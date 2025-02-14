UTEP Men’s Basketball Set For Showdown With Second-Place Liberty Saturday Night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (17-7, 7-4 CUSA) will vie for its third consecutive victory while also trying to complete a season sweep of Liberty (20-5, 8-4 CUSA) at 7 p.m. MT on “El Chuco Night” at the Don Haskins Center Saturday.

Both teams enter on winning streaks, with the Miners having claimed back-to-back contests after vanquishing FIU, 77-63, on Feb. 13. The Flames have ripped off three straight and six of seven, including overcoming a five-point halftime to derail NM State, 64-54, at the Pan-American Center on Feb. 13. They boast the top NET ranking in CUSA (71) and are the first in the league to have reached the 20-win plateau. The contest has big implications for both teams, with UTEP (7-4 CUSA) standing a half game back of Liberty (8-4) for second place in CUSA. Jax State (9-3) has a one-contest cushion on the Flames while the Miners and Middle Tennessee (7-4) are 1.5 back of the Gamecocks. UTEP and Liberty went back and forth earlier this year in a game that featured nine ties and 12 lead changes before the Miners emerged victorious, 72-70, on Jan. 16. Ahamad Bynum’s long jumper with 2.8 seconds remaining provided the difference in the affair. UTEP stands a stout 11-2 at home (4-2 CUSA), but the Flames have been really good on the road (6-2, 4-2 CUSA). The Miners have won three straight vs. LU, but the last time the Flames made the trip to El Paso they emerged with a 67-65, triumph on Feb. 3, 2024. The Miners have had three separate two-game winning streaks in CUSA action this year, but they haven’t peeled off at least three in a row in league play since taking the final three tilts of the 2023-24 regular season. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio available on the UTEP Miners App as well. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action.

STEALING THE SHOW

UTEP, San Diego and Ole Miss are the only schools in the country to boast two players producing at least 2.0 steals per game. Corey Camper Jr. (2.36, first/13th) and Otis Frazier III (2.33, second CUSA/15th NCAA) are leading the way for the Miners in that department. UTEP has never had two players average at least 2.0 spg in the same season.

ONE-TWO-THREE IN CONFERENCE

UTEP boasts the top-three players in Conference USA for steals, with Corey Camper Jr. (2.36, first/13th), Otis Frazier III (2.33, second CUSA/15th NCAA) and Devon Barnes (1.7-third CUSA) setting the tone

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 3-1

UTEP leads the series with Liberty, 3-1, including a 72-70 win in Lynchburg, Va., in the first meeting this year on Jan. 16. After the Flames tied the tilt at 70 with a 3-pointer, Ahamad Bynum drained the eventual game winner with 2.8 seconds left. It marked the Orange and Blue’s third straight victory in the series. UTEP used a game-closing 24-3 surge to best Liberty, 66-57, in the quarterfinals of the 2024 CUSA Tournament. The Miners also knocked off the Flames on the road last year in the regular season, 67-51, on March 2. Liberty claimed the first meeting all-time between the programs, 67-65, in El Paso on Feb. 3, 2024.

GET TO KNOW LIBERTY (20-5, 8-4 CUSA, 7-1 HOME, 6-2 AWAY, 4-1 NEUTRAL)

Liberty, which has a CUSA-best NET ranking of 71 (through Feb. 13), put together a stellar mark of 12-1 in nonconference play. The Flames got off to a 2-1 start in CUSA play before dropping consecutive contests, including falling 72-70 at home against the Miners on Jan. 16. That game featured nine ties and 12 lead changes, but neither team held an advantage of bigger than seven. Liberty has bounced back since, peeling off three straight and six of seven to march into El Paso at 20-5 overall, including 8-4 in CUSA action, which is one game back of league-leading Jax State (9-3). The Miners and Middle Tennessee are a half contest behind LU at 7-4. The Flames, who are the first this season in the league to hit 20 triumphs, have now registered at least 20 wins in eight of the past nine years. There are a multitude of threats for the Flames offensively. Kaden Matheny (13.1, 13th CUSA), Taelon Peter (12.7 ppg-14th CUSA), Zach Cleveland-11.2 ppg-20th CUSA) and Isaiah Ihnen (10.4 ppg) are all in double figures while three others contribute at least 8.5 ppg (Colin Porter-9.2 ppg, Owen Aquino-9.2 ppg and Jayvon Maughmer-8.7 ppg). Matheny is a menace from distance, nailing 2.79 treys per tilt (third CUSA/61st NCAA). Peter also can knock it down consistently, filling up 2.0 triples per game (11th CUSA). Cleveland (4.8-third CUSA/69th NCAA) and Porter (4.2-fourth CUSA) help keep the ball moving, with each rating in the top five of the conference for assists. That all adds up to LU producing 76.5 ppg (third CUSA). The Flames are the top overall shooting (49.0-17th NCAA) team in the league while also pacing it in field-goal percentage defense (39.6-17th NCAA). Not surprisingly, LU also leads CUSA in scoring defense (61.8-seventh NCAA). The Flames make a living from 3-point range, knocking down 10.2 treys per game (first CUSA/22nd NCAA) at a readout of 37.6 percent (second CUSA/28th NCAA). Crisp ball movement is a key with 16.6 assists per contest (first CUSA/31st NCAA). The Flames also are among the league and national leaders for assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.68-first/eighth), bench scoring (24.3-third/83rd), fewest fouls per game (13.0-second/fifth), defensive rebounds per contest (26.6-fifth/53rd), 3-pointers attempted per game (27.1-second/44th CUSA), 3-point percentage defense (27.3-first/second), fewest turnovers per game (9.9-first/21st) and winning percentage (80.0-first/16th). One of the few things Liberty doesn’t do well relates to the charity stripe. It is last in the league for makes (10.6-336th NCAA) and attempts per game (16.3-318th NCAA), in addition to percentage (65.2-340th NCAA). The Flames are also last in CUSA for offensive rebounds per game (6.8-351st NCAA) while rating eighth for rebounding margin (-0.8-253rd NCAA). Notable university alumni include Terry Fator (Ventriloquist who won America’s Got Talent who now is a Vegas Headliner), Toby Mac (hip-hop artist) and Michael Tait (lead singer for the Newsboys.

