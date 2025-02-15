Eastwood girls wrestling team claims second title in UIL State tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Eastwood girls wrestling team claimed its second state title in the last three years in District 1-6A on Saturday.

Hailey Delgado earned the 100-pound state title.

However, there were other El Paso female wrestlers who also placed.

Rubie Chavez from San Elizario High school finished in third place, making history by becoming the first to medal in the state tournament for the program.

Cydney Davis from Bel Air High School defended her title and became a 2x champion in District 1-5A.