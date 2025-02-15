UTEP Softball Sweeps Manhattan with Back-to-Back Run-Rule Shutouts 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball (6-2) put on a dominant display at Helen of Troy Field on Saturday, sweeping Manhattan (0-4) in a doubleheader with back-to-back shutout run-rule victories. UTEP blanked the Jaspers 8-0 in six innings in the opener before securing a commanding 10-0 win in five innings in Game 2. The Miners are now 4-0 in the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament.

Game 1: UTEP 8, Manhattan 0 (6 Inn.)

The Miners started strong, plating a run in the first on an RBI double by Halle Hogan. They continued their offensive momentum, adding runs in the second and third innings via a sacrifice fly by Madi Mendoza and a single from Lynne Sepulveda.

The fourth inning saw Ajia Richard continue her torrid hitting streak with a two-run homer to right field, extending UTEP's lead to 5-0. The Miners sealed the deal in the sixth inning with a solo home run from Amaya Lee and a clutch two-run double from Sepulveda, triggering the run-rule victory.

Audrey Gallegos was nearly untouchable in the circle, throwing a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out six batters. UTEP’s defense was stellar, not committing a single error.

Game 2: UTEP 10, Manhattan 0 (5 Inn.)

UTEP wasted no time setting the tone in Game 2, exploding for five runs in the first inning. Iliana Munoz launched a two-run homer to right field, immediately giving the Miners control. Amaya Lee followed up with an RBI double, while Kenna Carranza added an RBI single, capping off the big inning.

The Miners kept the pressure on, tacking on three more runs in the third inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Munoz and a fielder’s choice that plated another run. In the fourth, Carranza smashed a solo home run, and Munoz added an RBI walk to round out the scoring.

Anisa Reynolds dominated in the circle, tossing a five-inning shutout while allowing only five hits and striking out three. The Miners played aggressive on the basepaths, swiping four stolen bases in the game.

NOTABLES

Ajia Richard has now hit five home runs in two days.

UTEP has crushed 10 home runs in the tournament while holding its opponents to zero.

The Miners have hit 15 home runs this season through just eight games.

Today’s games marked UTEP’s first shutouts of the season.

The Miners have now secured four run-rule victories this season.

FROM THE RECORD BOOK

The last time when UTEP had back-to-back...

shutout wins: was in 2024 at Louisiana Tech. UTEP secured a 1-0 victory on April 19, followed by a 4-0 win on April 20.

run-rule wins: was in 2017. On April 3, UTEP traveled to UIW and won 11-3 in five innings. Then, on April 8, UTEP hosted WKU and claimed a 10-2 victory in six innings.

run-rule shutout wins on the same day: was on February 27, 2010. That day, UTEP defeated Weber State 13-0 in five innings and then went on to beat Northern Colorado 11-0 in five innings.

run-rule shutout wins against the same opponent: was in 2010 against Weber State. On February 26, UTEP won 9-0 in six innings, followed by a 13-0 victory in five innings on February 27.

run-rule shutout wins against the same opponent on the same day at home: was on February 10, 2007, against Grambling State. In Game 1, UTEP won 21-0 in five innings and followed up with a 17-0 victory in five innings.

ON DECK

UTEP will look to keep its undefeated tournament run alive as they take on Northern Colorado on Sunday at 12 p.m. MT at Helen of Troy Field.



