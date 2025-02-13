UTEP Track & Field Returns to Albuquerque to Compete at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational February 14-15
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP track and field team will take the indoor course in the Albuquerque Convention Center for the second time in three weeks when the Miners compete at the 2025 Don Kirby Elite Invitational hosted by New Mexico on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s field events will begin at 11 a.m. MST, followed by the running events starting at 2 p.m. Saturday’s field events will commence at 9 a.m., and then the gun goes off for the running events at 9:30 a.m.
“I looked at our conference lists in all events for men and women. It's time for each student-athlete to take a big step forward this weekend if the teams want to compete for team titles in two weeks [at the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships],” UTEP Director of Track & Field Mika Laaksonen said.
DON KIRBY ELITE INVITATIONAL INFORMATION:
Schedule | Live Results | Stream: FloTrack
Competing for the no. 28-ranked women’s squad are Loubna Benhadja (400, 4x4), Chinique Brown (200, 400), Oghenekaro Brume (200, 400), Niesha Burgher (60, 4x4), Praise Djoma (triple jump), Sarah Dovenbarger (pole vault), Ewa Peace (high jump), Lizbeth Fierro (shot put, weight throw), Samahdi Foster (200, 400), Ruth Jerubet (mile), Vallary Kiplagat (mile), Salma Licon (mile), Denae McFarlane (60, 200), Natalie J. Murillo (weight throw), Samoya Neil (60, long jump), Esther Osisike (shot put, weight throw), Alla Parnov (pole vault), Marissa Simpson (200, 60H), Addison Stricklin (60, 200), Rejoice Sule (60, 200, 4x4) and Princess Uche (400, 4x4).
Burgher ranks fourth nationally and first in Conference USA in the 200 with a personal-best and school-record 22.79. Burgher clocked in that time at the New Mexico Team Open a few weeks ago. Simpson ranks first in Conference USA and fourth nationally in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best 8.02 at the Texas Tech Corky Classic. The women’s 4x400 team (Uche, Benhadja, Sule, Burgher) ranks first in CUSA with a 3:37.79. Sule’s 200 time (23.47) ranks second in CUSA. Djoma (triple jump – 12.44m [40-9.75]), Parnov (pole vault -4.06m [13-3.75]), and Samoya (long jump – 5.90m [19-4.25]) rank first in their respective events.
Going for the men are Sebastian Avena (400, 4x4), Evan Avitia (mile), Jakub Belik (high jump), Oleksandr Blonskyi (60H, high jump), Alex Brown (long jump), Jalen Cadet (200), Harrison Canfield (pole vault), Stephen Carreto (400, 4x4), Matthew Guerra (mile), Joshua Hill (400, 4x4), Aleks Hristov (shot put, weight throw), Noah Jirgens (weight throw), Maxwell Kipkosgei (800), Juan Leal (mile, 3000), Julio Pacheco Estrada (400, 4x4), Paul Rotich (mile, 3000), Kenneth Talavera (mile), Aron Tanui (mile), Seth Truax (800), Zacarias Velasquez (60, long jump), Amir Williams (60, 60H) and Jordani Woodley (60, 60H).
Belik ranks tied for 35th nationally in the high jump with a 2.12-meter leap. In CUSA, Belik (high jump) and Talavera (mile [4:06.22]) rank first.
WOMEN’S RANKINGS
200m
4th | Niesha Burgher – 22.79
60m H
4th | Marissa Simpson – 8.02
60m
4th | Rejoice Sule – 7.4
200m
1st | Niesha Burgher – 22.79
2nd | Rejoice Sule – 23.47
4th | Addison Stricklin – 24.01
400m
2nd | Niesha Burgher – 54.51
2nd | Princess Uche – 54.51
3000m
3rd | Ruth Jerubet – 9:42.45
60m H
1st | Marissa Simpson – 8.02
4x4m Relay
2nd | Uche, Benhadja, Sule, Burgher – 3:37.79
Pole Vault
1st | Alla Parnov – 4.06m (13-3.75)
Long Jump
1st | Samoya Neil – 5.90m (19-4.25)
Triple Jump
1st | Praise Djoma – 12.44m (40-9.75)
MEN’S RANKINGS
400m
2nd | Julio Pacheco Estrada – 47.56
4th | Joshua Hill – 47.84
Mile
1st | Kenneth Talavera – 4:06.22
3000m
3rd | Kenneth Talavera – 8:14.95
High Jump
1st | Jakub Belik – 2.12m (6-11.5)
Shot Put
4th | Aleks Hristov – 16.26m (53-4.25)