LOOKING BACK (AT UTEP 77, FIU 63, FEB. 13)

Otis Frazier III registered a double-double (12 points, career-high 12 rebounds) to surpass 1,000 career points while Kevin Kalu (career-high tying 14 points), Devon Barnes (13 points) and David Terrell Jr. (12 points) all hit double figures as well in UTEP’s 77-63 vanquishing of FIU at the Don Haskins Center on Feb. 13. The visitors led 53-51 with just under 11 minutes left, but the Miners outpaced the Panthers 26-10 the rest of the way to cruise to their second straight victory. Included in that stretch was a 10-0 run to blow the game open, with a pair of Kalu dunks highlighting the sequence.

A FIRST FOR KALU

Kevin Kalu, playing his 114th game in a Miner uniform, led UTEP in scoring for the first time in his career with a career-high tying 14 points in the win vs. FIU. He made six field goals, which also matched a career best.

GOT OUT AND RAN

The Miners tallied 25 fastbreak points vs. FIU, their most against a DI opponent since racking up 31 in a 93-87 victory against WKU on Jan. 20, 2024. The UTEP is now putting up 14.3 fastbreak points per game to lead CUSA and rate 24th in the nation. A big part of that has been topping the nation in steals per game (10.9) and turnovers forced per contest (17.2).

WON THE BOARDS AGAIN

For the first time this season, UTEP has won the rebounding battle in back-to-back contests. The Miners were +1 (36-35) at NM State on Feb. 8 before holding a +4 advantage (38-34) vs. FIU last time out. The Miners set campaign bests for total (38) and defensive (29) boards against the Panthers. UTEP is now 6-0 this season when outpacing the opposition on the glass.

MAKING PROGRESS ON THE BOARDS

After being outrebounded by a combined total of 31 (42-25 vs. Jax State, 43-29 vs. Kennesaw State), UTEP is +2 in the department (141-139) in the four games since.

DIGGING DEEPER WITH REBOUNDING

UTEP has registered three straight games with 36+ total rebounds, including a season-high 38 vs. FIU last time out. That is the longest stretch this season. The last time the Miners had a longer streak was a five-contest surge late in 2018-19.

KNOCKED DOWN SHOTS

UTEP connected on 50. 0 percent (30-60) from the floor against FIU, and it is now 7-1 on the season when making 50.0 percent or better of its shots. That includes a record of 3-1 when doing so in CUSA play.

BETTER EFFORT FROM 3-POINT LAND

After making a combined 32.7 percent (34-104) from distance in its previous five contests, UTEP drilled 40.0 percent (8-20) from beyond-the-arc in the win vs. FIU. Devon Barnes (3-7) and Ahamad Bynum (2-4) keyed the charge.

HEBB SHOOTING IT WELL

Baylor Hebb has made 4-8 from distance in the past five contests, including knocking down a 3-pointer to ignite a game-sealing 10-0 run vs. FIU last time out. He had been 2-6 on triples over his first 14 appearances. He added a season-high tying two assists against the Panthers.

THE DIME DROPPER

David Terrell Jr has dished out at least six assists in five straight games (33 assists, 13 turnovers in the stretch). He becomes the first Miner to achieve that feat since Malik Alvin also did so in 2006-07. The last UTEP player to enjoy a stretch of six or more helpers in at least six consecutive contests was Fili Rivera in the 2004-05 campaign. He had eight in a row that year. The surge has elevated his seasonal average to 3.7 apg (sixth CUSA), including rating second in CUSA (5.3 apg) in league-only contests

TERRELL JR.’S SCORING TAKING OFF TOO

David Terrell Jr. has registered double figures in scoring in three of the past four contests, knocking down 18-31 (58.1 percent) in the stretch. Overall, he boasts eight 10+ point totals this year, including five in league play, which easily surpasses his total number of such contests (five) during his 2024 CUSA Freshman of the Year campaign.

SHUT DOWN ANOTHER OFFENSE

After eight straight opponents scored 70+ points against UTEP, the Miners have kept both NM State (W, 66-63, Feb. 8) and FIU (W, 77-63, Feb. 13) in check offensively. It’s the fourth time this season that UTEP has held consecutive foes to fewer than 65 points. It previously happened vs. Northern New Mexico (W, 79-60, Dec. 28) and LA Tech (W, 70-60, Jan. 2), vs. Tarleton State (W, 67-62, Dec. 16) and Jackson State (W, 67-61, Dec. 20) and vs. Long Beach State (W, 70-44, Nov. 26) and vs. UNCG (W, 64-58, Nov. 27).

PUTTING IT INTO PERSPECTIVE

UTEP hadn’t kept consecutive CUSA foes to fewer than 65 points during the regular season since the 2022-23 campaign in back-to-back wins vs. Charlotte (W, 60-58, Jan. 16, 2023) and FIU (W, 81-61, Jan. 19, 2023). The Miners haven’t had a longer in-season streak against CUSA opposition since a three-contest stretch (Feb. 22, 2020-March 4, 2020) in the 2019-20 campaign.

