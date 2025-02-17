Richard Earns CUSA Player of the Week Honors 

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's Ajia Richard earned Conference USA Softball Player of the Week honors, the league announced Monday.

Player of the Week – Ajia Richard, UTEP – Senior – Infielder – Silver City, N.M.

Richard undoubtedly earned tournament MVP honors at the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament, leading the Miners (7-2) to a perfect 5-0 record while posting staggering numbers at the plate. Richard hit .857 (12-14) across five games, launching six home runs and driving in 10 RBIs. She also recorded an eye-popping 2.214 slugging percentage, proving to be a consistent power threat in every game. Her standout performance came on Friday against Manhattan, where she tied a league record with three home runs in a 9-6 win over the Jaspers. Richard’s ability to get on base was equally impressive, as she reached at an .882 clip, showing patience with three walks and zero strikeouts.

ON DECK

UTEP now hits the road for the first time this season, heading to Lubbock, Texas, to compete in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic at Texas Tech from Feb. 20-22.