Coronado tops Franklin to advance to the UIL Texas boys playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Coronado Thunderbirds get redemption after falling to Franklin just one week ago and beating them 42-41 to snag the last spot to advance to the playoffs on Friday at Bowie High School.

The hero of the game was Daniel Avila as he drew a foul on the three-point line with 5.5 seconds left in the game with the Cougars up 41-40.

Avila missed the first free throw but made the final two, leading Coronado to a one point victory to advance to the playoffs.

Coronado will now prepare to face Frenship in Class 6A.