THAT’S HOW YOU SHARE THE ROCK

UTEP had great ball movement against FIU, racking up 22 assists on 30 made field goals. The 22 helpers are the second most vs. a DI opponent in the Joe Golding era, trailing only a 24-assist effort in an 87-54 victory against Southern Miss on Jan. 8, 2022. David Terrell Jr. led the way with seven, followed by Devon Barnes (career-high tying six) and Otis Frazier III (five).

LOCKING DOWN THE 3-POINT LINE

UTEP has kept back-to-back opponents to less than 30 percent shooting from 3-point range, with NM State and FIU combining to make just 13-51 (25.9 percent) from distance in that timeframe. It’s the first time that the Miners have held consecutive DI foes to lower than 30 percent on triples since Sam Houston and WKU were a combined 5-26 (19.2 percent) during the 2024 CUSA Tournament, in the semifinals and finals, respectively. Overall, opponents have now dipped to 30.8 percent (157-509) from 3-point range on the season (fourth CUSA/45th NCAA).

GOT SOME BREATHING ROOM IN THE WIN

After having four straight games decided by four points or less for the first time since the 2004-05 season, the Miners enjoyed a double-digit win against FIU (77-63). UTEP trailed, 53-51, with just under 11 minutes left before unleashing a game-closing 26-10 run. The 14-point margin of victory is the largest for UTEP vs. a CUSA opponent this year, and the biggest against a league foe since a 67-51 road vanquishing of Liberty on March 2, 2024.

BARNES BUSTS OUT FROM HOME RUN RANGE

Devon Barnes banged home 3-7 from distance in the win vs. FIU to bust out of a shooting slump from beyond-the-arc in the process. He had been 7-33 on triples the prior eight contests.

BEAT THEM WITH PASSES TOO

Devon Barnes dished out six assists to equal his career high in the win vs. FIU. It marks the second time in the past four contests that he’s done so, as he was credited with a then career-best six helpers at WKU.

WELCOME BACK, BYNUM

After missing the game at NM State, Ahamad Bynum looked like himself in the victory against FIU. He connected on a pair of 3-pointers on four attempts, with both makes coming in the second half to help stem off any rally tries by the Panthers. He also added an assist while finishing at +9 in 13 minutes of action.

HAMILTON MAKING HIS MARK FROM THE BENCH

Derick Hamilton continued his recent surge of quality play by scoring eight points on 4-5 shooting in the victory vs. FIU. He is averaging 8.0 ppg on 11-16 shooting (68.8 percent) the past three contests, doing so in only 12.0 mpg while coming off the bench.

DC’S FIRST SHOWING IN CUSA PLAY

Junior-college transfer DaCannon Wickware appeared in his first CUSA contest this year, logging a career-most four minutes of action vs. FIU. The Panthers committed three turnovers with him on the court, including Wickware inducing a traveling call on the player he was guarding.

TIES GALORE LATELY

Four of UTEP’s past six games have featured at least 10 ties in the tilt, including a season-high 12 deadlocks against FIU last time out. Prior to the recent uptick, only the narrow 77-74 setback at Louisville on Dec. 11 had 10 or more ties in the contest.

BACK-AND-FORTH GAMES

Five different UTEP games this season have had nine or more lead changes, with four of those happening in league play. There were 11 lead swaps in the victory vs. FIU. The only nonconference game to go back-and-forth like that was at Louisville (L, 77-74, Dec. 11). There was a season-most 13 lead changes in that tilt.

WE CAN WIN CLOSE CONTESTS

UTEP improved to 5-2 on the season in one-possession contests with the 66-63 vanquishing of NM State on Feb. 8. They also marched to 8-4 in two-possession tilts (decided by six points or less)

STREAKING AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

A couple different Miners are riding streaks at the free-throw line. Baylor Hebb has drained 13 straight (last miss vs. UTPB, Nov. 12), Ahamad Bynum has hit in 12 in a row (last miss vs. Jackson State, Dec. 20).

BARNES’S OFFENSE GOING AGAIN

After being held to three points against Jax State, Devon Barnes has reached double figures in points in four of the past five contests. He now boasts 14 double-digit scoring efforts this season, which trails only Otis Frazier III’s team-leading 21 such outings.

FRAZIER III IS ALL OVER THE BOARDS

After finishing with a season-low one rebound while logging a campaign-most 39 minutes at Middle Tennessee, Otis Frazier III has been flying hard to the glass the past two times out. He registered a career-high 12 rebounds in the win vs. FIU last time out, which came on the heels of a nine-rebound effort in UTEP’s victory at NM State on Feb. 8.

SHARP SHOOTING CONTINUES FOR JONES

Elijah Jones has nailed 17-26 () from the floor over the past eight games. In the prior seven contests, he connected on just 2-11 (18.2 percent).

QUIETLY PUTTING UP POINTS

Kevin Kalu is averaging 10.8 ppg while shooting a sensational 71.9 percent (23-32) over the past five games. He has tallied at least seven points in each of those contests, easily the longest stretch of his career. He started the surge with a career-high 14 points in the win vs. Kennesaw State on Jan. 25. Kalu matched that effort vs. FIU on Feb. 13, doing so on 6-7 shooting, which was aided by four dunks (three alley-oops).

