Jan. 4) That is something that hadn’t happened since UTEP also produced four consecutive campaigns with winning streaks of five or more in a row from 2013-14 through 2016-17 during the Tim Floyd era. Furthermore, the only other occasion that has occurred in the Sun City in the past 30 years was a four-season sequence from 1997-98 through 2000-01.

Attacking The Rim

UTEP is second in CUSA in both free throws made per game (14.9) and free throws attempted per contest (20.6). The Miners had been in the top-100 nationally for both of those categories for most of the season before dipping out of that slot following a 5-6 effort at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 1. That aggressive drive to the rim has helped compensate for rating ninth in CUSA and 318th in the country by committing 18.6 fouls per game. In fact, the Miners (454) have taken almost as many free throws than their opponents (458).

BUILDING BIG LEADS

UTEP has been up by double digits in 13 different games this year, winning all of those games. The Miners have enjoyed advantages of at least 20 points in eight different contests.

OPPONENTS HAVEN’T DONE THAT

UTEP has only trailed by double figures in three contests (at Utah Valley, Nov. 9, vs. San Jose State, Nov. 25 in Las Vegas, Nev., and against NM State, Jan. 11) with two of those coming within the first six games of the season. Furthermore, the Miners have never been behind in five tilts while facing a deficit of no more than three points in five other games.

SCORING LOTS OF POINTS

The Miners are averaging 73.2 points per game. There are still nine games left in the regular season, but that would be the highest scoring output since the 2015-16 campaign (77.4 ppg). That year’s team, however, allowed 74.9 ppg while the 2024-25 edition of the Miners are currently yielding 68.6 ppg (fourth CUSA/92nd NCAA).

GETTING AFTER IT ON DEFENSE TOO

Foes have been held to 68.6 points per game (fourth CUSA/92nd NCAA), in part due to the Orange and Blue pacing the country in both steals per game (11.0) and turnovers forced per contest (17.7).

CONSTANTLY COMING AFTER YOU

UTEP is averaging a nation-leading 11.0 steals per game, a feat it achieved least year at 11.4 spg. Dating to the beginning of last season, the Miners have registered at least seven steals in 52 of the past 55 contests.

CONSISTENT AS THEY COME

Otis Frazier III has registered double figures in scoring in 19 of the 22 games this season (86.4 percent), including riding a current 13-contest streak. That nearly triples his prior best surge (first five tilts this season). He has scored in every game this year and the past 70 overall. Last year he had 20 double-digit scoring efforts in 34 appearances (58.8 percent), so he’s upped his scoring double-digit output by a significant percentage.

STEALS IN BUNCHES FOR CAMPER JR.

Corey Camper Jr. is second in CUSA and 16th nationally at 2.35 steals per game. He has multiple steals in 15 of his 20 appearances (missed two full contests with an injury), including a career-high five vs. UTPB on Nov. 12.

KALU WITH MORE THAN 400 CAREER REBOUNDS

UTEP leading rebounder Kevin Kalu (5.4 rpg-16th CUSA) now boasts more than 400 career rebounds. He has 437 going into the game at NM State on Saturday. Otis Frazier III has the lead for career boards (445) for players on the squad, but Kalu has the edge in terms of rebounds as a Miner (437-384).

Surpassing 80 Means Good Things

UTEP tallied 81 points at FIU on Jan. 18, tying its second-highest total (also 81 vs. Sam Houston) vs. a DI opponent this season. The effort trailed only the 88 points put up in the triumph against Seattle U on Dec. 7. The Miners are now 4-0 on the year and 20-4 under head coach Joe Golding when putting up at least 80 points.

BOMBS AWAY FROM BARNES

Devon Barnes has been nice addition to the roster for the Miners after transferring in from Tarleton State, where he helped the program compile a school-record 25 DI wins and make a run to the semifinals of the 2024 CIT. He has buried multiple 3-pointers in nine different contests, with his 1.5 triples per tilt rating tied for 19th in CUSA. Twice he has matched his career high with four 3-pointers.

FRAZIER III GETTING AFTER IT ON THE GLASS

Otis Frazier III, who is second on the team in overall rebounding (4.9 rpg-24th CUSA), is on track to lead the Miners in offensive boards for the second straight season. He is pulling down 1.8 orpg (tied 11th CUSA), which is nearly identical to his effort of 1.7 (tied 13th CUSA) last year. Frazier III is also among the top 25 in the league for defensive rebounds per game at 3.0 (24th CUSA).

