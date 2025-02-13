UTEP WBB Falls to FIU 83-66 Thursday

MIAMI, Florida (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (9-13, 2-9 CUSA) fell to FIU (10-13, 6-6 CUSA) 83-66 Thursday afternoon. The Miners got within four points late in the game, but the Panthers turned it on in the fourth quarter to take the win.

UTEP shot 44.1 percent (26-59) from the field and 73.3 percent (11-15) from the foul line in the contest. It was an off day from beyond the arc for the Miners, as they shot just 15.0 percent (3-20) in the game. The Orange and Blue pulled down 34 rebounds and tallied 20 assists, eight steals, and two blocks.

Portia Adams led the Miners with 17 points, followed by Luisa Vydrova (15) and Ndack Mbengue (13). Vydrova also posted a team-high seven rebounds.

Delma Zita shared the game-best in assists with five and Irene Asensio snagged a team-best two steals. Mary Moses Amaniyo and Mbengue each swatted one block for the Miners.

“I thought we played well at times and cut it to four with seven minutes left on the clock,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “Giving up 15 second chance points hurt us. They shot lights out from three and we had a rough day shooting the three. It was the three-point shooting and the rebounding that did it. We have to rebound and be tough on the road.”

The Panthers jumped out to an early nine-point lead in the first, up 24-15 at the end of the period. Mbengue led the Miners with eight points.

The deficit stayed at nine , 40-31, by the half-time whistle, as both teams put up 16 points in the second quarter. Adams scored nine points in the period to pace UTEP.

The Miners shot 43.3 percent (13-30) from the floor, 11.1 percent (1-9) from distance, and 66.7 percent (4-6) from the foul line in the first half. They registered 17 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals over the first 20 minutes.

UTEP cut the lead to four, 59-55, thanks in part to a 24-point third quarter. Vydrova led the team with 15 points.

The Panthers locked down the Miners in the fourth, running away with the 83-66 victory.

FIU shot 52.5 percent (31-59) from the field, 38.5 percent (10-26) from three, and 57.9 percent (11-19) from the foul line in the contest. The Panthers tallied 31 rebounds, 18 assists, eight steals, and four blocks. Lucia Fleta Robles dropped a game-high 20 points while Bineta Diatta (19), Fantasia James (18), Isnelle Natabou (11), and Aaliyah Pitts (10) were also in double-figures. James led the team in rebounds with nine, followed by Pitts with seven. Pitts also shared the game-high with five assists while Robles led in steals (two) and James in blocks (two).

The Miners return to action Saturday (2/15) when they take on Liberty in Lynchburg, Va. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. MT/ 2 p.m. ET.