AN INCREDIBLE OFFENSIVE JUMP

Kevin Kalu was averaging 3.2 ppg while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor for his career heading into his senior season. He has certainly saved the best for last, contributing 7.3 ppg on 65.0 percent shooting. One factor has been his effort at the line, which has jumped to 64.2 percent (34-53). That’s a huge improvement from making 46.6 percent (27-58) last year. Overall, he has produced eight double-digit scoring games to quadruple his total such contests (two) over 91 appearances in his first three years with the Miners.

GOOD THINGS HAPPEN WHEN BIG KEV GETS HIS OFFENSE GOING

Kevin Kalu has 12 games this year with at least eight points, and the Miners are 10-2 in those contests.

KALU CLEANING UP THE BOARDS

Kevin Kalu, who tops UTEP in rebounding at 5.6 boards per game (16th CUSA), has pulled down at least eight rebounds in six different games this season. He has a pair of double-digit efforts, including snagging a team-best 10 at NM State on Feb. 11. The only other Miners on the campaign to have recorded at least eight rebounds in a contest are Otis Frazier III (career-high 12 vs. FIU, Feb. 13, nine at NM State, Feb. 8 and 11 vs. LA Tech, Jan. 2) and David Terrell Jr. (career-high 11 at Middle Tennessee, Feb. 1, nine at Liberty, Jan. 16).

PRETTY GOOD WITH BALANCED SCORING

UTEP is 11-2 on the season when four or more players reach double figures in scoring. The Miners accomplished that feat vs. FIU last time out, with Kevin Kalu (14 points), Devon Barnes (13 points), Otis Frazier III and David Terrell Jr. (12 points each) doing so. The lone losses in the situation this year came at Middle Tennessee (L, 71-68, Feb. 1) and at WKU (L, 78-74, on Jan. 30).

VALUING THE BASKETBALL

UTEP enters the matchup at vs. Liberty with the ninth-best turnover margin in the country (4.8). The closest to the Miners in terms CUSA foes are actually the Flames at 3.0. The Orange and Blue continue to lead the nation in turnovers forced per game (17.2), which helps the cause greatly. UTEP has also registered 12 or fewer giveaways in six of the past seven contests, including two in single digits. UTEP had 12 in the win vs. FIU, but the final one of those came on an intentional shot-clock violation as the Miners had a comfortable 14-point advantage in the final minute of action against the Panthers.

TALKING BENCH PRODUCTION

UTEP’s bench has produced 20+ points in five of the past eight contests, and it came just shy of that (19 points) in the win vs. FIU last time out. The Miners did not hit that figure in any of the first three league matchups. UTEP now received 20 or more points from reserves in 15 of 24 tilts. Overall, the Miners are getting 23.0 ppg from the backups to rate fifth in CUSA.

LOTS OF STEALS

Otis Frazier III has registered at least two steals in 12 of the past 14 games. Included in that was tying the school standard with eight steals vs Kennesaw State on Jan. 25. He had one theft vs. FIU, halting a seven-game streak with two or more. The longest surge by a Miner this year for the department is Corey Camper Jr. at nine.

WHAT A DUO FOR DEFENSE

Corey Camper Jr. (2.36 spg-first CUSA/13th NCAA) and Otis Frazier III provide a lethal one-two punch for steals for the Miners. There are still seven games to play in the regular season plus at least one contest in the CUSA tournament, but UTEP has never had two players record at least 2.0 spg in the same season. In fact, there have been just six times total where it happened for a Miner. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Tim Hardaway accounted for three of those efforts, doing so in his sophomore (2.19-1986-87), junior (2.41-1987-88) and senior (2.82, 1988-89) seasons. Frazier III accomplished the feat last year (2.21), with former Miners Randy Culpepper (2.03, 2010-11) and Calvin Solomon (2.00, 2022-23) rounding out the list.

IN RARE AIR

Otis Frazier III is the lone player in program history to have multiple games of eight steals, doing so vs. Kennesaw State (Jan. 25, 2025) and vs. Middle Tennessee (Jan. 18, 2024). Furthermore, he joins Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway as the only players in program history with at least seven steals in four games. Frazier III has two with eight and two with seven while Hardaway had four with seven.

FRAZIER III FLYING UP THE UTEP CAREER STEALS CHARTS

Otis Frazier III has registered a team-leading 56 steals on the season, with 41 of those coming in the past 14 games. The surge has elevated his career total as a Miner to 158, which has propelled him to take sole possession of fifth place on the career school charts. The late, great Jeep Jackson (165, 1983-87) is fourth at the school. There is a significant gap after that, with career school record holder and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway (262, 1985-89) followed by Randy Culpepper (251, 2007-11) and Julyan Stone (209, 2007-11).

FRAZIER III SURPASSES 1,000 CAREER POINTS

Otis Frazier III extended his double-digit scoring streak to 15 games with 12-point effort in the win vs. FIU. The first of those baskets put him at 1,001 for his collegiate career. He enters the matchup vs. Liberty at 1,011 (including time with George Mason), with the majority of those (924) coming as a Miner.

A LOOK AT THE LEAGUE STANDINGS

Jax State had an eight-game winning streak snapped at Sam Houston on Feb. 13, but it still is alone in first place at 9-3 in CUSA play. Liberty is second at 8-4, with both UTEP and Middle Tennessee a half-contest back at 7-4. Kennesaw State is alone in fifth at 7-5 followed by LA Tech (6-6), WKU (5-6) and NM State (5-6). FIU and last year’s regular-season champion, Sam Houston round out the standings at 2-10.

