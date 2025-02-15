UTEP WBB Upended by Liberty, 67-53

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (9-14, 2-10 CUSA) fell to Liberty 67-53 Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg. Every Miner who made the trip saw the court against the Lady Flames.

UTEP shot 36.8 percent (21-57) from the floor, 30.0 percent (6-20) from distance, and 55.6 percent (5-9) from the foul line in the game. The Miners registered 26 rebounds, 12 assists, and 11 steals.

Thelma Barbitch led the Miners with a career-high 13 points, including three made three pointers. Ndack Mbengue and Ivane Tensaie each tallied nine points while Heaven Samayoa-Mathis contributed eight.

Mbengue grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Luisa Vydrova pulled down four boards while also snagging a career-best four steals. Irene Asensio also tallied four rebounds while dishing out a team-best four assists.

The Lady Flames started out hot, leading 18-8 at the end of the first period. Adams Chipped in four points for the Miners in the quarter.

Both teams posted 13 points in the second quarter, and Liberty retained the 10-point lead, 31-21, as the teams headed to the locker rooms. Mbengue and Asensio each had three rebounds for UTEP.

The Miners shot 32.0 percent (8-25) from the field, 20.0 percent (2-10) from three, and 60.0 percent (3-5) from the foul line in the first half. They registered 14 rebounds, three assists, and five steals.

The Lady Flames increased their lead to 13 at the end of the third quarter. Samayoa-Mathis led the Miners with eight points.

UTEP couldn’t close the gap in the fourth, and Liberty ran away with the 14 point victory.

Liberty shot 46.7 percent (28-60) from the floor, 28.6 percent (6-21) from three, and 83.3 percent (5-6) from the foul line in the contest. The Lady Flames registered 45 rebounds, 15 assists, 10 steals, and four blocks. Bella Smuda scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Pien Steenbergen with 11. Emmy Stout pulled down a game-best nine rebounds with Smuda tacking on seven. Elisabeth Aegisdottir handed out seven assists to lead all players while three players all tallied two steals. Stout also swatted a game-high two blocks.