PILED UP 10 WINS OUT OF CONFERENCE

UTEP (now 15-7 overall, 5-4 CUSA) entered Conference USA action at 10-3. It marked the first time that the Miners hit double figures in victories prior to CUSA play since going 10-5 in 2013-14.

BACK-TO-BACK TITLES

UTEP defeated Jackson State (67-61, Dec. 20 and Yale, 75-74, Dec. 21) to claim the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since a three-year run (2012-14) under then head coach Tim Floyd.

TALKING DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Otis Frazier III (19 points, career-high 11 rebounds vs. LA Tech, Jan. 2, 2025), Kevin Kalu (12 points, 12 rebounds vs. Jackson State, Dec. 20, 2024) and David Terrell Jr. (15 points, career-high 11 rebounds at Middle Tennessee, Feb. 1) all have double-doubles on the campaign. Frazier III now boasts two career double-doubles, having also previously done so last year (11 points, 10 rebounds, vs. Western New Mexico, Dec. 4, 2023). They are the only Miners on this year’s roster to record a double-double at the DI level (including previous stops for transfers).

TERRELL JR. MORE LIKE HIMSELF AT THE LINE

Sophomore David Terrell Jr. began the season at 5-16 (31.3 percent) on free throws over his first nine games, but he has been much better lately. He is 40-51 (78.4 percent) since the slow start to elevate his season readout to 67.2 (45-67).

SHUTTING THEM DOWN

UTEP moved to 8-0 on the season when allowing 65 points or less in a game in the 70-60 vanquishing of LA Tech on Jan. 2. The Miners’ scoring defense is at 68.6 ppga (fourth CUSA/92nd NCAA) heading into the matchup at NM State Saturday.

STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, NO MERCY

The Miners roared out to an 11-2 lead and never looked back in the eventual 67-62 victory against Tarleton State on Dec. 16. It marked the fourth wire-to-wire win this season for UTEP. It previously led start to finish against Sul Ross State (W, 102-55, Nov. 4), UTPB (W, 78-58, Nov. 12) and vs. UNC Greensboro (W, 64-58, Nov. 27). The Miners also never trailed (tied once) at UCSB (W 79-76, Nov. 20).

PICK YOUR POISON

UTEP’s balance has been an issue for the opposition, with five different individuals having led the team in scoring. Otis Frazier III (nine) has set the tone. That is followed by Corey Camper Jr. and David Terrell Jr. at four, Devon Barnes (three), and Ahamad Bynum (two).

STEPPING UP

Corey Camper Jr. tied for or led the team outright in scoring twice last year. He’s done so four times in 2024-25. It’s a similar story with assists. The Little Rock, Ark., native has tied for or paced the Miners in assists in five contests after achieving the feat in a trio of tilts as a junior, but he hasn’t played since early in the second half against Jax State.

SCORING STREAKS

Otis Frazier III (70) and Devon Barnes (52) both have long streaks for consecutive games scored. Corey Camper Jr. (25) and David Terrell Jr. (24) each have put up points in at least 20 straight contests. No one else on the roster has a stretch close to that (DI only).

FRENETIC DEFENSE SETTING TONE

UTEP’s pressure defense is paying dividends once again in 2024-25, with the Orange and Blue leading the nation in both steals per game (11.0) and turnovers forced per contest (17.7). UTEP topped the nation in both categories last season.

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER ON OFFENSE

UTEP’s top-four scorers (Otis Frazier III, 14.4 ppg-ninth CUSA, Corey Camper Jr., 11.5 ppg-19th CUSA, Ahamad Bynum-10.4 ppg and Devon Barnes-9.8 ppg) have made it difficult for the opposition to key on just any one player. The Miners haven’t had four players average double figures in scoring in a season since 2018-19, but that is a possibility this year.

UNSELFISH PLAY

Part of the reason for the balanced offensive attack has been UTEP making the extra pass. The Miners have recorded an assist on 54.5 percent (303-556) of their field goals. David Terrell Jr. (3.4 apg-seventh CUSA), Otis Frazier III (2.7 apg-tied 13th CUSA), Corey Camper Jr. (2.4 apg-15th CUSA) and Devon Barnes (2.0 apg-tied 17th CUSA) have all shown the ability to find open teammates.

IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN

Preseason All-CUSA honoree Otis Frazier III has been stuffing the stat sheet across the board while setting the tone for the Miners in 2024-25. He is the only player in CUSA to rate in the top 15 of the league for scoring (14.4 ppg-eighth), assists (2.7 apg-tied 13th), steals (2.41 spg first CUSA/13th NCAA), blocks (0.8-14th) and free-throw percentage (76.3-ninth). The senior tops the Miners in scoring, blocks and steals while rating second for assists and free-throw percentage. He also leads the team in both free throws made (71) and attempted (93) and double-digit scoring efforts (19).