TERRELL JR. MAKING LEAPS AND BOUNDS

Since the start of Conference USA play, David Terrell Jr. has dished out 58 assists (5.3 apg-second CUSA only) compared to just 24 turnovers (2.2 tpg) for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.2 (fourth CUSA only). He’s dropped at least five dimes in eight of 11 league tilts, and he is the first Miner to have strung together five straight contests with six or more assists in 18 years (Malik Alvin, five straight in 2006-07). In his 12 nonconference appearances (missed one game) Terrell Jr. registered 27 assists while also turning it over 27 times. His scoring is also starting to take off. He is putting up 9.7 ppg in CUSA play, a solid leap from his 6.8 ppg in nonconference action this year. Overall, he’s tallying 8.2 ppg on the season, up from the effort of 5.4 ppg as a freshman.

FRAZIER III’S OFFENSIVE TEAR

Otis Frazier III has been piling up the points lately, stringing together 15 straight games of double-digit scoring efforts to nearly triple his prior long such stretch (five to begin the season). The senior, who is averaging 15.3 points per game during the surge, has elevated his seasonal average from 12.9 ppg to 14.3 ppg (ninth CUSA) as result. He has knocked down multiple 3-pointers eight times during the 15-contest sequence (53.3 percent of the tilts) after doing so on three occasions over the first nine tilts (33.3 percent of the games) of the season.

BOMBS AWAY FROM 3-POINT RANGE

Ahamad Bynum enters Saturday’s matchup vs. Liberty knocking down 49.1 percent (52-106) from 3-point range. That would put him among the best in the nation, but he is shy (2.36 per game-seventh CUSA) of the NCAA’s required standard of 2.50 triples per tilt. There are still seven games remaining in the regular season, but Bynum is on track to eclipse the UTEP single-season record for 3-point percentage. That mark is currently held by Roy Smallwood (1999-00), who was 28-61 (45.9 percent) as a freshman.

A TRIO TO WATCH

Ahamad Bynum (2.4 per game-seventh CUSA), Devon Barnes (1.5 per game-tied 18th CUSA) and Otis Frazier III (1.4 per game-tied 21st CUSA) have been UTEP’s primary threats from on 3-pointers.

SHOOTING IT WELL & GUARDING IT TOO FROM DISTANCE

UTEP has been crisp from beyond-the-arc, connecting on 37.5 percent (183-488) on triples (third CUSA/31st NCAA). The Miners have also guarded the 3-point ball well, with foes being held to 157-509 (30.8 percent), which is fourth in CUSA and 45th nationally.

MAKING TRIPLES LEADS TO WINS

UTEP has connected on at least seven 3-pointers in 15 games this year, holding an 11-4 mark in those contests. The Miners were 8-20 in the victory vs. FIU last time out.

THE NEED FOR THAT LEAD WITH FIVE MINUTES LEFT

UTEP is 17-0 on the year when leading with five minutes to play, but the Miners are winless when either trailing (0-6) or tied (0-1) at that juncture.

CONVERTING TURNOVERS INTO POINTS

UTEP is accounting for 19.7 points per game off turnovers while foes have managed just 12.9 ppg in the category. UTEP is 15-3 when winning the category this year and 2-4 when failing to do so. Two of those losses came when Corey Camper Jr. was sidelined with an injury.

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT IN HOSTILE TERRITORY

The Miners are 4-4 on the road (3-2 CUSA), aided by winning at NM State for the first time in 14 years. It is a stark contrast from the past two seasons. UTEP was 2-9 on the road last year and 3-10 in 2022-23. The last time the Orange and Blue had a winning road mark was head coach Joe Golding’s first season on the sidelines with the Miners when he directed the squad to a 7-6 record.

THAT’S CONSISTENT SUCCESS

With the victory against Kennesaw State on Jan. 25, the Miners secured at least five wins in each of the first three months of the season. That hadn’t happened since the 2010-11 campaign.

TALKING 20-POINT EFFORTS FOR OTIS

Otis Frazier III put together four 20+ scoring efforts over his first 98 collegiate contests (including one at George Mason), with three of those coming as a Miner. After his season-high 22-point outburst at FIU on Jan. 18, he has now posted a trio of 20+ tilts this year alone.

WHAT PRESSURE?

For the second straight season and third time under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners won a game in which they took the lead on their final possession of the game. Ahamad Bynum drilled a pull-up jumper with 2.9 seconds to provide the difference in the 72-70 triumph at Liberty on Jan. 16. In 2023-24, Tae Hardy buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded to lift UTEP past then Pac-12 member Cal, 75-72, in the SoCal Challenge on Nov. 20, 2024. The only other time it has occurred in the Golding era was his first season when Alfred Hollins tipped in a missed shot to beat the buzzer in a 70-68 home victory against FAU on Jan 27, 2022. Making Bynum’s play, unique, is that it came in front of a hostile crowd of more than 3,500 fans.

START FAST AND NORMALLY WIN

UTEP is 11-3 on the season when getting on the board first.

THAT MAKES SENSE

UTEP has been nearly unbeatable (12-1) this year when shooting it better than the opposition, but it’s been a tossup (5-6) when foes outshoot the Miners.

DOESN’T HAPPEN OFTEN, BUT WE WIN WHEN IT DOES

UTEP has only won the rebounding battle six times this year, and not surprisingly with how many other things they do well, the Miners are undefeated (6-0) in those contests. Things have changed a bit of late, with back-to-back winning efforts on the boards.

