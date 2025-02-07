UTEP Softball Sweeps Kansas City, Lee’s Record Day Headlines Opening Day Wins 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP softball team (2-0) kicked off the 2025 season in dominant fashion, sweeping Kansas City (0-2) in a doubleheader behind a record-breaking performance from Amaya Lee and an explosive offensive showing. Lee headlined the day with a record-setting three home runs in Game 2, leading UTEP to a commanding 14-1 victory after a 7-2 win in Game 1.

GAME 1 | UTEP 7, KC 2

The Miners were quick to get on board, as Ashlynn Griffith led off with a single, stole second, and later scored on a wild pitch to give UTEP a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The offense exploded in the second inning, capitalizing on an error and timely hitting. A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch brought in a run, followed by a fielder's choice and a two-run single from Ajia Richard, putting the Miners ahead 5-0. Kansas City responded with two runs in the fourth inning, but UTEP quickly answered back in the bottom half with an RBI double from Iliana Munoz and an unearned run to extend their lead to 7-2.

In the circle, Taja Felder (1-0) delivered four solid innings, allowing just one hit and two runs while striking out two. Anisa Reynolds entered in relief and closed out the final three innings, earning the save by holding Kansas City to one hit with two strikeouts.

Griffith led the offensive charge, going 3-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored, while Richard and Munoz each contributed key extra-base hits.

GAME 2 | UTEP 14, KC 1 (5 innings)

The Miners wasted no time setting the tone once again, plating four runs in the first inning. Ashlynn Griffith tripled to lead off the frame and later scored, followed by back-to-back home runs from Iliana Munoz and Amaya Lee to give UTEP an early 4-0 advantage.

UTEP exploded for seven more runs in the second inning, highlighted by Lee’s second home run of the game – a three-run blast – and RBI hits from Madi Mendoza, Lynne Sepulveda, and Marissa Burchard. The Miners tacked on two more in the third, with Lee driving in two more runs on a third homer to push the lead to 13-0.

Kansas City managed to score an unearned run in the fourth, but UTEP responded in the bottom half as Mendoza knocked in another run to make it 14-1.

Gallegos (1-0) was dominant in the circle, allowing just one unearned run on four hits while striking out four in a complete-game five-inning effort.

Lee powered the Miners’ offense, going 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBIs. Munoz also homered, while Mendoza, Sepulveda, and Burchard each recorded multi-hit games.

NOTABLES

UTEP’s explosive offensive performance in its season opener saw the Miners tally 21 total runs across both games, marking the second-most in program history and the most in 21 years.

The last time UTEP reached 21 runs on opening day was in 2015, though both games resulted in losses, while the program record of 23 runs came in its inaugural 2004 season, when the Miners also swept.

Amaya Lee made history in Game 2, launching three home runs to set a new UTEP single-game record while also tying the Conference USA mark.

The Miners’ dominant sweep of Kansas City marked just the fifth time the team has won both games on opening day, and with their 2-0 start, they have now achieved that feat seven times in program history.

ON DECK

The Miners will host UC Santa Barbara for a doubleheader at Helen of Troy Field on Sunday, Feb. 9, with games set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MT.