CAN’T CONTAIN COREY

Corey Camper Jr. has been one of the top players on the team this season. He is second on the squad for scoring (11.5-19th CUSA) and steals (2.35-second CUSA/16th NCAA) while placing third in assists (2.4-14th CUSA). After missing two and a half games, he returned to tally 10 points off the bench at Middle Tennessee, marking his 13th double-digit scoring effort of the campaign. He tops the team in free-throw percentage (78.4-not enough makes to qualify for rankings) and minutes played (31.8-tied eighth CUSA).

DT SETTLED IN AT THE POINT

David Terrell Jr., the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, has settled into a starting role as a sophomore, especially while running the offense. A big difference has been his ability to stay out of foul trouble. He had three or more fouls in nine of his first 11 games of the year (missed one), including three foul outs, but hasn’t fouled out since. He is dishing out 3.4 assists per game (seventh CUSA) to pace the squad, aided by an average of 5.0 apg in league contests (second CUSA only). His scoring has elevated to 8.1 ppg (5.4 as a freshman), and he is putting up 10.0 ppg in league action. Terrell Jr., who often draws the toughest defensive assignment, also rates fourth on the squad in steals (1.4-tied 11th CUSA).

A FAMILY TRADITION

David Terrell Jr’s mom (Kiana Taylor) was a standout on the women’s basketball team (1993-96, 97-98), finishing her career as the then school record holder for double-doubles (20) and the then second-leading scorer (1,134) and rebounder (676) in program history. His father, David, was an all-WAC performer for the football team from 1994-96.

BARNES BACK HOME

Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes chose UTEP in part because he lived in the Sun City from kindergarten through fifth grade while his dad was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He has settled in nicely, tallying 9.8 ppg to go along with 1.6 steals per game (tied fourth CUSA). He is second on the team for 3-pointers made (33) and third in 3-pointers attempted (92). That results in 1.5 treys made per contest (tied 19th CUSA). Barnes is also good at getting to the line, rating second on UTEP in free throws made (57) and attempted (86). He has been a consistent scorer with 12 double-digit efforts.

BYNUM’S A BALLER

Ahamad Bynum has been a key cog for UTEP all year, whether starting (past three, four times total) or coming off the bench. He contributes 10.4 ppg, doing lots of damage from distance. He has made 50-102 (49.0 percent) of his triples, which would be among the national leaders, but he is shy (2.38) of the required 2.5 makes per game. He has sank multiple 3-pointers in 15 of his 20 appearances, with four games of four or more made. He has shot 50 percent or better from distance 13 times. Bynum has compiled 10 double-digit efforts off the bench and 11 times total. The other reserves have eight such games.

KALU’S GETTING IT DONE

Kevin Kalu averaged 3.2 points per game through his first three seasons, but he is more than doubling that (6.9 ppg) that output as a senior. Kalu has seven double-digit scoring efforts on the season, including a career-best 14 against Kennesaw State on Jan. 25, after doing so twice in 91 contests played through his junior campaign. The Maryland native is filling up 64.0 percent (57-89) from the floor while still playing his patented outstanding defense, particularly on ball screens. He tops the team in rebounding (5.4 rpg-16th CUSA) and is second for blocked shots (0.6-tied 18th CUSA).

TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 50 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so 11 times this year. To put the 50 tilts with 10+ thefts into perspective, consider that it is two more than the Miners amassed (48) in the previous 14 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival.

THAT MAKES SENSE

Given UTEP’s ability to pressure the ball and come away with steals thus far in 2024-25, it is not a surprise to see that the Miners are leading the country at 11.0 steals per contest. They are also forcing a NCAA-best 17.7 turnovers per tilt.

COMING AT YOU FROM EVERY ANGLE

There’s not just one player that teams have be aware of when it comes to the Miners’ pressure defense that leads the country in both steals per game (11.0) and turnovers forced per game (17.7). UTEP accounts for three of the top five and four of the top 15. Otis Frazier III (2.41-first CUSA/13th NCAA) and Corey Camper Jr. (2.35 spg-second CUSA/16th NCAA) are atop the league, followed by Devon Barnes (1.6-tied fourth CUSA) and David Terrell Jr. (1.4-tied 11th CUSA).