GOING STREAKING UNDER GOLDING

For the fourth time in as many years under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners enjoyed a winning streak of at least five games (Dec. 16 through Jan. 4) That is something that hadn’t happened since UTEP also produced four consecutive campaigns with winning streaks of five or more in a row from 2013-14 through 2016-17 during the Tim Floyd era. Furthermore, the only other occasion that has occurred in the Sun City in the past 30 years was a four-season sequence from 1997-98 through 2000-01.

Attacking The Rim

UTEP is second in CUSA in both free throws made per game (14.8) and free throws attempted per contest (20.7-99th NCAA). That aggressive drive to the rim has helped compensate for rating ninth in CUSA and 313th in the country by committing 18.6 fouls per game. In fact, the Miners (497) have taken almost as many free throws than their opponents 506).

BUILDING BIG LEADS AND HOLDING ON

UTEP has been up by double digits in 15 different games this year, winning all of those games. The Miners have enjoyed advantages of at least 20 points in eight different contests.

OPPONENTS HAVEN’T DONE THAT

UTEP has only trailed by double figures in three contests (at Utah Valley, Nov. 9, vs. San Jose State, Nov. 25 in Las Vegas, Nev., and against NM State, Jan. 11) with two of those coming within the first six games of the season. Furthermore, the Miners have never been behind in six tilts while facing a deficit of no more than three points in five other games.

SCORING LOTS OF POINTS

The Miners are averaging 73.0 points per game. There are still seven games left in the regular season, but that would be the highest scoring output since the 2015-16 campaign (77.4 ppg). That year’s team, however, allowed 74.9 ppg while the 2024-25 edition of the Miners are currently yielding 68.2 ppg (third CUSA/73rd NCAA). UTEP is also on track to put up at least 70.0 ppg in back-to-back seasons for the first time since a five-year run from 2006-07 through 2010-11.

GETTING AFTER IT ON DEFENSE TOO

Foes have been held to 68.2 points per game (third CUSA/73rd NCAA), in part due to the Orange and Blue pacing the country in both steals per game (10.9) and turnovers forced per contest (17.2).

CONSTANTLY COMING AFTER YOU

UTEP is averaging a nation-leading 10.9 steals per game, a feat it achieved least year at 11.4 spg. Dating to the beginning of last season, the Miners have registered at least seven steals in 54 of the past 57 contests.

CONSISTENT AS THEY COME

Otis Frazier III has registered double figures in scoring in 21 of the 24 games this season (87.5 percent), including riding a current 15-contest streak. That triples his prior best surge (first five tilts this season). He has scored in every game this year and the past 72 overall. Last year he had 20 double-digit scoring efforts in 34 appearances (58.8 percent), so he’s upped his scoring double-digit output by a significant amount in terms of percentage of games while also surpassing total number of such contests.

STEALS IN BUNCHES FOR CAMPER JR.

Corey Camper Jr. is first in CUSA and 13th nationally at 2.36 steals per game. He has multiple steals in 17 of his 22 appearances (missed two full contests with an injury), including a career-high five vs. UTPB on Nov. 12.

KALU ON VERGE OF 450 CAREER REBOUNDS

UTEP leading rebounder Kevin Kalu (5.5 rpg-16th CUSA) boasts 449 career rebounds. Otis Frazier III has the lead for total DI collegiate rebounds (466, including time at George Mason), but Kalu has the edge in terms of rebounds as a Miner (449-405).

Surpassing 80 Means Good Things

UTEP tallied 81 points at FIU on Jan. 18, tying its second-highest total (also 81 vs. Sam Houston) vs. a DI opponent this season. The effort trailed only the 88 points put up in the triumph against Seattle U on Dec. 7. The Miners are now 4-0 on the year and 20-4 under head coach Joe Golding when putting up at least 80 points.

BOMBS AWAY FROM BARNES

Devon Barnes has been nice addition to the roster for the Miners after transferring in from Tarleton State, where he helped the program compile a school-record 25 DI wins and make a run to the semifinals of the 2024 CIT. He has buried multiple 3-pointers in 10 different contests, with his 1.5 triples per tilt rating tied for 18th in CUSA. He has hit a career-high tying four treys twice.

FRAZIER III GETTING AFTER IT ON THE GLASS

Otis Frazier III, who is second on the team in overall rebounding (5.3 rpg-tied 17th CUSA), is on track to lead the Miners in offensive boards for the second straight season. He is pulling down 2.1 orpg (ninth CUSA), which is an increase from his effort of 1.7 (tied 13th CUSA) last year. Frazier III is also among the top 25 in the league for defensive rebounds per game at 3.3 (tied 23rd CUSA).

PILED UP 10 WINS OUT OF CONFERENCE

UTEP (now 17-7 overall, 7-4 CUSA) entered Conference USA action at 10-3. It marked the first time that the Miners hit double figures in victories prior to CUSA play since going 10-5 in 2013-14.

BACK-TO-BACK TITLES

UTEP defeated Jackson State (67-61, Dec. 20 and Yale, 75-74, Dec. 21) to claim the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since a three-year run (2012-14) under then head coach Tim Floyd.

TALKING DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Otis Frazier III (12 points, career-high 12 rebounds vs. FIU, Feb. 13 and19 points, 11 rebounds vs. LA Tech, Jan. 2, 2025), Kevin Kalu (12 points, 12 rebounds vs. Jackson State, Dec. 20, 2024) and David Terrell Jr. (15 points, career-high 11 rebounds at Middle Tennessee, Feb. 1) all have double-doubles on the campaign. Frazier III now boasts three career double-doubles, having also previously done so last year (11 points, 10 rebounds, vs. Western New Mexico, Dec. 4, 2023). No other Miners (DI only) has a double-double (including prior schools).

