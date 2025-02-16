UTEP Softball Defeats Northern Colorado to Cap Off Unbeaten Tournament Run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP softball (7-2) capped off a dominant weekend with a 6-2 victory over Northern Colorado (3-7) on Sunday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field. With the win, the Miners completed a perfect 5-0 run in the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament.



UTEP took control early, striking first in the second inning when Lynne Sepulveda doubled and Bri Garcia followed with an RBI double to put the Miners up 1-0. In the third, Ajia Richard singled and later scored on a clutch RBI single from Halle Hogan , making it 2-0.



The Miners broke the game open in the fifth. Richard and Kenna Carranza led off with singles, and Sepulveda drove in a run with a double. With the bases loaded, Garcia delivered a two-run single, extending the lead to 5-0. Richard sealed the win in the sixth with a solo home run to center—her sixth of the tournament.



Northern Colorado scored twice in the seventh, but Audrey Gallegos closed the door to secure the 6-2 victory. Taja Felder (3-1) earned the win, allowing just one earned run over six innings, while UTEP's defense turned three double plays.



TOURNAMENT STANDOUTS

Several Miners earned All-Tournament Team honors:

Richard was an offensive force throughout the tournament, hitting .875 (14-for-16) with six home runs and 10 RBIs, posting an eye-popping 2.214 slugging percentage. Her standout weekend included multiple multi-hit games and key extra-base hits that propelled the Miners' offense.



ON DECK

UTEP now hits the road for the first time this season, heading to Lubbock, Texas, to compete in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic at Texas Tech from Feb. 20-22.