PICKING OUR SPOTS FROM DISTANCE

UTEP is ninth in CUSA and 281s in the country by attempting 20.3 triples per game, but the Miners have been locked in when doing so. UTEP is second in the league and 26th in the nation with a readout of 38.0 percent (170-447) from beyond-the-arc.

TRIPLES FAVORING THE MINERS

UTEP has made equal to or more 3-pointers than the opposition in 15 of 22 contests this year. The result has been the Miners connecting on 170-447 (38.0 percent-second CUSA/26th NCAA) compared to an effort of 144-458 (31.4 percent) by the opposition. It’s a major improvement from last year when UTEP (194-609, 31.9 percent) and its opponents (194-608, 31.9 percent) were practically even in the department. Compared to how UTEP stood two years ago, it is night and day. In 2022-23, Miner foes finished 214-643 (33.3 percent) while UTEP made just 158-337 (29.4 percent).

PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD AT THE LINE

Corey Camper Jr. was a solid free throw shooter in his first year with the Miners, connecting on 71.2 percent (52-73). He has made strides as a senior, having hit 40-51 (78.4 percent, not enough makes to qualify for CUSA/NCAA ratings). It’s a similar story for Otis Frazier III. Last year, he was at 65.5 percent (91-139). As a senior, he’s elevated those numbers to 76.3 percent (71-93), which is ninth in CUSA among qualifiers.

CAN’T HANDLE THE PRESSURE

UTEP’s pressure is causing fits for opponents. The Miners head into the tilt at NM State leading the country in both steals per game (11.0 spg) and turnovers forced per game (17.7). That success in those departments isn’t surprising with what happened last year. The Miners led the country in turnovers forced per game (18.7 tpg) while also setting a program record for total turnovers forced (636) in 2023-24. They also established a school standard for total steals (389) last year, which were the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception, while producing a nation-best 11.4 spg.

RUN, UTEP, RUN

UTEP’s pressure defense has led to plenty of opportunities in transition, and the Miners have taken advantage of the situation. They are producing 14.1 fastbreak points per game, which is first in CUSA and 34th nationally.

SPREADING THE PLAYING TIME

Head coach Joe Golding has done a fine job of spreading the wealth with playing time, with eight different Miners (min. 15 games played) averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game. Corey Camper Jr. (31.8 mpg, eighth CUSA), Otis Frazier III (29.8 mpg-14th CUSA), David Terrell Jr. (29.4 mpg-15th CUSA) and Devon Barnes (25.5) are all above 25.0 mpg. Kevin Kalu (21.6 mpg), Ahamad Bynum (20.2 mpg), Trey Horton III (11.3 mpg) and Baylor Hebb (10.4) round out the list. Elijah Jones (9.9 mpg) is just shy.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY CAME BACK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brought back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Otis Frazier III, who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas and JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware joined the Miners in the offseason. El Paso native and JUCO transfer Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa are also new to UTEP, with each set to redshirt this season.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for three straight years. Last year, the Miners had a league-best 85,566 fans pass through the turnstiles while averaging 4,754 fans (second in the conference). Thus far in 2024-25, UTEP is leading the league in both overall attendance (64,002) and average attendance (5,333).

HOME COOKING

UTEP has posted 10+ wins in six straight years, including standing at 10-2 in El Paso this season. There are four home games left on the docket for the regular season. A highlight of nonconference play was the Miners winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, marking the second straight campaign that they’ve taken home the title.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish tied for fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll (currently tied for fifth heading to game at NM State), as voted upon the league’s 10 head coaches. It was a relatively close poll, with only 25 points separating the first six teams. LA Tech (87) was tabbed the favorite, followed by WKU (85), Sam Houston (83), Middle Tennessee (69), Liberty (62) and UTEP (62). NM State (39-seventh), Jax State (29-eighth), FIU (17-tied ninth) and Kennesaw State (17-tied ninth). LA Tech (three), Sam Houston (three), WKU (two), Middle Tennessee (one) and Liberty (one) all received at least one first-place vote.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 225-199 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 67-55 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years and is looking good to secure another in 2024-25. Golding recently moved past Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to take over fifth place on the school’s career charts. He needs 12 more to surpass George McCarty (77-58, 1954-59). In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP will return to the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center to play host to FIU on Thursday at 7 p.m. MT. It is the start of a mini two-game homestand, with Liberty making the visit to the Sun City for a 7 p.m. start on Feb. 15. The Miners will be looking to complete the season sweep against both teams. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio available on the UTEP Miners App as well. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action.