TERRELL JR. MORE LIKE HIMSELF AT THE LINE

Sophomore David Terrell Jr. began the season at 5-16 (31.3 percent) on free throws over his first nine games, but he has been much better lately. He is 42-54 (77.8 percent) since the slow start to elevate his season readout to 67.1 (47-70).

SHUTTING THEM DOWN

UTEP is 10-0 on the year when allowing 65 points or less in a game, including doing so in back-to-back contests. The Miners’ scoring defense is at 68.2 ppga (third CUSA/73rd NCAA) going into the game vs. Liberty

STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, NO MERCY

The Miners scored the first five points and NM State never tied it or took the lead for UTEP’s fifth wire-to-wire win this season on Feb. 8. It previously did so vs. Tarleton State (W, 67-62, Dec. 16), UNC Greensboro (W, 64-58, Nov. 27), UTPB (W, 78-58, Nov. 12) and Sul Ross State (W, 102-55, Nov. 4). The Miners also never trailed (tied once) at UCSB (W 79-76, Nov. 20).

PICK YOUR POISON

UTEP’s balance has been an issue for the opposition, with six different individuals having led the team in scoring. Otis Frazier III (nine) has set the tone. That is followed by Corey Camper Jr. and David Terrell Jr. and Devon Barnes at four, Ahamad Bynum (two) and Kevin Kalu (one).

SCORING STREAKS

Otis Frazier III (72) and Devon Barnes (54) both have long streaks for consecutive games scored. Corey Camper Jr. (27) and David Terrell Jr. (26) each have put up points in at least 20 straight contests. No one else on the roster has a stretch close to that (DI only).

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER ON OFFENSE

UTEP’s top-four scorers (Otis Frazier III, 14.3 ppg-ninth CUSA, Corey Camper Jr., 10.9 ppg-tied 21st CUSA, Devon Barnes-10.3 ppg and Ahamad Bynum-10.2 ppg) have made it difficult for the opposition to key on just any one player. The Miners haven’t had four players average double figures in scoring in a season since 2018-19, but that is a possibility this year.

UNSELFISH PLAY

Part of the reason for the balanced offensive attack has been UTEP making the extra pass. The Miners have recorded an assist on 55.5 percent (337-607) of their field goals. David Terrell Jr. (3.7 apg-sixth CUSA) leads the way, aided by a 5.3 apg in CUSA contests (second league-only games). Otis Frazier III (2.8 apg-tied 13th CUSA), Corey Camper Jr. (2.2 apg-tied 16th CUSA) and Devon Barnes (2.2 apg-tied 16th CUSA) have also shown the ability to find open teammates.

IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN

Preseason All-CUSA honoree Otis Frazier III has been stuffing the stat sheet across the board while setting the tone for the Miners in 2024-25. He is the only player in CUSA to rate in the top 15 of the league for scoring (14.3 ppg-ninth), assists (2.8 apg-tied 12th), steals (2.33 spg-second CUSA/15th NCAA), blocks (0.8-14th) and free-throw percentage (73.6-11th). The senior tops the Miners in scoring and blocks while rating second for assists and steals. He also leads the team in free throws made (78) and attempted (106) and double-digit scoring efforts (21).

CAN’T CONTAIN COREY

Corey Camper Jr. has been one of the top players on the team this season. He is second on the squad for scoring (10.9-tied 21st CUSA) while topping it in steals (2.36-first CUSA/13th NCAA). Camper Jr. is also tied for third in the team in assists (2.2 apg-tied 16th CUSA). He has reached double figures in scoring 13 times (missed two contests with an injury). Camper Jr. also tops the team in minutes played (31.4-10th CUSA).

DT SETTLED IN AT THE POINT

David Terrell Jr., the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, has settled into a starting role as a sophomore, especially while running the offense. A big difference has been his ability to stay out of foul trouble. He had three or more fouls in nine of his first 11 games of the year (missed one), including three foul outs, but hasn’t fouled out since. He is dishing out 3.7 assists per game (sixth CUSA) to pace the squad, aided by an average of 5.3 apg in league contests (second CUSA only). His scoring has elevated to 8.2 ppg (5.4 as a freshman), and he is putting up 9.7 ppg in league action. Terrell Jr., who often draws the toughest defensive assignment, also rates fourth on the squad in steals (1.4-tied 11th CUSA).

A FAMILY TRADITION

David Terrell Jr’s mom (Kiana Taylor) was a standout on the women’s basketball team (1993-96, 97-98), finishing her career as the then school record holder for double-doubles (20) and the then second-leading scorer (1,134) and rebounder (676) in program history. His father, David, was an all-WAC performer for the football team from 1994-96.

BARNES BACK HOME

Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes chose UTEP in part because he lived in the Sun City from kindergarten through fifth grade while his dad was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He has settled in nicely, tallying 10.3 ppg (third on team) to go along with 1.7 steals per game (third CUSA). He is second on the team for 3-pointers made (37) and third in 3-pointers attempted (105). That results in 1.5 treys made per contest (tied 18th CUSA). Barnes is also good at getting to the line, rating second on UTEP in free throws made (66) and attempted (92). He has been a consistent scorer with 14 double-digit efforts.

BYNUM’S A BALLER

Ahamad Bynum has been a key cog for UTEP all year, whether starting (four times) or coming off the bench (18 times). He contributes 10.2 ppg, doing lots of damage from distance. He has made 52-106 (49.1 percent) of his triples, which would be among the national leaders, but he is shy (2.36) of the required 2.5 makes per game. He has sank multiple 3-pointers in 17 of his 22 appearances, with four games of four or more made. He has shot 50 percent or better from distance 14 times. Bynum has compiled 10 double-digit efforts off the bench and 11 times total.

