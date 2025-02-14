UTEP Softball Slugs Past Montana & Manhattan 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP softball (4-2) kicked off the 3rd Annual Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament in dominant fashion, securing two wins at Helen of Troy Field. The Miners run-ruled Montana (2-5) 10-1 in five innings before battling past Manhattan (0-2) 9-6 in the nightcap.

Game 1: UTEP 10, Montana 1 (5 Innings)

The Miners struck early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Iliana Munoz walked, and Ajia Richard drove her in with a double to right-center. Montana briefly tied the game in the second, but UTEP’s bats erupted in the third.

With two runners on, Halle Hogan launched a three-run homer to center, giving UTEP a 4-1 lead. Lynne Sepulveda followed with a solo shot to right field, making it 5-1. The offensive explosion continued in the fourth when Richard blasted a two-run homer, and sacrifice flies from Sepulveda and Kendall Angulo extended the lead to 10-1.

Taja Felder (2-1) dominated in the circle, tossing a one-hit complete game with two strikeouts, allowing just a single run as UTEP secured the run-rule victory.

Game 2: UTEP 9, Manhattan 6

The Miners wasted no time jumping ahead, as Richard crushed a two-run home run to straightaway center in the first inning, following an RBI double from Munoz. UTEP added four more in the third, highlighted by another solo homer from Richard and a two-run double from Kenna Carranza to build a 7-0 lead.

Manhattan responded in the fourth with a three-run rally, capitalizing on a UTEP error and a clutch two-run single from Angelina Gencarelli to close the gap to 7-3. However, Richard wasn’t done. In the bottom of the sixth, she launched her third home run of the game—tying the UTEP single-game record set by Amaya Lee—to extend the lead to 9-3.

Manhattan made one final push in the seventh, scoring three runs after a pair of defensive miscues, but Serenity Jacoway (1-0) held her ground, forcing a groundout to end the game.

NOTABLES

Ajia Richard's Power Surge: Richard had a perfect day at the plate, going 7-for-7 with 4 home runs, 7 RBIs, and 20 total bases, finishing with an incredible 2.857 slugging percentage. Her three-homer game vs. Manhattan tied the UTEP single-game record.

Richard had a perfect day at the plate, going 7-for-7 with 4 home runs, 7 RBIs, and 20 total bases, finishing with an incredible 2.857 slugging percentage. Her three-homer game vs. Manhattan tied the UTEP single-game record. Explosive Offense: UTEP combined for 24 hits, 18 RBIs, and 6 home runs across both games, slugging .980 as a team.

UTEP combined for 24 hits, 18 RBIs, and 6 home runs across both games, slugging .980 as a team. Pitching Dominance: The Miners' pitching staff held opponents to a .178 batting average, allowing just 2 earned runs in 12 innings for a team ERA of 1.17.

The Miners' pitching staff held opponents to a .178 batting average, allowing just 2 earned runs in 12 innings for a team ERA of 1.17. Taja Felder’s Gem: Felder tossed a one-hit complete game against Montana, striking out two while allowing just one run over five innings.

Felder tossed a one-hit complete game against Montana, striking out two while allowing just one run over five innings. Serenity Jacoway's Clutch Relief: Jacoway secured the win vs. Manhattan, throwing four innings with only one earned run, keeping UTEP ahead despite late pressure.

ON DECK

UTEP continues the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament with a doubleheader against Manhattan on Saturday, February 15, at 12 and 3 p.m. MT at Helen of Troy Field.