KALU’S GETTING IT DONE

Kevin Kalu averaged 3.2 points per game through his first three seasons, but he is more than doubling that (7.0 ppg) that output as a senior. Kalu has eight double-digit scoring efforts on the season, including twice pouring in a career-high 14 (vs. Kennesaw State & last time out vs. FIU) after doing so twice in 91 contests played through his junior campaign. The Maryland native is filling up 65.0 percent (67-103) from the floor while still playing his patented outstanding defense, particularly on ball screens. He tops the team in rebounding (5.5 rpg-16th CUSA) and is second for blocked shots (0.6-tied 17th CUSA).

TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 52 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so 12 times this year. To put the 52 tilts with 10+ thefts into perspective, consider that it is three more than the Miners amassed (48) in the previous 14 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival.

COMING AT YOU FROM EVERY ANGLE

There’s not just one player that teams have be aware of when it comes to the Miners’ pressure defense that leads the country in both steals per game (10.9) and turnovers forced per game (17.3). UTEP sports the top-three players in Conference USA for steals, with Corey Camper Jr. (2.36, first/13th), Otis Frazier III (2.33, second CUSA/15th NCAA) and Devon Barnes (1.7-third CUSA) leading the way. David Terrell Jr. (1.4-tied 11th CUSA) is also among the CUSA leaders.

FRENETIC DEFENSE SETTING TONE

UTEP’s pressure defense is paying dividends once again in 2024-25, with the Orange and Blue leading the nation in both steals per game (10.9) and turnovers forced per contest (17.2). UTEP topped the nation in both categories last season.

PICKING OUR SPOTS FROM DISTANCE

UTEP is ninth in CUSA and 279th in the country by attempting 20.3 triples per game, but the Miners have been locked in when doing so. UTEP is third in the league and 34th in the nation with a readout of 37.5 percent (183-488) from beyond-the-arc.

TRIPLES FAVORING THE MINERS

UTEP has made equal to or more 3-pointers than the opposition in 16 of 24 contests this year. The result has been the Miners connecting on 183-488 (37.5 percent-third CUSA/31st NCAA) compared to an effort of 157-509 (30.8 percent-fourth CUSA/45th NCAA) by the opposition. It’s a major improvement from last year when UTEP (194-609, 31.9 percent) and its opponents (194-608, 31.9 percent) were practically even in the department. Compared to how UTEP stood two years ago, it is night and day. In 2022-23, Miner foes finished 214-643 (33.3 percent) while UTEP made just 158-337 (29.4 percent).

CAN’T HANDLE THE PRESSURE

UTEP’s pressure is causing fits for opponents. The Miners head into the tilt vs. Liberty leading the country in both steals per game (10.9 spg) and turnovers forced per game (17.2). That success in those departments isn’t surprising with what happened last year. The Miners led the country in turnovers forced per game (18.7 tpg) while also setting a program record for total turnovers forced (636) in 2023-24. They also established a school standard for total steals (389) last year, which were the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception, while producing a nation-best 11.4 spg.

SPREADING THE PLAYING TIME

Head coach Joe Golding has done a fine job of spreading the wealth with playing time, with eight different Miners (min. 15 games played) averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game. Corey Camper Jr. (31.8 mpg, 10th CUSA), Otis Frazier III (30.1 mpg-14th CUSA), David Terrell Jr. (29.7 mpg-15th CUSA) and Devon Barnes (25.7) are all above 25.0 mpg. Kevin Kalu (21.6 mpg), Ahamad Bynum (19.9 mpg), Baylor Hebb (11.2) and Trey Horton III (10.8 mpg) round out the list.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY CAME BACK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brought back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Otis Frazier III, who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas and JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware joined the Miners in the offseason. El Paso native and JUCO transfer Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa are also new to UTEP, with each set to redshirt this season.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for three straight years. Last year, the Miners had a league-best 85,566 fans pass through the turnstiles while averaging 4,754 fans (second in the conference). UTEP is leading the league in both overall attendance (68,091) and average attendance (5,238).

HOME COOKING

UTEP has posted 10+ wins in six straight years, including standing at 11-2 in El Paso this season. There are three home games left on the docket for the regular season. A highlight of nonconference play was the Miners winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, marking the second straight campaign that they’ve taken home the title.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish tied for fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll (currently tied third heading to game vs. Liberty), as voted upon the league’s 10 head coaches. It was a relatively close poll, with only 25 points separating the first six teams. LA Tech (87) was tabbed the favorite, followed by WKU (85), Sam Houston (83), Middle Tennessee (69), Liberty (62) and UTEP (62). NM State (39-seventh), Jax State (29-eighth), FIU (17-tied ninth) and Kennesaw State (17-tied ninth). LA Tech (three), Sam Houston (three), WKU (two), Middle Tennessee (one) and Liberty (one) all received at least one first-place vote.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 227-199 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 69-55 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years and is looking good to secure another in 2024-25. Golding recently moved past Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to take over fifth place on the school’s career charts. He needs 12 more to surpass George McCarty (77-58, 1954-59). In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP will be back on the road for a pair of games. The Miners start the trip off by making their first visit to Kennesaw State for a 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET tip on Thursday. UTEP will then wrap up the week by battling league-leading Jax State at 3 p.m. MT/4 p.m. CT on Feb. 22. Jon Teicher (44th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio available on the UTEP Miners App as well. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required)